METRO ROUNDUP: Collett voted to Preseason All-SEC first team

University of Kentucky senior first baseman T.J. Collett, a Terre Haute native, was voted first-team Preseason All-Southeastern Conference by the league’s baseball coaches, it was announced Thursday.
Previously, Collett was named first-team Preseason All-America by Perfect Game, where he earned a spot as the designated hitter. Hailed for his prodigious left-handed power at the plate, the Terre Haute, Indiana native he has slugged 26 career home runs, including back-to-back seasons with 10 in both 2018 and 2019, and is poised to join the school’s career top-10 homer list with eight more in 2020. He is the SEC’s active leader in roundtrippers.
“Double-digit home run hitters in the SEC don’t grow on trees and Collett has 26 big flies to his name in a little over two full years playing,” Perfect Game wrote. “Collett returns for his fourth year in Lexington and should be a fixture right in the middle of Kentucky’s lineup with the potential to go deep on any swing that he takes. He’s a first base/designated hitter type of slugger whose value is going to be derived from his bat. Collett takes big hacks from the left side of the dish with the potential to go deep to any part of the ballpark and should be in store for another 10-plus home run year.”
In the abbreviated 2020 season, Collett started all 17 games at first base, batting .290 with 10 extra-base hits in just 69 at-bats. He drove in 17 runs and was named both SEC and National Player of the Week after driving in 13 runs in five games during the final full week of the season, including his first career two-homer game.
In 2019, the lefty blasted 10 home runs and drove in a team-high 40 runs while delivering 12 multi-hit and 10 multi-RBI games. He was named SEC Player of the Week after hitting the game-winning home run in both games of a doubleheader at No. 10-ranked Ole Miss and also became the first player to clear the fences in Kentucky Proud Park with a blast in the stadium’s inaugural game.
In 2018, Collett was a force in the middle of the lineup before a hip injury prematurely ended his season. In 34 games, he batted .304 with 27 runs, four doubles, 10 home runs and 34 RBI and was named National Player of the Week after homering in four consecutive games, the first UK player to do that since All-American Sawyer Carroll in 2008. He had a 13-game hitting streak, a 17-game reached-base streak and delivered one of the most memorable moments of the season when he hit a blast into the second deck at Minute Maid Park, home of Major League Baseball’s Houston Astros.
Off the field, Collett was honored as UK Athletics’ 2020 Mr. Wildcat and the 2020 SEC Brad Davis Community Service Award winner for his work in the community. He also has been inducted into UK’s Frank G. Ham Society of Character, is a two-time member of the SEC Community Service Team and a four-time member of the SEC Academic Honor Roll.
College basketball
• Reduced seating for 'Arch Madness' — The Missouri Valley Conference, which includes Indiana State as a member, will conduct its 31st St. Louis-based postseason men’s tournament when the State Farm MVC tournament takes the hardwood March 4-7 at Enterprise Center.
The State Farm MVC Tournament, also known uniquely as “Arch Madness” to Valley fans, will be played at Enterprise Center for the 27th time.
In compliance with St. Louis Board of Health Department guidelines, this year’s event will feature reduced seating capacity with only 1,400 socially distanced seats available in the lower bowl at Enterprise Center.
As a result, tickets will only be available via institutional ticket box offices, beginning at 11 a.m. EST Friday. All tickets will be digital and available on guests’ mobile devices. Mobile ticketing will allow for no-touch scanning of tickets at entry.
As a response to health and safety protocols, all nine games of the tournament will be treated as separate sessions. Below is the new tournament schedule:
MVC men's tournament
Thursday, March 4
Game 1 — No. 9 seed vs. No. 8 seed, 6:05 p.m. EST
Game 2 — No. 10 seed vs. No. 7 seed, 9:05 p.m.
Friday, March 5
Game 3 — Game 1 winner vs. No. 1 seed, 12:05 p.m. EST
Game 4 — No. 5 seed vs. No. 4 seed, 3:05 p.m.
Game 5 — Game 2 winner vs. No. 2 seed, 6:05 p.m.
Game 6 — No. 6 seed vs. No. 3 seed, 9:05 p.m.
