Indiana State’s baseball team got shut out 3-0 on three hits by Chicago State in the Sycamores’ final game of their Florida trip as part of the Snowbird Baseball Classic on Sunday afternoon.
Chicago State scored all of its runs in the fifth inning. Dominic Cusumano went 2 for 3 with a walk for ISU. Starter Lane Miller took the pitching loss.
The Sycamores (2-5) will play Wednesday at Cincinnati, starting at 3 p.m.
College softball
• Ball State 7, Indiana State 5 — At Bowling Green, Ky., Indiana State came up short after building a four-run lead.
The Cardinals used a six-run bottom of the seventh inning, keyed by a two-run homer from former Northview High School standout Stacy Payton, to win in walk-off fashion.
The Sycamores scored first in the bottom of the third inning as TeAnn Bringle led off with a solo homer over the left-field wall. Then Leslie Sims singled with one out and Amanda Guercio doubled to left-center to plate Sims and the Sycamores had a 2-0 lead.
Becky Malchow and Amanda Guercio led off the fifth with back-to-back singles and Bella Peterson walked, setting up Mallory Marsicek for the sac fly.
Ball State answered with an RBI single in the bottom of the fifth to get on the board, but the Cardinals of coach Megan Ciolli Bartlett weren’t through yet.
ISU added another run on a passed ball by the Cardinals and a sacrifice bunt from Mallory Marsicek to extend its lead to 5-1 going into the top of the seventh.
Ball State came out hot in the bottom of the seventh. The first batter of the inning reached on an error and Payton followed with her third roundtripper in two days. Ball State got two more runners on base via a hit-by-pitch and single. An RBI double brought the Cardinals within one run. The next batter, Kennedy Wynn, hit a three-run homer to cap off the five-run inning to win in walk-off fashion.
Arielle Blankenship (0-3) was charged with the loss in 0.2 inning of work, allowing four runs on three hits.
ISU (5-9) will compete in the Purple and Gold Challenge on Friday in Nashville, Tenn. Ball State improved to 10-5.
Boys basketball
• South Putnam 53, North Vermillion 35 — At Cayuga, the Eagles picked up a nonconference road victory Saturday.
They are 5-17 and will be at Riverton Parke on Thursday. The Falcons are 2-20 and will try to snap 17-game losing streak against Seeger on Friday.
• Covington 58, South Vermillion 53 — At Covington, the Trojans edged the Wildcats in Wabash River Conference action.
Covington is in second place behind Parke Heritage in league with 6-1 mark and will put a 16-6 mark on the line against Crawfordsville on Friday. The Wildcats (12-10, 4-3) are at Sullivan on Thursday.
Women’s swimming
• ISU 3rd in MVC championships — At Columbia, Mo., Indiana State secured third place after the final day of the Missouri Valley Conference championships Saturday.
Missouri State (826.5) captured its fourth straight conference championship, Southern Illinois (603) secured second place and Indiana State rounded out the top three with 539.5 points.
ISU’s Marlene Pavlu Lewin earned All-MVC honors in the 200-yard backstroke for the second year in a row, placing second with a time of 1 minute, 58.55 seconds. Teammate Kendall Hansen placed 12th overall, also scoring points for the Sycamores.
In the 100 backstroke, Indiana State’s Alex Malmborg placed fifth overall, earning All-MVC honorable mention with a time of 51.58. Ashleigh Sinks also earned All-MVC honorable mention by coming in seventh with a time of 52.38.
Anna Maria Nasiou broke another school record in the 200 breaststroke finals. Nasiou placed ninth overall with a program-best time of 2:19.45. Colleen O’Connor placed 13th overall with a time of 2:23.72 scoring for the Sycamores, while Megan Schade was right behind O’Connor with a time of 2:25.08 also scoring for ISU.
In the 200 butterfly, Sarah Moreau earn All-MVC honors placing third with a season-best time of 2:03.39. Marni Gray earned All-MVC honorable mention placing fifth with a time of 2:04.15. Cierra Campbell also earned All-MVC honorable mention, placing eighth in 2:06.41. Elisabeth Peskin placed 14th overall with a time of 2:07.46 scoring for the Sycamores.
The Sycamores’ 400 freestyle relay team of Lewin, Malmborg, Sinks and Kaimi Matsumoto posted a second-best program time of 3:26.12 in the finals.
“I’m really proud of this team and the work they’ve put in all year,” ISU coach Josh Christensen said. “We’re proud of the season we had and our second consecutive top-three finish at this meet, as only a fourth-year program. We’re very young and had a lot of freshman score well at this meet. We’re excited to do the work required to continue to improve and move up in the near future.”
Team scores — Missouri State 826.5, Southern Illinois 603, Indiana State 539.5, Illinois State 454, Northern Iowa 445, Evansville 272, Little Rock 216, Valparaiso 127.
College track
• Rose men win, women 2nd — At the Rose-Hulman Sports and Recreation Center, Rose captured its 10th consecutive Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference men’s indoor championship and its women came home second Saturday.
Rose-Hulman won the men’s team championship with 204 points, outdistancing second-place Earlham with 108 points. Hanover was third with 92 points, followed by Manchester, Bluffton, Mount St. Joseph, Franklin, Anderson, Defiance and Transylvania in the team scoring.
On the women’s side, Hanover brought home first-place honors with 148.5 points. Rose scored 125.5 points and Manchester was third at 113, followed by Bluffton, Mount St. Joseph, Earlham, Anderson, Franklin, Defiance and Transylvania.
Rose-Hulman captured two event Most Valuable Athlete awards and Larry Cole was named HCAC Men’s Coach of the Year to lead the championship performance. Matthew Stevenot was named the Men’s Track Most Valuable Athlete after completing the double of winning the mile (4 minutes, 24.43 seconds) and the 3,000-meter run (8:53.54). Nathan Schrader captured Men’s Field Most Valuable Athlete honors after sweeping the weight throw (57 feet, 8 1/2 inches) and shot put (50-4) championships.
For Cole, the honor marked his 25th HCAC Coach of the Year award. The coaching staff also includes Geoff Wayton, Christy Sherman and Liz Evans.
Two school records also fell to lead Rose event victories. Mary-Helen Shomba ran the No. 9-ranked NCAA Division III time in the women’s 60-meter hurdles to win in a time of 8.90 seconds, shattering her own school record by .14 seconds. Kyle Brownell tied the school’s men’s high-jump school record by clearing 6-8 1/4, matching the previous mark of Jeff Harrison set in 1988.
Shomba added a second win in the women’s 200-meter dash with a time of 26.53. She also was part of the winning 4-x-200 meter relay, joining Katrina Agustin, Emily Peterson and Christina Rogers to take home first-place honors in 1:49.22.
Kristian Zadlo rounded out the day’s winners by taking home first-place honors in the men’s 200 in a time of 23.18 seconds.
Individuals from Rose-Hulman will compete at the Ohio Northern Last Chance Meet on March 7. The NCAA Division III national championships for any eventual national qualifiers with take place March 13-14 at Winston-Salem, N.C.
Women’s tennis
• Hambrock wins — At Evansville, the University of Southern Indiana defeated Marian University 5-2 Saturday.
Terre Haute South High School graduate Lauren Hambrock won at No. 1 singles for USI, defeating Betija Dusele 6-4, 7-6. Hambrock also teamed with Alex Jamison to win at No. 1 doubles.
