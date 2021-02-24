METRO/PREP ROUNDUP: ISU soccer picked to place 8th in MVC

Indiana State women's soccer has been picked to finish eighth in the Missouri Valley Conference preseason poll, the league office announced Wednesday, and sophomore midfielder CeCe Wahlberg was named to the All-MVC Preseason First Team.
The poll and preseason honors are determined by a vote from head coaches.
Loyola was picked to win the conference, garnering eight first-place votes for a total of 80 points. Illinois State was selected second with 66 and Missouri State tallied the lone other first-place vote and was picked third with 63 points. Drake (61) and UNI (38) rounded out the top five at fourth and fifth respectively.
Indiana State (23) found itself bunched closely in the next group, coming in behind Valparaiso (36) and Evansville (25). Southern Illinois was picked to finish at the bottom of the Valley with 13 points.
Wahlberg was one of 11 players named to the All-MVC Preseason First Team and one of two underclassmen to earn the distinction. The midfielder and South Elgin, Ill., native led ISU in points (12), goals (four) and assists (four) in her first season a year ago.
The Sycamores will play their first home match of the season Sunday against Drake in Memorial Stadium. Attendance for Indiana State soccer matches this season is limited to essential personnel and people on the student-athlete pass list.
College track
• ISU men, women tabbed for 2nd — The Indiana State men’s and women’s track and field teams were picked to finish second at this weekend’s Missouri Valley Conference indoor championships, the Valley announced Wednesday morning.
The Sycamore men were picked to finish second in the conference with 73 points and three first-place votes, trailing only Northern Iowa with 75 points and five first-place votes. They also were picked in front of Illinois State (67 & one FPV), Southern Illinois (49), Drake (42), Bradley (36), Loyola Chicago (34), Valparaiso (19) and Evansville (10).
On the women’s side, the Blue and White also were picked second with 87 points, trailing only Illinois State, which tallied all 10 first-place votes and 100 points. The Sycamores were picked ahead of Northern Iowa (76), Southern Illinois (74), Missouri State (59), Loyola (46), Bradley (44), Drake (33), Evansville (19) and Valparaiso (15).
The MVC indoor championships, hosted by Northern Iowa, will take place Friday through Sunday in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
College swimming
• Sycamores honored — Indiana State senior Marlene Pavlu Lewin has been named Missouri Valley Conference Swimmer of the Week and freshman Bailey Betzer has been named MVC Diver of the Week, the League office announced Wednesday.
This is the fourth time that ISU has earned Swimmer of the Week honors and the second time that ISU has earned Diver of the Week.
"Marlene had a great meet Saturday, which made our Senior Day celebration extra special," said ISU coach Josh Christensen. "She's an excellent leader for our team and I'm excited to see her finish strong this semester."
Pavlu Lewin won two events and was a member of both winning relay teams in the meet against Butler this past weekend. She posted a time of 2:00.95 in the 200-yard backstroke, putting her first overall in the conference. Pavlu Lewin also took first place in the 50 freestyle with a time of 23.89.
Betzer won both diving events. Her score of 278.93 in the 1 meter was a season best and broke the school record. Betzer scored a 275.32 in the 3 meter and also was a season-best score, second-best in school history.
"It's impressive that Bailey, a freshman diver, is stepping up in competition and making great strides toward her goals. She works hard and is a positive influence on the team" ISU diving coach Theresa Hall said.
Boys basketball
• Casey 58, Marshall 45 — At Marshall, Ill., Noah Livingston and Will Hosselton poured in 22 and 17 points respectively to lead the Warriors to a Little Illini Conference victory Tuesday.
Casey (4-1 overall, 3-0 LIC) will play host to Olney on Friday. Marshall (4-2, 3-1) will travel to Hutsonville on Thursday.
• Mount Carmel 56, Robinson 34 — At Mount Carmel, Ill., freshman Noah Gilmore scored 10 points on 5-for-7 marksmanship from the field to pace the Maroons during a losing effort Tuesday.
Mount Carmel led 29-18 at halftime.
Robinson (3-5) was slated to play Wednesday night at Flora.
• Paris 45, Red Hill 35 — At Paris, Ill., the host Tigers picked up their first Little Illini Conference triumph of the season Tuesday.
No statistical information was provided to the Tribune-Star. Paris (3-4, 1-3) was slated to play host to Olney on Wednesday night.
