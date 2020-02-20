Indiana State’s baseball team scored two runs in the fifth inning before adding an insurance run in the eighth en route to a 3-1 victory over Omaha on Thursday afternoon in the Snowbird Classic.
Collin Liberatore, Jake Ridgway and Tyler Grauer combined to allow five hits to the Mavericks.
Neither team was able to get any offense going early as both starting pitchers were solid on the mound. Liberatore (1-1) allowed just one base hit in his outing, which came in the second inning on a two-out single to left field while UNO starter Easton Smith (1-1) allowed three hits over six innings.
The Sycamores got things going in the fifth after freshman Grant Magill led off with a single to right. Dominic Cusumano worked a walk and Brian Fuentes was hit by a pitch to load the bases with no outs.
Juniors Miguel Rivera and Sean Ross put together productive at-bats, recording a pair of sacrifice flies to drive in a run each.
Ridgway entered from the bullpen in the seventh. He retired all three batters he faced in the frame before sitting down two in the eighth. ISU made the call to the bullpen for the lefty Grauer to finish the game after UNO put a runner on with two outs in the eighth.
After pinch-hitter Gavin Baker worked a leadoff walk for the Sycamores in the eighth, the freshman would make his way to third with two outs. Brandt Nowaskie added an insurance run with a squeeze bunt to first.
ISU continues play at the Snowbird Classic at 3 p.m. today with a matchup against Dartmouth.
In other college baseball news:
• Collett recognized again — University of Kentucky first baseman T.J. Collett has been named to the 2020 Bobby Bragan Collegiate Slugger Award presented by SR Bats watch list, the award unveiled this week. The Bragan Award, created by the Bobby Bragan Youth Foundation, is based on performance at the plate, academics and personal integrity.
The list consists of 36 players nationwide, a departure from previous years when the award annually was given to the top collegiate hitter in Texas and then regionally in 2019.
A Terre Haute native, Collett has long been known for his prodigious power, swatting double-digit home runs in each of the past two seasons despite battling a myriad of injuries, including one that caused him to miss the final 20 games of the 2018 season. He needs 13 hits to join Kentucky’s career 100-hit club and 40 percent of his career hits have gone for extra bases.
Collett is expected to play first base this season after primarily serving as the team’s designated hitter his first three seasons.
In addition to his on-field ability, Collett has twice been named to the SEC Community Service Team for his work in the community and was recently announced as a 2020 inductee into UK Athletics’ Frank G. Ham Society of Character.
Middle school basketball
• Results in — Here is a score reported to the Tribune-Star on Thursday:
GIRLS
Sixth grade — Honey Creek 35 (Cassell 12), Otter Creek 23 (White 15).
