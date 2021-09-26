Two-time defending champion Chris Cassell shot a 68 Sunday at Forest Park and holds a one-shot lead at the halfway point of the Wabash Valley Classic.
Kyle Stevenson, who matched Cassell's opening-round 71 at Geneva Hills in the first round, is at 140 with Jon Royer at 141.
Stacey Vitaniemi leads the senior division, also at 139, after shooting a 69 on Sunday. Darrell Shouse had Sunday's best round at Forest Park, a 66, and trails Vitaniemi by one shot.
Wabash Valley Golf Association president Eddie Kanizer expects the tournament to be flighted and tees times released by sometime Tuesday, with the coming rounds at Hulman Links on Saturday and at the Country Club of Terre Haute next Sunday.
Unofficial leaders are as follows:
Open Division
139 — Chris Cassell 71-68
140 — Kyle Stevenson 71-69
141 — Jon Royer 70-71
143 — Mike Ball 74-69
144 — Ryan Harmon 70-74
146 — Eddie Kanizer 71-75
147 — Troy Farris 76-71
148 — Ezra Evans 80-68
Senior Division
139 — Stacey Vitaniemi 70-69
140 — Darrell Shouse 74-66
142 — Mike Toney 72-70
145 — Denny Byram 75-70
146 — Tom Jones 77-69
150 — Geoff Shuck 79-71
In other golf news:
• Rose women 6th — At Decatur, Ill., Rose-Hulman relied on two top-10 finishes to bring home sixth place in the Millikin University Women's Invitational on Friday and Saturday.
Rachel Zhang paced the Engineers with a fourth-place overall finish, completing rounds of 74 and 82. Teammate Lily Byrne also had a top-10 finish, coming home in seventh after scores of 77 and 83.
Rose will return to action next weekend for the Engineer Triad featuring Franklin and Anderson at Hulman Links.
Volleyball
• Indiana State sweeps MVC opener — At the ISU Arena, an aggressive first-set comeback proved to be the spark for Indiana State on Friday evening, as the Sycamores swept Evansville in their Missouri Valley Conference opener 3-0 (26-24, 25-19, 25-13).
ISU (9-2 overall) now boasts an eight-match winning streak, the longest since the Sycamores won 14 straight in 1982 when they finished 37-10. Their 9-2 start also marks the second-best start in ISU history, also behind the 1982 squad that began the year 13-1.
Outside of a tough first set, the Sycamore offense was firing on all cylinders. ISU ended the evening with a 48-36 kill advantage over the Aces (10-2, 0-1) while also out-hitting the opposition .358-.211. Mallory Keller led the way with 12 kills on .375 hitting and Storm Suhre added nine kills while hitting .438.
Freshman Emma Kaelin and Chloe Mason split duties in the passing game, with Kaelin tallying 24 assists, two service aces and six digs. Mason contributed 15 assists, two aces and five digs.
Defensively, Melina Tedrow led the way with 17 digs. At the net, ISU out-blocked the Purple Aces, 6-3, thanks to four block assists from Madeline Williams, three from Suhre and two from Kylie Newby.
The Sycamores will have a week to prepare for their first MVC road trip of 2021 when they travel to Valparaiso and Loyola on Oct. 1 and 2.
• Rose splits — At Hulbert Arena, host Rose-Hulman defeated Blackburn College in four sets and fell to Illinois Institute of Technology in four sets to close out the 2021 Engineer Invitational on Saturday.
Rose took the opener over Blackburn by a 25-19, 25-14, 23-25, 25-20 count. Sophia Koop led the Engineers with 20 kills, Elizabeth Canon added 17 kills, Jillian Gregg dished out 27 assists and Kylie Rathbun added team highs of four service aces and 19 digs.
In the nightcap, Illinois Institute of Technology picked up a 25-22, 19-25, 25-15, 25-11 victory to close out the four-match weekend.
In that match, Canon posted 10 kills and Koop added eight kills.
On Friday, Rose-Hulman won in four sets over Concordia Chicago and lost in three sets to NCAA Division III No. 23-ranked Washington University (Mo.).
Rose (8-8) will start Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference play at home next Saturday at 1 p.m. against Defiance.
