METRO/PREP ROUNDUP: ISU alums Reese, Johnson in top five at USA Indoor Championships

Former Indiana State greats Erin Reese and Felisha Johnson picked up top-five finishes in the weight throw at the USA Track & Field Indoor Championships on Saturday afternoon.
Reese placed third overall behind a toss of 74 feet, 81/4 inches on her fifth attempt of the competition. Her mark was an improvement from her ISU personal best by more than a foot and she fell in the competition only to Alyssa Wilson of UCLA and Janeah Stewart of the New York Athletic Club.
During her time with Indiana State, Reese earned first-team All-American honors at the 2019 NCAA Indoor Championships after placing fourth in the event with the second-best mark in school history of 73-31/2. She also was a two-time Missouri Valley Conference champion, as well as a two-time MVC Most Outstanding Female Field Athlete award winner.
Placing right behind Reese on Saturday was Johnson, who earned a fourth-place finish thanks to a toss of 74-41/2, also on her fifth attempt. Johnson is the Sycamore school record holder in the weight throw with a mark of 77-2.
The most decorated thrower in ISU history, Johnson was a two-time NCAA champion in the weight throw, winning the event in 2011 and 2013. She also earned first-team All-American Honors in the event behind a fourth-place finish in 2012. The Sycamore legend was a one-time Valley champion in the event and earned an additional two All-MVC honors as well.
Also worth noting, Terre Haute resident Liz Evans — a Rose-Hulman graduate — tied for 10th in the women’s high jump. After one miss at 5-93/4, she made that height. Then she was unable to clear 5-111/4 on three attempts. The two jumpers who tied for eighth at 5-93/4 finished higher than Evans because they had one fewer miss at that height.
In other track and field news Saturday:
• ISU gets six victories at Hoosier Hills — At Bloomington, Indiana State had a productive day in the Hoosier Hills meet, taking home six individual victories to go along with several personal-best performances.
Perhaps the biggest performances of the day came from the Sycamore hurdlers. Allana Ince and Tajaa Fair qualified for the women’s 60-meter hurdles finals with preliminary times of 8.59 and 8.87 seconds respectively. Ince’s time of 8.59 also was a personal best.
Fair also earned a career best in the finals, clocking the 10th-fastest time in school history of 8.71 for third. Ince is now back on top of the Missouri Valley Conference standings.
On the men’s side, Daryl Black and Avery Taylor represented the Blue and White in the finals of the event after posting times of 8.33 and 8.34 to qualify.
Black would then put on a career-best performance to capture his first collegiate victory, winning the men’s 60 hurdles with a time of 8.21. Taylor earned bronze in the event, also recording a personal-best time at 8.26.
The Sycamore women’s sprinters ensured that ISU had finals representation in the 60. Freshmen Reynei Wallace and Claire Pittman both sprinted their way to the finals for the Sycamores, clocking times of 7.76 and 7.94 respectively. Wallace’s time of 7.76 was a personal best for the freshman. The duo, led by Wallace, would go on to place sixth and seventh in the finals with times of 7.90 and 7.92.
Wallace’s day wasn’t over at the conclusion of the 60, however. The freshman recorded her second personal-best time of the day, placing fifth in the women’s 200 with a time of 25.18.
Another win on the track at IU came from freshman Iyanla Hunter. Hunter was victorious in the unseeded section of the women’s 400, running an unconverted personal-best time of 57.35.
Freshman Will Smith came up big in Gladstein Fieldhouse in the unseeded section of the men’s 800. He claimed the top spot, recording a personal-best time of 1:54.74.
In the last event on the track for the Sycamores, the distance medley relay team composed of Wyatt Wyman, Ben Shepard, Russell and Smith claimed victory, crossing the line for the final time at 10:36.03.
Both ISU teams will be back in action next weekend when they split squad for the EIU Friday Night Special in Charleston, Ill., and the Alex Wilson Invite in South Bend.
Boys basketball
• Mattoon (Ill.) 52, Terre Haute North 38 — In the Teutopolis (Ill.) Shootout, Matt Gauer tallied 11 points for the Patriots on Saturday afternoon.
Mattoon got 17 points from Dalton Compton and 16 from Sam Bradbury.
TERRE HAUTE NORTH (38) — Johnson 4 0-2 8, Sturm 2 0-0 4, Carpenter 0 0-0 0, Hankins 1 0-0 3, Gauer 4 0-0 11, Mason 1 0-0 3, Crossley 0 0-0 0, White 2 0-0 5, McNeal 0 0-0 0, Ingle 2 0-1 4. Totals 16 FG, 0-3 FT, 38 TP.
MATTOON (52) — Compton 6 0-0 17, Wright 0 0-0 0, Bradbury 5 6-7 16, Thomas 1 6-10 9, Morton 1 3-4 6, Carter-Smith 0 0-0 0, Middleton 0 0-0 0, Cardwell 0 0-3 0, Yardley 1 2-2 4. Totals 14 FG, 17-26 FT, 52 TP.
TH North 12 3 15 8 — 38
Mattoon 9 9 23 11 — 52
3-point goals — Gauer 3, Hankins, Mason, White. Total fouls — THN 23, M 12. Fouled out — Sturm.
