Rose-Hulman's men's golf team earned the first NCAA Division III National Championship appearance in school history Sunday, coming from behind in the final round to win the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference tournament at Hidden Creek Golf Club.
It was the seventh conference championship in school history for the Engineers, but the first since 1998, and snapped a 13-year streak of HCAC titles by Transylvania, which led the tournament by two strokes over Rose heading into Sunday's round.
The Engineers set a 54-hole tournament school scoring record by breaking 300 in all three rounds. Four players earned all-HCAC honors as a result of the performance.
Max Gogel and Thomas Butler tied for second place with three-day scores of 2-over-par 218. Gogel compiled rounds of 73, 74 and 71, and Butler scored 73, 71 and 74 in the three-day event.
Jack Speedy added a top-five finish with rounds of 74, 72 and 74 for a three-day score of 220. Gage Smith also captured all-HCAC honors with scores of 73, 69 and 80 for a three-day total of 222. Luke Poole added scores of 73, 80 and 79 to place 20th with a 232.
Jon Lester was also named HCAC Men's Golf Coach of the Year for his efforts this season. Rose-Hulman was picked to finish fourth in the HCAC preseason coaches poll.
Rose-Hulman will compete from May 11-14 at Oglebay Resort and Conference Center in Wheeling, West Virginia.
• Ace at Mark's — At Mark's Par 3, Mick Lamb of Terre Haute shot the second hole-in-one of his career Friday, using a pitching wedge on the 106-yard 10th hole.
Johnny B. Hoopingarner witnessed the shot.
• Way to go, coach — At Hulman Links, Greg Towne got a hole-in-one Sunday on the 90-yard 16th hole, using a wedge.
Witnesses were Jim Homburg, Eddie Bird, and Sam Peeples.
Softball
• Missouri State 8, Indiana State 7 — At Price Field, a down-to-the-wire rubber game of a Missouri Valley Conference series went to the second-place Bears on Sunday.
Freshman Isabella Henning had two homers and three RBI for the Sycamores, and her two-run shot in the first inning gave her team an early lead.
Missouri State had tied the game 3-3 in the top of the fifth, but Cassie Thomerson put ISU back in the lead with a two-run single.
The Bears answered with four runs in the sixth. Henning's second homer cut the lead to 7-6, and Missouri State's seventh-inning run was enough to offset an ISU sacrifice fly in the bottom of the inning.
Indiana State is now 18-25, 11-13 in the MVC, and will play at Loyola this coming week. Missouri State is 23-16 and 14-6.
On Saturday, the visiting Bears won the opener 11-1, but the Sycamores took the second game 7-3
A six-run first inning put the Bears ahead to stay in the opener, with Bella Peterson's homer in the bottom of the inning the only run for ISU.
In the second game, Lexi Benko beat a conference powerhouse for the second time in as many weeks, getting help from a four-run first inning capped by a Mallory Marsicek double. TeAnn Bringle's single and a sacrifice fly by Peterson allowed ISU to pull away after Missouri State had closed the gap.
• Rose loses twice — At Rose-Hulman, Defiance won a doubleheader Sunday by scores of 10-3 and 8-0 to spoil the Rose-Hulman Senior Day.
Gabrielle Davidson had a two-run single and Jessica Thuer another RBI single in the first game for Rose, Thuer finishing the game 2 for 4. In the second game, Alexis Fortuna, Emily Struble and Angela Boulboulle had the only Rose-Hulman hits.
Struble and Thuer were the seniors honored by Rose-Hulman, now 9-24 and hosting DePauw on Wednesday. Defiance is 16-21-1.
Baseball
• Engineers stay hot — At Defiance, Ohio, a doubleheader sweep by visiting Rose-Hulman over Defiance on Sunday made the Engineers 10-1 in their last 11 games.
Rose beat the Yellow Jackets 12-5 and 13-11, the second game in 10 innings, to improve to 21-11 while Defiance fell to 6-29.
In the opener, Rose scored three times in the top of the fourth to overcome an early 2-1 deficit and then pulled away. Luke Kluemper had three hits, two runs and two RBI; A.J. Ernst and Brett Tuttle each had two hits and two RBI; and Shaine Mitchell and Logan Cody also had two hits. Brett Borcherding struck out 10 in seven innings to improve his pitching record to 3-0.
In the second game, Defiance led 8-0 after three innings and Rose-Hulman trailed 11-8 until Luke Calabrese's three-run homer in the ninth. Rose then scored twice in the top of the 10th.
Calabrese accounted for nine runs with four hits, including two homers, with six RBI and three runs. Andy Krajecki was 3 for 5 with a homer and three RBI, Josh Mesenbrink had a homer and a triple and Cody scored three runs.
Rose-Hulman plays Wednesday at Transylvania.
• Engineers split — At Art Nehf Field, Rose-Hulman split a doubleheader with Manchester on Saturday, winning the opener 13-3 but losing 16-6 in the nightcap.
Logan Cody's second-inning homer helped the Engineers take an early 7-0 lead in the first game that eventually ended via the 10-run rule.
Rose had four career-high performances: Luke Kluemper driving in four runs on his 3-for-4 day, Alex Gavrilovich driving in three while getting two hits, Josh Mesenbrink scoring four runs in a two-hit performance and Jacob Petrisko striking out seven in seven innings. Adam Taylor and Brett Tuttle also had two hits.
The home team took an early 1-0 lead in the second game, but the Spartans broke a 2-2 tie with an eight-run fifth inning. Mesenbrink was 3 for 4 with two doubles and Taylor had two more hits.
• Herrin gets assignment — Terre Haute South graduate and former Indiana University pitcher Timmy Herrin has been assigned to the Lake County Captains by the Cleveland Indians.
The captains are a high Class A team that plays in Eastlake, Ohio.
Track
• Sycamores compete at Kentucky — At Lexington, Ky., several Indiana State athletes had strong performances Saturday at the Kentucky Invitational.
Matthew Lewis-Banks was second in the 110-meter high hurdles, with teammate Daryl Black third and Avery Taylor fifth.
JaVaughn Moore was third in the 100-meter dash; the 4x100 team of Jarel Shaw, Moore, Jhivon Wilson and Noah Malone was second; Wyatt Puff took third in shot put; and several other Sycamores finished in the top eight.
ISU hosts the Pacesetter Invitational this Friday, the final tune-up before the conference meet.
