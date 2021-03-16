METRO/PREP ROUNDUP: Short-handed Anderson cancels football game with Rose-Hulman

Rose-Hulman's football game at Anderson University scheduled for this Saturday has been canceled.
According to Anderson's press release, "based on this week's injury report and shortage of healthy players, Anderson University and its coaching staff have made the decision that competing in Saturday's football contest does not lie in the interest of student-athlete safety and well-being. Anderson will take this week to focus on healing from injuries with the expectation of competing [next week]."
Rose-Hulman has a 2-0 record this season after last Saturday's 31-21 win at Mount St. Joseph. The Engineers still have four games remaining on the spring 2021 HCAC schedule, with the next contest at Hanover on March 27.
• Sycamores, EIU to play in Week Zero — Indiana State and Eastern Illinois announced Tuesday that an NCAA waiver permitting a Week Zero matchup has been approved.
Originally a week one matchup, when a majority of college football begins, the Sycamores and Panthers will be one of three FCS games to open the 2021 season during Week Zero. The two teams will now meet at 6 p.m. Aug. 28 at Memorial Stadium.
With the adjustment to the schedule, the Sycamores will have two weeks to prepare for a meeting with Northwestern on Sept. 11. Following the trip to Evanston, ISU returns to the road for a game with Eastern Kentucky on Sept. 18.
The full 2021 slate will be announced in the coming weeks.
• Welshans honored — Rose-Hulman junior Shane Welshans has named to the D3football.com National Team of the Week for his efforts in Saturday's victory at Mount St. Joseph.
Welshans rushed for 139 yards on 34 carries with two touchdowns in the 31-21 road victory over the Lions. He also hauled in a 4-yard touchdown reception.
College basketball
• Key gets regional honor — Indiana State senior Tyreke Key was named Tuesday to the National Association of Basketball Coaches All-District 16 second team. The teams are selected by NABC head coaches in Division I.
The second-team nod is the second of Key’s career; he also was named to the 2018-19 All-District Second Team.
Earlier this month, Key earned All-Missouri Valley Conference first-team honors for the second time in as many years, becoming the first Indiana State men’s basketball player since Jake Odum to earn back-to-back All-MVC first-team nods.
Key averaged 17.2 points and 5.3 rebounds per game on the season, and an even more impressive 18.6 points per game in Valley play while leading the league in minutes played at 33.9 per game. The Celina, Tenn., native finished his senior season No. 6 in the all-time Indiana State record book with 1,650 career points.
College women's basketball
• Vincennes 67, Shawnee State 60 — At Vincennes, Terre Haute South graduate Amani Brown had 13 points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals in the Trailblazer victory Monday.
Vincennes plays Wednesday at John A. Logan.
College soccer
• Wahlberg chosen — Indiana State soccer sophomore CeCe Wahlberg was named Offensive Player of the Week by the Missouri Valley Conference on Tuesday for her performance in the Sycamores’ matches last week.
Wahlberg’s 79th-minute goal put Indiana State on top of Illinois State late in Saturday’s contest, and led the way to the Sycamores’ first win over the Redbirds in Normal in program history. It was the South Elgin, Ill. native’s second goal of the 2021 spring campaign. For the week, the midfielder had seven total shots and three on goal.
Wahblerg’s honor marks the third consecutive week a Sycamore has earned a weekly award from the Valley, as Maddie Alexander was named Freshman of the Week last week and sophomore Chloee Kooker was named Defensive Player of the Week the week prior.
Indiana State’s 3-1 start to MVC play is the best start to league play in the program’s 20-year history. Indiana State hosts Loyola at 1 p.m. March 24.
• Rose takes three — Rose-Hulman swept the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference women's awards and also earned one of the men's honors announced Tuesday.
On the women's side, Lane Lawrence was named HCAC Offensive Player of the Week for the first time in her career, while Natalie Dillon earned HCAC Defensive Player of the Week accolades for the second consecutive week.