Next — North (10-11) will play host to Covington on Friday. Mattoon improved to 11-14.
• Centralia 64, Robinson 54 — Also in the Teutopolis Shootout, the Maroons got 20 points from Brayden Childress and 13 from Ethan Shidler in a losing effort Saturday.
• Shakamak 48, Riverton Parke 41 — At Jasonville, Lakers won their seventh game Saturday in nonconference action.
Lakers are 7-13 and will be at home to Eastern Greene in conference action on Friday. Riverton Parke (9-10) has a home game with Seeger on Tuesday.
• Northview 52, Martinsville 41 — At Martinsville, Knights won for the fifth time in six games and extended Artesians’ losing streak to 13.
Northview improved its record to 14-6 and will be at Edgewood on Tuesday.
College baseball
• Kent State 4, Indiana State 3 — At Port Charlotte, Fla. – Indiana State fell in 10 innings to Kent State on Day 2 of the Snowbird Classic on Saturday afternoon.
The Golden Flashes (1-1) used a trio of hits in the 10th to score the go-ahead run. Ben Carew and Michael Turner went for back-to-back one-out singles before Collin Mathews was hit by a pitch with two outs to load the bases. Kent State’s Patrick Ferguson would knock in the go-ahead run with a liner to shortstop that was corralled, but too late to make a throw to a base.
Indiana State (0-2) put the tying run on base in the bottom of the inning as Sean Ross reached base for the fifth time in the game. Miguel Rivera put together a 10-pitch at-bat but would eventually strike out for the second out before Joe Kido flew out to end the game.
Sycamore starting pitcher Tristan Weaver would settle in during the middle frames, retiring six of 10 hitters he saw on strikeouts in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings.
Tyler Grauer (0-1) took the loss for the Sycamores after tossing 31/3 innings and striking out nine of the 16 batters he faced.
The Sycamores will continue play in the Snowbird Classic today when they take on No. 24-ranked Ohio State. Right-hander Connor Cline will start on the mound for ISU.
• Tucker fares well — At Baton Rouge, La., sophomore right-hander Braydon Tucker from Brazil pitched 6.0 innings to get the win and help Indiana defeat No. 11-ranked LSU 7-2 in the second game of a doubleheader Saturday in Alex Box Stadium.
LSU defeated the Hoosiers 7-4 in the opener.
LSU is now 2-1 for the season, while IU moved to 1-2.
Women’s basketball
• Saint Mary-of-the-Woods 91, U. of Cincinnati-Clermont 74 — At Knoerle Center, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods played its final game of the season at home Saturday and left with a decisive Senior Day victory keyed by senior Mara Canada’s 20 points.
Kalyn Williams added 11 points for SMWC. Victoria Brooks led the Cougars with 19 points.
The Pomeroys finished with an 8-17 record. Cincinnati-Clermont is 18-6.
College softball
• Ohio U. 10, Indiana State 7 — At Chattanooga, Tenn., Indiana State came up on the short end against Ohio University on Saturday morning.
Each team recorded 16 hits in the contest. Leslie Sims led the Sycamores, going 3 for 5 with two runs batted in.
Six Sycamores recorded multi-hit games — TeAnn Bringle (four), Leslie Sims (three), Grace Hunger (two) and Mallory Marsicek (two).
Arielle Blankenship (0-2) was charged with the loss.
Girls basketball
• Linton moves on — In the Class 2A Paoli Regional, Linton defeated Evansville Mater Dei 56-30 in the semifinal and Eastern-Pekin 43-33 in the championship game Saturday night.
The No. 4-ranked Miners, coached by Jared Rehmel, are now 23-5. They’ll face undefeated Triton Central in the semistate next weekend.
Friday
• Paris 71, Sullivan 46 — At Sullivan, Ill., the Tigers improved their record to 33-0 and won the Class 2A regional championship as Sarah Isaf poured in 20 points and Madyson Rigdon added 19.
PARIS (71) — Gates 2-0-5, Tingley 0-2-2, Littleton 2-2-6, Young 1-1-4, Isaf 8-2-20, Henderson 0-0-0, Krabel 5-3-13, Crampton 1-0-2, Rigdon 4-10-19. Totals 23 FG, 21 FT, 71 TP.
SULLIVAN (46) — White 6-3-16, Still 4-2-10, ONeill 0-0-0, Moore 0-0-0, Null 5-4-15, Goad 1-0-2, Palmer 0-0-0, Orris 1-1-3. Totals 17 FG, 10 FT, 46 TP.
Paris 16 16 18 21 — 71
Sullivan 12 8 11 15 — 46
3-point goals — Isaf 2, Gates, Rigdon, White, Null.
Next — Paris (33-0) will play host to St. Joseph Ogden at 7:30 p.m. Monday in the sectional.
College swimming
• Rose men 2nd through Day 2 — At the Vigo County Aquatic Center, Rose-Hulman was second on the men’s side and fifth in the women’s competition after Day 2 of the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference championships Friday.
Franklin led the men’s and women’s in team scoring through Friday.
The three-day competition continued through Saturday, but Day 3 results were not available at the Tribune-Star’s news deadline.
