METRO/PREP ROUNDUP: ISU's Hutson inducted into MVC Hall of Fame

Indiana State pole-vaulting legend and Terre Haute native Kylie Hutson was inducted into the Missouri Valley Conference Hall of Fame on Friday morning as a member of its 23rd class.
The 23rd Hall of Fame class featured a two-sport (baseball/football) student-athlete in Mike Prior (Illinois State); a baseball student-athlete in Bill Mueller (Missouri State); a four-time NCAA track and field women’s pole-vault champion in Hutson (Indiana State); coaching legends Richard “Itchy” Jones (Southern Illinois baseball) and Phog Allen (Kansas basketball) and basketball star Larry Humes (Evansville).
Hutson is one of the most decorated track and field athletes in MVC history. She was a four-time NCAA women’s pole-vault champion (indoor and outdoor 2009 and 2010) and five-time All American (2008, 2009, 2010) while competing for the Sycamores.
Hutson earned MVC Indoor Most Valuable Field Athlete (2009, 2010) and MVC Outdoor Most Valuable Field Athlete (2008, 2009) and was also a three-time MVC Scholar-Athlete (2008, 2009, 2010). She was also a seven-time All-MVC performer, earning outdoor honors in 2007, 2008 and 2009, while earning All-MVC honors at the indoor meet all four seasons (2007, 2008, 2009 and 2010). Hutson is the only MVC women’s pole-vaulter to win as many as three outdoor titles (2007, 2008, 2009) and she’s also the only pole-vaulter in MVC history to earn four straight titles at the MVC indoor meet.
She holds Indiana State school records in the outdoor pole vault (14 feet, 91/2 inches in 2010) and indoor pole vault (14-9 in 2010). Hutson also holds MVC championship meet records in the outdoor and indoor events and is also the league’s all-time record-holder in the pole vault, indoors and outdoors. She also holds the Marks Field pole-vault record (15-5 in 2013).
Hutson was the Great Lakes Region Women’s Field Athlete of the Year (2010 indoor and outdoor) and was the USATF outdoor women’s pole-vault champion in 2011. She tied for seventh at the Olympic Trials in 2012 and placed 14th in the pole vault at the World Outdoor Championship in 2011. She also competed in the Olympic Trials in 2008, 2012 and 2016 and she participated in the pole vault at the World Outdoor Championships in 2013.
Hutson was inducted into the Indiana State Athletics Hall of Fame in 2018.
College baseball
• Kansas 6, Indiana State 1 — At Lawrence, Kan., Indiana State saw its four-game winning streak come to an end Friday afternoon at Hoglund Park. Kansas used a six-run fifth inning to gain the edge and did not allow another run to cross the plate.
After three scoreless innings, ISU junior Jordan Schaffer opened the fourth with a triple to left field before Miguel Rivera drove him in with a ground-rule double. That would be all the Sycamores got offensively as Ryan Cyr (1-2) limited ISU to five hits in 61/3 innings.
ISU starter Tristan Weaver did not surrender a hit until the fifth inning when Zach Hanna drove a ball up the middle with two outs. Blaine Ray moved him all the way to third on a single to left-center before the game-tying run crossed on a wild pitch. Then a walk and a hit-by-pitch loaded the bases.
The Sycamores went to the bullpen for right-hander Austin Cross and Kansas pushed across the go-ahead run with a bases-loaded walk. Anthony Tulimero broke things open with a two-run single through the right side. Following a walk, ISU went to the bullpen for Zach Frey and Kansas immediately answered with a single through the left side of the infield, scoring the fifth and sixth runs of the game.
Nathan Barry closed out the game on the mound for the Jayhawks (7-6), allowing one hit in the final 22/3 innings.
Weaver fell to 1-1 for the season after going 42/3 innings.
The Sycamores will look to even the series today. First pitch is set for 3 p.m. EST.
College softball
• Engineers lose twice — At Clermont, Fla., Rose-Hulman started Friday with a tight loss to Houghton and followed that with a not-so-tight loss to Adrian to wrap up its Florida spring trip.
In losing to Houghton 5-2, Rose-Hulman tied the score at 1-1 on a single by Alexis Fortuna in the fifth inning. After Houghton gained a 2-1 lead, the Engineers tied the score again on a single by Angela Boulboulle in the sixth.
Houghton had the big hit of the day to secure the win — a two-out, bases-loaded triple by Hannah Haskell to score three runs and secure the win.
Emily Struble led the offense with two hits, including a double, and scored one run.
Struble had a strong game in the pitching circle, allowing no earned runs until the final inning with six strikeouts.
Then Rose dropped a 10-2 decision to Adrian, although Alexis Sullivan hit a two-run homer for the Engineers.
Rose-Hulman (3-7) will return home to face Fontbonne in a doubleheader, starting at 5 p.m. March 16.
• SMWC loses pair — At New Albany, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College played hard but was unable to get much of an offensive threat going against Indiana University-Southeast in 4-3 and 5-3 losses Wednesday afternoon.
SMWC dropped to 0-4, while IU-Southeast improved to 13-2-1.
In Game 1, Katelynn Kennedy singled through the gap at shortstop to score two runs in the third inning and a wild pitch in the fifth scored Camryn Scott, but the Pomeroys couldn’t mount any more offense to fall 4-3.
Pitching-wise, Kennedy and Brooke Coffing took the losses for SMWC.
The Pomeroys will take a couple of weeks off before traveling to Rio Grande, Ohio, to play the University of Rio Grande and Lawrence Technological Institute on March 20-21.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.