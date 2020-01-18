Indiana State’s swimming and diving team fell to host Ball State 159-141 Saturday in a meet that came down to the final two events.
ISU freshman Andrea Putrimas claimed two victories Saturday in the 1,000-yard freestyle, touching the wall in 10 minutes, 27.84 seconds, while also claiming first in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:09.83.
France-native Sarah Moreau swept both butterfly swims, posting a time of 2:06.47 in the 200 and 57.95 in the 100.
“Today was a really fun, competitive meet,” ISU coach Josh Christensen said. “Yesterday we won a lot of close races and today we got touched out in a few places and that was the difference,” ISU coach Josh Christensen said. “As a whole, we did a lot of great racing this weekend and held up well in tough back-to-back meets.”
Indiana State will travel to Carbondale, Ill., for a matchup with Southern Illinois next Saturday.
College track
• ISU falls in Coughlan/Malloy Cup — At Normal, Ill., Indiana State fell to Illinois State in the 16th annual Coughlan/Malloy Cup meet Friday evening in Horton Field House.
The Sycamores were defeated by an overall score of 186-138. Indiana State’s men kept it close, losing 84-78, while the women fell 102-60.
“We’re disappointed that we weren’t able to bring the Cup home,” Indiana State coach Angela Martin said. “There were a few bright spots and we know what to work on. We’re a very young team, so there’s a lot of room for improvement. We have to stay positive and look ahead to our next meet.”
Looking to build off of a stellar freshman campaign, Matthew Lewis-Banks came out on fire in the men’s 60-meter hurdles. The sophomore clocked a time of 8.00 seconds in the preliminary to lead all competitors, then earned the title during the finals with the ninth-best time in Sycamore history at 7.92.
Indiana State’s sprinters put on a show during the 60-meter dash finals. Freshman Jhivon Wilson took home a big win in the event, earning an impressive time of 6.85. Last year’s MVC Indoor Freshman of the year, JaVaughn Moore was right behind him at 7.96 and Jarel Shaw took the third position with a time of 6.95. Wilson’s time puts him just .05 outside of the ISU top-10.
The Sycamores will return to action next weekend when they host the John Gartland Invitational at the Indoor Track & Field Facility.
• Engineers fare well — Rose-Hulman combined for eight men’s and women’s track and field wins in a strong performance at the Friday Night Spikes Opener at the Sports and Recreation Center.
Both the men’s and women’s team scores finished exactly in the same order, with Washington University winning the meets and Rose-Hulman placing second. Hanover, Manchester and DePauw rounded out the five-team meet scoring.
Two Rose school records fell with nationally ranked performances. Nathan Schrader snapped the men’s weight-throw school record with the No. 3 mark in NCAA Division III this season (58 feet, 10 3/4 inches) to win the event. Mary-Helen Shomba added a school record with the No. 5-ranked time in Division III in the women’s 60-meter hurdles (9.13 seconds) to pick up first-place honors.
Cameron Prisby added the No. 6-ranked mark in Division III in the men’s pole vault to add another victory, clearing 15-0. Men’s winners also included Kyle Brownell in the high jump (6-4 3/4) and Timothy Youndt in the triple jump (43-3 1/4). Schrader added a second victory in the men’s shot put (47-2 1/2).
On the women’s side, other winners included Dara Smith in the high jump (5-2 1/4) and the 4-x-200 meter relay team of Adekite Oladipupo, Shomba, Katrina Agustin and Christina Rogers in 1:52.30.
Rose-Hulman returns to action for the Friday Night Invitational next weekend at the Sports and Recreation Center.
Prep wrestling
• Strong 2nd — Jaryn Strong of Terre Haute South placed second in the 126-pound weight class, Virginia Graf of Terre Haute North placed seventh in 98 and Paisley Sanquenetti of South placed eighth in 126 in the Indiana High School Girls Wrestling state finals Friday evening at Kokomo.
Boys basketball
• Parke Heritage 54, Cloverdale 35 — At Rockville, Connor Davis and Logan White each scored 14 points to lead the host Wolves to victory Saturday.
Parke Heritage (12-3) will play host to North Vermillion next Friday. Cloverdale dropped to 5-9.
• Casey 47, Marshall 38 — At Casey, Ill., Daniel Tingley had 12 points for the Lions in a losing effort Friday.
Girls basketball
• Marshall 48, Newton 36 — At Robinson, Ill., Maya Osborn had 14 points and Kai Engledow and Rachael Goekler had 12 points each to lead the Lions to a victory over Newton in the Little Illini Conference tournament Saturday
MARSHALL (48) — Osborn 4 5-5 14, Sollars 0 0-0 0, Compton 3 1-2 8, Engledow 4 0-0 12, Scott 0 0-0 0, Hiatt 1 0-0 2, Goekler 6 0-0 12. Totals 18 FG, 6-7 FT, 48 TP.
NEWTON (36) — Jansen 3 0-0 6, Harris 2 1-4 6, Bierman 3 1-2 7, Einhorn 0 0-0 0, Zumbahlen 3 0-0 6, Carr 4 0-0 8, Blake 0 0-0 0, Russell 0 3-5 3. Totals 15 FG, 2-6 FT, 36 TP.
Marshall 19 8 9 12 — 48
Newton 8 12 6 10 — 36
3-point goals — Engledow 4, Osborn, Compton, Harris. Total fouls — M 11, Ne 13. Fouled out — none.
Next — Marshall (11-7) plays Paris in the LIC tournament semifinals at 6 p.m. CST Tuesday at Robinson.