Lawrence scored both Rose-Hulman goals in a pair of 1-0 victories last week. With less than five minutes remaining in regulation, she booted home a goal in a win over Franklin on Wednesday. On Saturday, she scored the only goal seven minutes into overtime to give the Engineers a walk-off victory over Transylvania.
Dillon has played 365:58 to start the season and 586:31 over her career without allowing a goal. She has recorded 20 saves this season, including six in last week's win over Franklin. She was named HCAC Defensive Player of the Week last week after her recent shutouts in wins over Mount St. Joseph and Bluffton.
Rose-Hulman puts its 4-0 record on the line at Manchester on Wednesday at 3:30 pm.
For the Engineer men, freshman goalkeeper Evan Hofer was named Men's Soccer Defensive Player of the Week for his efforts in last week's two shutout victories.
The mechanical-engineering major has played the first 315 minutes of his college career without allowing a goal. Rose-Hulman as a team has yet to allow a goal in 360 minutes so far in the 2020-21 spring season.
Rose-Hulman puts its 4-0 mark on the line this Wednesday night at home against 3-1 Manchester.
College softball
• ISU picked sixth — The 2021 Missouri Valley Conference preseason poll was released Tuesday morning with Indiana State picked to finish sixth.
The Sycamores have started the 2021 season 6-10 after a series victory over Memphis last weekend, and now turn their attention to the Valley campaign.
Southern Illinois, ranked 28th in the nation in a recent poll, was picked first followed by Illinois State, Missouri State, Northern Iowa and Drake. Illinois State, UNI and Drake also received first-place votes.
The Sycamores were followed in the preseason rankings by Evansville, Bradley, Valparaiso and Loyola.
Indiana State opens Valley play this Saturday and Sunday as against Illinois State at Price Field.
• Lang picked — Rose-Hulman sophomore Nicole Lang has been named Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Softball Hitter of the Week for her efforts in four games last weekend.
Lang batted .538 (7 for 13) with a 1.308 slugging average and a 1.879 OPS to lead Rose-Hulman to a 3-1 record last week. She blasted three home runs in 13 at bats, including a grand slam in Sunday's opening game win over Eureka.
Lang also homered in the opening doubleheader of the season at Fontbonne and in game two against Eureka on Sunday. The mechanical engineering major had a .571 on-base average and one stolen base for the week.
Rose-Hulman puts its 3-1 mark on the line with four games this weekend. The Engineers host Greenville on Saturday in a doubleheader, then head to Webster University on Sunday for a twinbill.
College baseball
• Collett hits two more — Terre Haute North graduate T.J. Collett hit two homers Tuesday but Kentucky lost 13-8 to visiting Murray State.
Collett has five homers in his last four games.
Prep basketball
• Shafford named to Indiana All-Stars — Fourteen players have been selected for the 2021 IndyStar Indiana Girls All-Stars, All-Stars game director Mike Broughton announced Monday.
Those chosen to the team will play three games in June -- one exhibition game against the Indiana Junior All-Stars as well as home-and-home contests against the Kentucky All-Stars.
The 2021 Indiana Girls All-Stars, listed alphabetically, are Ally Becki of Brownsburg, Madelyn Bischoff of Roncalli, Courtney Blakely of Hammond Noll, Katie Burton of Fishers, Kaitlyn Costner of Penn, Bridget Dunn of Carmel, Sydney Jaynes of Trinity Lutheran, Chloe McKnight of Bedford North Lawrence, Meg Newman of North Central, Vanessa Shafford of Linton, Brynn Shoup-Hill of Goshen, Jayla Smith of Lawrence North, Trinity Thompson of Michigan City and Ariana Wiggins of Heritage Christian. Dunn is injured and is not expected to play in the games.
Miss Basketball will be named later this month. According to social media reports, the three finalists are Becki, Smith and Wiggins.
Golf
• Ace in Florida — Charlene Sutliff of West Terre Haute got her second hole-in-one at Carefree County Club in Winter Haven, Fla., on Friday.
Her shot came on the 99-yard eighth hole at the course.