• Newton leads Boilermaker upset — At West Lafayette, Terre Haute South High School graduate Caitlyn Newton registered 15 kills Friday night as seventh-ranked Purdue defeated third-ranked Ohio State 3-2.
Women's soccer
• Canning honored — At Rose-Hulman, more than 500 students, faculty, staff and fans showed their support to the team after an emotional week, then cheered on the Engineers in a narrow 1-0 to No. 3 ranked Washington University in St. Louis on Sunday.
The team honored freshman Erin Canning, who passed away last weekend in an off-campus accident, with a pair of photos and a moment of remembrance prior to the game. The team posed both with the students attending the game to offer their support of the program and also posed in front of the scoreboard which displayed Erin's jersey number and name.
WashU scored off a corner kick in the 3rd minute, when Kate Flynn found the back of the net on a pass from Erin Flynn. The two teams then battled in a tight defensive contest that finished with WashU claiming the narrow victory.
WashU outshot Rose-Hulman 18-3 on the day, with Natalie Dillon recording five saves to keep the match close. Defender Veronica Gawarecki added the defensive play of the day, racing back to the box to deflect a potential scoring kick away from the net and keep the score at 1-0.
Offensively, Lane Lawrence, Sarah Shoemaker and Jayden Gibson each recorded one shot for the Engineer offense.
WashU improved to 7-0-1. Rose-Hulman is 4-1-1 and opens Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference play at Mount St. Joseph on Wednesday.
• Valparaiso 1, Indiana State 0 — At Memorial Stadium, Indiana State fell in a heartbreaker to Valparaiso on Friday night in its Missouri Valley Conference home opener.
After 90 minutes of regulation, the Sycamores and Beacons went to overtime, where Lindsey Dusatko scored the golden goal five minutes into the period to secure the Valpo victory.
Valpo (5-4-1 overall, 2-0-0 MVC) took 10 shots throughout the match, including the overtime goal. Dana Fish was able to corral a loose ball on the near side of the field before making her way to the corner. Fish was able to cross the ball into the box where Dusatko finished for the second time this season.
It was a back-and-forth match throughout with Indiana State (2-7-1, 0-2-0) controlling possession 53 percent of the time. ISU was systematic with its offense — putting four shots on goal — but the Sycamores were unable to find the back of the net on any. CeCe Wahlberg took two of those four shots.
The Sycamores' Maddie Alexander recorded seven saves during the match but was charged with the loss after giving up the go-ahead goal.
ISU will continue MVC action Wednesday at Drake.
Men's soccer
• Ohio Northern 4, Rose-Hulman 0 — Ohio Northern scored twice in each half en route to knocking off host Rose-Hulman on Saturday afternoon.
Trevor Tabb, Levi King and Caiman Moore found the back of the net to lead the offense for Ohio Northern. The Polar Bears outshot Rose 20-6.
Takezo Kelly led the Engineers with four shots. Evan Hofer recorded five saves to lead the defensive performance.
Rose-Hulman (3-4-1) will open Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference play at home Wednesday against Mount St. Joseph. Ohio Northern improved to 5-3-1,
Women's tennis
• Rose-Hulman 8, Manchester 1 — At North Manchester, the visiting Engineers swept the singles matches in Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference action Sunday afternoon.
The singles sweep included straight-set victories for Taylor Goldman at No. 1, Ella Dorfmueller at No. 2, Ruby Kauffman at No. 3, Krista Manche at No. 4, and Julia McGuire at No. 5. Gwyneth Kibbey was declared winner at No. 6 singles.
In doubles play, Goldman and Kauffman won at No. 1 doubles. McGuire and Kibbey were declared winners at No. 3 doubles.
Rose-Hulman improved to 1-1 in HCAC play and 1-3 overall with the victory. The Engineers return home to face Anderson University on Thursday at 6 pm.
• Ohio Northern 8, Rose-Hulman 1 — At Franklin, Ohio Northern improved to 4-0 for the season by defeating Rose-Hulman at a neutral site Saturday afternoon.
Taylor Goldman highlighted the Rose performance with a 6-0, 6-2 victory at the No. 1 singles position.
