Indiana State's women golfers remained amazingly consistent Monday, following up Sunday rounds of 303 and 304 with another 304 to finish 10th among 17 teams at the Redbird Invitational hosted by Illinois State at Weibring Golf Club.
ISU's score of 911 put the Sycamores ahead of Missouri Valley Conference rivals Loyola (931) and Evansville (944) and nine shots being ninth-place Drake — coached by Linton High School graduate Rachael Pruett — in a tournament won by Xavier with an 885.
Kayla Ryan led the Sycamores with a 15th-place finish after rounds of 75, 74 and 75 for 224. Alex Jennings shot 75-78-75-228, Sierra Hargens 76-76-78-230, Lauren Green 77-76-82-235 and Kristen Hobbs 82-81-76-239.
Next competition for ISU is the MVC Fall Preview on Sept. 23-24 at Spirit Hollow Golf Club near Burlington, Iowa.
I I I
In other golf:
• Cahill-Kent win — At Clinton, Drew Cahill and Zach Kent were the winners in the Mostaccioli Open played last weekend.
They had rounds of 67 and 62 for a 129 score, five better than J.P. Kanizer and Scott Johansen Jr.
Mostaccioli Open
Championship Flight
129 -- Drew Cahill/Zach Kent 67-62
134 -- J.P. Kanizer/Scott Johansen Jr. 68-66
135 -- Rich Schelsky/Randy Kruse 70-65
136 -- Denny Byram/Chad Gann 69-67
First flight -- Dave Wampler/Tyler Wampler
Second flight -- Brian Craft/Carr
Third flight -- Larry Ammerman/Jack Dorfmeyer
Football
• Sycamores fall to 26th — Saturday's home loss to Dayton has dropped Indiana State to 26th place in both Football Championship Subdivision polls released Monday.
North Dakota State and South Dakota State are first and third in both polls, with Northern Iowa 10th and 11th and Illinois State 12th and 13th. Youngstown State, Southern Illinois and North Dakota also received votes.
Dayton also got votes in both the FCS coaches poll and the STATS poll.
FCS coaches poll
Record Pts Pvs
1. North Dakota State (26) 2-0 650 1
2. James Madison 1-1 621 2
3. South Dakota State 1-1 599 3
4. UC Davis 1-1 546 4
5. Eastern Washington 1-1 543 5
6. Weber State 1-1 474 8
7. Kennesaw State 1-1 464 7
8. Towson 2-0 457 9
9. Maine 1-1 423 6
10. Northern Iowa 1-1 388 12
11. Nicholls 0-1 355 10
12. Illinois State 1-1 319 16
13. Furman 1-1 312 11
14. Central Arkansas 2-0 311 18
15. Montana State 1-1 291 19
16. Jacksonville State 1-1 264 17
17. N.C. A&T 1-1 226 14
18. Delaware 2-0 180 21
18. Montana 2-0 180 23
20. Southeast Missouri State 1-1 149 13
21. Sam Houston State 1-1 140 22
22. Wofford 0-1 136 20
23. Villanova 2-0 75 NR
24. Southeastern Louisiana 0-1 71 NR
25. Princeton 0-0 50 25
Others Receiving Votes: Indiana State 37, S.C. State 31, Youngstown State 31, Colgate 22, Yale 18, Elon 16, Northern Arizona 16, Alcorn State 12, Portland State 11, North Alabama 5, Mercer 4, North Dakota 4, Delaware State 3, Eastern Kentucky 3, Lamar 3, The Citadel 3, Dayton 2, Stony Brook 2, Cal Poly 1, Dartmouth 1, Incarnate Word 1.
STATS FCS poll
Record Pts Pvs
1. North Dakota State (149) 2-0 3939 1
2. James Madison (9) 1-1 3712 2
3. South Dakota State 1-1 3639 3
4. Eastern Washington 1-1 3398 4
5. UC Davis 1-1 3195 5
6. Weber State 1-1 3039 7
7. Maine 1-1 2846 6
8. Towson 2-0 2783 8
9. Kennesaw State 1-1 2489 9
10. Montana State 1-1 2268 13
11. Northern Iowa 1-1 2221 11
12. Nicholls 0-1 2165 10
13. Illinois State 1-1 1693 16
14. Central Arkansas 2-0 1542 20
15. N.C. A&T 1-1 1385 15
16. Furman 1-1 1332 17
17. Jacksonville State 1-1 1322 18
18. Delaware 2-0 1216 21
19. Southeast Missouri State 1-1 1170 12
20. Montana 2-0 1107 22
21. Wofford 0-1 906 19
22. Villanova 2-0 843 24
23. Southeastern Louisiana 1-0 782 23
24. Sam Houston State 1-1 516 25
25. Elon 1-1 289 NR
Others: Indiana State 256, Princeton 229, S.C. State 167, Duquesne 109, ETSU 100, Stony Brook 99, Eastern Kentucky 91, Dartmouth 83, Youngstown State 50, Alcorn State 46, Colgate 44, Mercer 42, McNeese 35, Yale 30, Dayton 30, Lamar 30, Southern Illinois 28, Northern Arizona 26, Monmouth 24, Chattanooga 15, Cal Poly 11, Holy Cross 3, Sacramento State 2, Idaho State 2, Citadel 1.
Auto racing
• Agresta Memorial run — At Crossroads Dragway, Austin Tewell of West Terre Haute finished both first and second on Saturday in the 10th Matt Agresta Sportsman Memorial Race.
No racing is scheduled this coming weekend because racers will be attending the North Central Division 3 ET finals at Lucas Oil Raceway. Friday Fun Night is scheduled Sept. 20 and regular racing Sept. 21.
For more information, visit crossroadsdragway.com or the Crossroads Dragway Facebook page.
Friday's results
PINK Ladies — Brandi Eaton ('68 GTO) def. Robin Pickar ('85 Blazer); semifinalist Toni Price.
Saturday's results
Pro — Chad Eaton ('85 Monte Carlo) def. Jed Veach ('03 Mustang); semifinalist Shawn Rissler.
Super Pro — Joey Moore ('98 Camaro) def. James Monroe ('08 Racecraft RED); semifinalists Bob Prose, Denny Zigler.
Matt Agresta Sportsman Challenge — Austin Tewell ('86 Monte Carlo) def. Tewell; semifinalists Cody Alumbaugh, Zack Danner.
Republic Services High School/Junior Street — Gaige Brenton ('07 Ram) def. Caleb Ramsey ('12 Fusion); semifinalist Damian Stout.
Plumbers & Steamfitters No. 157 Junior Dragster — Ali Phillips ('09 Power Chassis) def. Michael Smith ('18 Halfscore Junior Dragster); semifinalists Aiden Lawson, Jessica Smith.
Baseball
• Seniors compete — The Volkers Group Yankees defeated the Diamondbacks 16-1 in Terre Haute Men's Senior League play over the weekend.
Jimmy Stephens had three hits and Tim Bloodworth and Joe Bush three RBI each for the Yankees. Kevin Kallenberger had the hit and the run scored for the Diamondbacks.
