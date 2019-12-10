Rose-Hulman wide receiver Noah Thomas and defensive tackle Corey Vincent earned spots on the D3football.com All-North Region Team, in results released by the national website on Tuesday.
Thomas earned first-team all-league honors as both a wide receiver and a kick returner. He became the first 1,000-yard single-season receiver in Rose-Hulman history with 1,065 yards this fall. Thomas caps his junior year ranked fourth in school history in career pass receptions (182) and receiving yards (2,379) and third in touchdown catches (24). He also returned 19 kickoffs for 331 yards and 11 punts for 72 yards this season.
Vincent led the Engineers in tackles for loss (14.5) and sacks (9.5) in 2019. He recorded 32 tackles, increasing his career totals to 50 tackles, 20 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks.
Rose-Hulman completed its ninth consecutive season at .500 or above under head coach Jeff Sokol with a 6-4 record and a tie for second place in the HCAC standings at 5-2. The Engineers played the toughest non-conference schedule in NCAA Division III football this season, facing a Mount Union team that ended the regular season ranked No. 1 and a St. John's team that will compete in the Division III playoff semifinals this weekend.
Swimming
• ISU's Malmborg honored — Indiana State senior Alex Malmborg has been named Missouri Valley Conference Swimmer of the week, the league announced Tuesday.
“It’s fitting that we had a senior earn this recognition on Senior Day,” head coach Josh Christensen said. “Alex has been our leader in the sprint freestyles since day one of the program and she continued that with her performances on Saturday.”
Malmborg claimed two victories in the 50 freestyle (23.91 seconds) and the 100 freestyle (53.54) leading the Sycamores to their victory over Eastern Illinois. She was also part of the 200 medley relay as the anchor bringing home the victory.
Golf
• Sycamores sign two — Indiana State women's golf coach Greg Towne announced Tuesday that he has signed two student-athletes — Lizzie Bickar (Tallmadge, Ohio/Tallmadge HS) and Grace Welty (Westerville Ohio/Westerville Central HS) — to national letters of intent and they will join the program in time for the 2020-2021 campaign.
Bicker is a four-year varsity letterwinner from Tallmadge High School. She played on the Hurricane Junior Tour and qualified for the Optimist International Junior Golf Championship. She is a two-time first team all-league and two-time individual district qualifier and holds the Tallmadge record for low nine- and 18-hole scores.
Welty a four-year varsity player for Westerville Central High School. She played No. 1 during her junior and senior years and earned Player of the Year for the Division 1, Ohio Capital Conference (OCC) Buckeye Division her senior year. She was first team OCC her junior and senior years as well as All District Honorable Mention her junior year and All District Second Team her senior year.
The Sycamores opens the spring portion of their schedule on March 1-3 when they travel to South Carolina to take part in the Kiawah Island Spring Classic.
Prep basketball
Girls
• Sullivan 68, Bloomfield 37 — At Bloomfield, Gracie Shorter had a game-high 23 points and Delainey Shorter added 14 as the Golden Arrows won big in a nonconference game.
Reagan Holeman and Avery Wiltermood added 10 each for Sullivan, now 5-3 and ready to host North Putnam in a Western Indiana Conference West game on Friday.
Delaney Richardson had 13 points for the Cardinals, 5-6, who played without leading scorer Kylee Shelton after the first quarter. Bloomfield hosts Eastern Greene on Thursday.
• North Vermillion 36, Parke Heritage 29 — At Rockville, the Falcons held the host Wolves to two fourth-quarter points and hiked their record to 4-3, 1-1 in Wabash River Conference games.
North Vermillion will be at home to Fountain Central on Thursday and Parke Heritage (4-8, 0-1) will be at North Putnam on Saturday.
• Shakamak 41, Riverton Parke 21 — At Mecca, Lakers broke into the victory column and Panthers lost for the seventh time.
Shakamak (1-7) will travel to Edgewood on Saturday while 2-7 Riverton Parke is at Seeger on Thursday.
