METRO ROUNDUIP: Rose's McGee named Preseason All-American

Rose-Hulman senior Craig McGee has been named an NCAA Division III Men’s Basketball Preseason All-American by Basketball Times, according to results released Thursday by the national publication.
McGee joins a group of 25 NCAA Division III Preseason All-Americans named in the monthly college basketball magazine.
Last season, McGee became the first Rose men’s basketball player to earn NABC first-team all-district honors since Julian Strickland earned back-to-back awards in 2013 and 2014. He also was chosen to the second-team all-Great Lakes Region squad by D3hoops.com, which selects five players per team.
The computer-engineering major finished the 2019-20 season ranked No. 3 in the HCAC in scoring (17.0 ppg), No. 2 in rebounding (8.0 rpg) and No. 1 in assists (6.7 apg).
McGee’s 2019-20 season included the first two triple-doubles in the 113-year history of Rose-Hulman basketball. He scored 16 points with 10 rebounds and 10 assists against Defiance in December and recorded 15 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in the HCAC tournament opening-round victory over Hanover.
McGee also set a Rose-Hulman single-season record with 173 assists last season. He enters the upcoming year ranked No. 2 in school history in assists (453) and is already inside the Engineer all-time top 20 in scoring (1,142 points).
McGee earned first-team all-HCAC honors in 2018, ‘19 and ‘20; was named the D3hoops.com Great Lakes Region Rookie of the Year in 2018; was named the HCAC Freshman of the Year in 2018; was a member of the 2018 HCAC regular-season championship team; and has helped the team compile an overall record of 49-32 (37-17 HCAC).
• Muller named assistant AD for sponsorships — Ryan Muller has joined Indiana State athletics as the assistant athletic director and athletic sponsorship development director, ISU Director of Athletics Sherard Clinkscales announced Thursday.
“I am very happy with the addition of Ryan to our sponsorship staff,” Clinkscales said. “His experience with NASCAR paired with his ability to be creative with sponsorships will help us in the future as we look to broaden our reach not only in the Wabash Valley but throughout the region.”
Muller oversees the corporate sponsorship program and is responsible for generating revenue from sponsors that support Sycamore Athletics. He also is responsible for coordinating and implementing the marketing elements for the sponsors at home athletic events.
Prior to joining Indiana State, Muller worked at Michigan International Speedway for a little less than six years, most recently serving as a corporate partnership executive from 2015-2020.
While in that role, Muller was responsible for selling and managing corporate partnerships and successfully managed two NASCAR Cup Series event entitlements, three NASCAR Xfinity Series event entitlements and sold and managed marquee partnerships with O’Reilly Auto Parts, Lincoln Electric, Menards, Valvoline and others.
