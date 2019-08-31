Indiana State was on the wrong end of a 2-to-1 ratio in kills Saturday as the Sycamore volleyball team lost 3-0 to Fresno State in the second round of the Green Bay Invitational.
ISU had a hitting percentage of just .084 with 24 kills, while the Bulldogs hit .281 with 48 kills in the 25-14, 25-18, 25-20 outcome.
Taylor Shelton had 11 kills with just one error for the Sycamores, hitting .455 for the match, while Cassie Kawa had six kills without an error. Gretchen Kuckkan had 11 kills and Chloe Mason 10; Mason also added nine assists.
The 0-2 Sycamores play host Green Bay today.
I I I
In other volleyball Saturday:
• Rose splits — At Tacoma, Wash., Rose-Hulman split a pair of four-set matches Saturday at the Puget Sound Invitational.
Pacific Lutheran, ranked 26th in the country, beat the Engineers 25-16, 18-25, 25-15, 25-22 in the first match but the Engineers beat Widener 25-21, 25-20, 18-25, 25-22 in the nightcap.
Maria Bruner had 12 kills and five blocks in the Rose-Hulman victory, with Katie Orbeta adding five blocks and 22 assists; Eryn Castaneda 17 assists; Elizabeth Canon and Riley Woodruff nine kills each; Adekite Oladipupo eight kills; and Katryna Dahlberg 22 digs. Canon had four aces, Castaneda and Orbeta two each.
Against Pacific Lutheran, Canon had 13 kills; Orbeta 19 assists and three blocks; Dahlberg 20 digs and two aces; Oladipupo 13 digs and four aces; Castaneda 11 assists; and Bruner six blocks.
Now 1-3, Rose-Hulman competes this Friday and Saturday at the North Central Invitational.
Cross country
• Pomeroys sweep — At Elsah, Ill., Saint Mary-of-the-Woods took both team titles Saturday at the Principia Home Opener meet on the North Farm XC Facility.
Terre Haute North graduate Zoe Trausch made her collegiate debut by winning the women's race, with teammates Breanna Barger and Kayla Coryea in second and third, while Brennan Guido had a third-place finish to lead the Pomeroy men.
"I was so excited to run beside my teammates for the first time. My teammates all ran incredibly well and we were all able to push each other throughout the race. I can't wait to see how we improve as a team throughout the rest of the season," Trausch said after the race.
"Both teams performed well today. Brennan Guido did a nice job upfront for us. After Guido, we had a great four man pack led by Jacob Turner," said coach Zach Whitkanack. "The women's team had a great pack led by Zoe Trausch. I was very pleased with their performance."
Missouri Baptist, St. Louis College of Pharmacy, St. Charles Community College, Blackburn and Principia were the other teams in the field.
SMWC men, 6K — 3. Brennan Guido 21:21.95, 7. Jacob Turner 22:47.52, 8. Parker Nuest 22:52.01, 9. Brady Page 22:57.04, 10. Carlos Davalos 23:10.34, 18. Levi Herb 24:10.70, 23. Juan Delgado-Vasquez 25:01.30, 28. Wyatt Bales 26:07.52, 31. Ethan Collins 26:48.04.
SMWC women, 4K — 1. Zoe Trausch 16:03.23, 2. Breanna Barger 16:07.27, 3. Kayla Coryea 16:10.12, 5. Emily Truax 16:38.07, 6. Kendyll Schulz 16:39.52, 8. Kathryn White 16:55.16, 14. Emma Fey 17:33.95, 17. Elyse Hunger 17:45.15, 21. Jozee Spatta 18:26.16, 22. Patricia Henney 18:35.23, 24. Lilly VanderMel 18:50.59, 25. Celine Hornick 18:55.18, 28. Brooke Stateler 19:56.09, 35. Kirstin Ellis 22:28.19.
Golf
• SMWC second so far — At Janesville, Wis., the Saint Mary-of-the-Woods men are tied for second after the first round of Culver's Edgewood Fall Invitational at Glen Erin Golf Course.
Colton Kuppler had a 1-over score of 72 to lead the Pomeroys, with Nathan Higbie one shot behind him. Webster's Will Hocker leads individually with a first-round 67.
Webster is also the team leader with a 4-over score of 288, with the Pomeroys and Carthage both at 302.
"The guys played very well on a difficult golf course. The greens were very fast and unforgiving. I'm very happy with the result no matter where it places us," coach Abe Nasser said.
Team scores — Webster 288, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods 302, Carthage 302, Carthage B 307, Corcordia (Wis.) 308.
SMWC — Colton Kuppler 72, Nathan Higbie 73, Benjamin Myers 76, Justin Wilson 81, Jaret Morlan 83.
• Rose women sixth — At Granville, Ohio, Rose-Hulman's women are sixth among 13 teams after the first day of Denison's Lynn Schweizer Women's Invitational at Denison Golf Club.
Rose is just 15 shots out of the lead behind Stevenson (323), DePauw (326), Denison (329), Saint Mary's (334) and Transylvania (335) with its score of 338.
Lauren Conley leads the Engineers with an 80, good for the eighth spot individually. Namuunaa Nadmid and Rebecca Su are both at 84, Lily Byrne at 90 and Caitlin Coverstone at 91.
• Rose men 14th — At Lexington, Ky., Rose-Hulman's men are 14th after one round of the Transylvania Invitational at the University Club of Kentucky. Play was suspended in the second round.
Jack Speedy shot an opening-round 71 and was third individually after 18 holes.
• Aces — Holes-in-one were recorded at two Vigo County courses this week.
At Hulman Links, Brandon Roberts ace the 137-yard fourth hole with a 9-iron on Tuesday, a shot witnessed by Justin Umfleet.
At Mark's Par 3, Liz Torrence broke nearly a two-month drought at the course with a hole-in-one Wednesday at the 143-yard fifth hole. Flo Johnson and Tom Price witnessed Torrence's 3-wood shot.
Soccer
• Rose-Hulman 1, North Central 0 — At Rose-Hulman, the Engineers made an early goal stand up in their season opener Friday night.
Eric Kirby scored on assists from Wyatt McKibbon and Sam Alvares in the 11th minute, and goalkeeper Pascal Schlee and the Rose defense withstood the visitors' comeback attempts. North Central outshot Rose 9-7.
The Engineers host Greenville at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Softball
• ISU schedule exhibitions — Indiana State has released its fall exhibition schedule, with three of the four weekends taking place at Price Field.
The openers are Sept. 8 against Lincoln Trail at 11 a.m. and Parkland at 1:15.
Sept. 8 at Price Field — Lincoln Trail, 11 a.m.; Parkland CC, 1:15 p.m.
Sept. 15 at Grand Park (Westfield) — IUPUI, 11 a.m.; Indiana, 3:30 p.m.
Sept. 22 at Price Field — Heartland CC, 11 a.m.; Spoon River CC, 1:15 p.m.
Sept. 28 at Price Field — Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, 11 a.m.; Ball State, 1:15 p.m.