Saturday, March 6
Game 7 — Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 6:05 p.m. EST
Game 8 — Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 9:05 p.m.
Sunday, March 7
Game 9 — Championship game, 2:10 p.m. EST
In addition, Enterprise Center will be cleared of fans as soon as possible upon each contest’s conclusion with the exception of the championship game March 7, so that disinfecting and sanitization can occur prior to doors opening for the next contest.
Important changes to the game-day experience at Enterprise Center also include face coverings being worn at all times, bags no longer permitted and the facility becoming a cash-free environment. The complete list of new guidelines and procedures can be found at //enterprisecenter.com/safety.
For more information about the State Farm MVC Tournament, please visit ArchMadness.com.
College volleyball
• Mount St. Joseph 3, Rose-Hulman 2 — At Hulbert Arena, Rose-Hulman battled Mount St. Joseph for five games and almost three hours before falling in a Senior Night heartbreaker 23-25, 25-18, 22-25, 25-22, 19-17 on Wednesday night.
The Engineers honored their lone senior Katryna Dahlberg after one of the top four-year playing careers in program history. Dahlberg was the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference's Defensive Player of the Year in 2018 and 2019 and ranks No. 4 in Rose history with 1,701 career digs. She had a season-best 40 digs in Wednesday's match.
Rose-Hulman won the first and third games to take the lead into the fourth game.
After Mount St. Joseph captured the fourth game, the fifth went beyond the scheduled 15-point distance. The Lions led 13-6, but the Engineers scored five straight points on serves from Sophia Harrison to trim the margin to 13-11. After an MSJ score, a kill from Elizabeth Canon, an attack error by the Lions and a service ace by Brookelyn Corona tied the deciding game at 14-14.
Rose-Hulman took a 15-14 lead on a kill by Kate Wood before Mount St. Joseph tied the score. A hitting error and a kill by the Lions tied the score at 16-16. Sophia Koop added another kill to give the home team a 17-16 lead before Mount St. Joseph scored the final three points to secure the match win.
Canon and Koop led the Rose offense with 14 kills each.
Rose-Hulman (2-4 overall and HCAC) will return to action Saturday afternoon at Hanover. Mount St. Joseph improved to 8-3 overall and 5-1 in league play.
College softball
• ISU schedule announced — Indiana State and coach Mike Perniciaro announced the program’s 2021 schedule Thursday. It features a 48-game slate that will lead to the Missouri Valley Conference tournament hosted by Evansville.
The 2021 season opens Feb. 19 with the Chattanooga Challenge hosted by The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. The Sycamores will start the season against Kennesaw State. They also will compete at the Hilltopper Classic (Western Kentucky), the Ole Miss Classic (Ole Miss) and a three-game series with Memphis.
This year’s MVC schedule features home series against Illinois State, Northern Iowa, Southern Illinois, Missouri State and a single game against Evansville. Road league series include trips to Valparaiso, Drake, Bradley, Loyola and a doubleheader at Evansville.
Evansville will host the MVC tournament May 13-15.
To see the complete ISU schedule, visit gosycamores.com.
College track
• Sycamore honored — Indiana State’s JaVaughn Moore has been named the Missouri Valley Conference Male Track Athlete of the Week for his performance on the track at Grand Valley State, the Valley announced this week.
Moore led a group of ISU sprinters that had a stellar Saturday at Grand Valley State. Moore started with a dominant victory in the 60-meter dash, clocking the Valley-leading time of 6.76 seconds, which is 42nd in the nation. He then picked up the sweep in the short sprints, winning the 200 with a time of 21.72.
Indiana State will return home to its Indoor Track & Field Facility on Saturday to host the Indiana State Invitational. The first event is slated to begin at 1 p.m. EST.
Middle schools
• Results in — Below are basketball scores reported to the Tribune-Star on Thursday:
GIRLS
Seventh grade — Otter Creek 23 (White 8), Sarah Scott 8 (Boyd 4); Honey Creek 42 (Karizma English-Malone 12), Woodrow Wilson 14 (Charlotte Walker 8).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.