Lauren Green had a career-best fifth-place finish and Indiana State remained in eighth place among 15 teams as the Missouri Valley Conference Fall Preview wrapped up Tuesday at Spirit Hollow Golf Course.
Green shot a team-best 75 on Tuesday after rounds of 77 and 81 on Monday. Her score of 233 was a career-best for 54 holes.
Leading the other Sycamores was Sierra Hargens (83-78-82-243), Kayla Ryan (80-81-85-246), Alex Jennings (90-81-81-252) and Kristen Hobbs (83-84-89-256). Competing as individuals were Madison Branum (90-88-83-261) and Chelsea Morrow (91-94-91-276).
Host Northern Iowa won the tournament with rounds of 308, 313 and 321 and a total of 942. ISU was consistent — 323-321-323-967 — and tied Creighton for eighth place.
Green was just four shots behind individual co-champions Hannah Bermel and Emily Snelling, both of UNI.
ISU's next competition is the Butler Fall Invitational on Oct. 7-8.
Soccer
• Rose-Hulman 3, DePauw 1 — At Greencastle, Jessica Wells had her second career hat trick, scoring all three goals for the winning Engineers.
Wells broke a scoreless tie in the 51st minute and then, after a tying goal by DePauw's Zoie Obst, tallied again in the 66th and 80th minutes.
Mariah Mufich and Christina Rogers assisted on the first goal, Rogers on the second and Lane Lawrence on the third. Rose outshot the Tigers 13-10 and Katie Demert had six saves for the Engineers.
Now 4-4, Rose-Hulman hosts Westminster (Mo.) on Saturday. DePauw is 4-5.
• Saint Mary-of-the-Woods 8, Welch 1 — At Gallatin, Tenn., the Pomeroys were dominant in a road victory.
Alicia Lombardo had four second-period goals, her first four as a Pomeroy.
Now 5-4, SMWC hosts Fontbonne on Saturday.