• South Putnam 74, Clay City 38 — At Putnamville, the pressure defense of the host Eagles proved to be the difference in a nonconference game.
Clay City is now 4-7 and hosts Linton on Thursday. South Putnam, 6-3, has a Western Indiana Conference West game at Greencastle on Friday.
Boys
• Marshall 63, Tolono Unity 40 — At Tolono, Ill., the visiting Lions improved to 7-0 for the season with a nonconference win on Tuesday.
Jadon Wallace led Marshall with 15 points and Daniel Tingley added 14 as 10 different players reached the scoring column. Marshall returns to Little Illini Conference play Friday at Paris.
• Casey 63, Cumberland 48 — At Toledo, Ill., the Warriors used a balanced attack for a nonconference win over one of their neighborhood rivals.
Noah Livingston had 21 points and seven rebounds for Casey, now 6-1, while Colin Branson scored 17, Jackson Hill had 15 points and nine rebounds and Dawson Dallape had eight points and four assists. Casey plays Friday at Robinson.
• Mt. Carmel 51, Robinson 41 — At Mt. Carmel, Ill., the visiting Maroons couldn't overcome a 30-point performance by Beau Stipp of the host Aces.
Ethan Shidler had 15 points and Brayden Childress 14 for Robinson, now 1-5 against its traditionally brutal early-season schedule. The Maroons host Casey on Friday.
• Teutopolis 62, Paris 31 — At Paris, Ill., the host Tigers lost at home Tuesday night and will host Marshall on Friday.
• Cloverdale 65, Eminence 48 — At Cloverdale, the Clovers won their third straight game to improve to 3-1. They host Indian Creek in a Western Indiana Conference East game on Friday.
Eminence is now 1-3.
• Miners remain No. 1 — Unbeaten Linton continues to rank first in Class 2A in the Associated Press boys poll.
Class 4A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Lawrence Central (14) 2-0 280 2
2. Bloomington South 3-0 253 1
3. Lawrence North (1) 2-0 248 3
4. Brownsburg 4-0 169 6
5. Lafayette Jeff 4-0 157 8
6. Warren Central 2-0 131 7
7. Culver Academy 4-0 94 10
8. Jeffersonville 1-1 85 4
9. Floyd Central 4-0 70 NR
10. Indpls Cathedral 2-0 54 NR
Others receiving votes: Fishers 48. Carmel 43. Ev. Reitz 33. Homestead 25. Indianapolis Attucks 18. S. Bend Adams 18. Indpls Ben Davis 15. Northridge 14. Columbus North 14. Westfield 9. Zionsville 9. Ft. Wayne Snider 7. New Albany 6.
Class 3A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Silver Creek (15) 3-0 300 1
2. Heritage Hills 1-0 234 3
3. Greensburg 1-0 185 5
4. Ev. Bosse 1-0 165 6
5. Princeton 3-0 151 4
6. Danville 4-0 121 9
(tie) Indpls Brebeuf 2-1 121 2
8. S. Bend St. Joseph's 2-0 110 NR
9. Northwestern 4-0 53 NR
10. Delta 2-1 51 NR
Others receiving votes: Griffith 48. Connersville 46. N. Harrison 45. Beech Grove 42. Mishawaka Marian 22. Sullivan 22. Norwell 15. Greencastle 15. Hammond 14. Evansville Memorial 13. Jimtown 9. Hamilton Hts. 6. Ft. Wayne Luers 6. Bellmont 6.
Class 2A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Linton (8) 3-0 280 1
2. Shenandoah (2) 3-0 266 2
3. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (5) 2-0 260 4
4. Blackford 3-0 109 10
5. Southwestern (Jefferson) 4-1 108 8
6. Prairie Hts. 4-0 97 9
7. Tipton 3-0 91 NR
8. Indpls Park Tudor 2-1 69 5
9. Westview 1-1 68 3
10. Andrean 1-2 66 6
Others receiving votes: Lapel 59. Ev. Mater Dei 58. LaVille 50. Paoli 40. Indpls Howe 36. University 24. Indpls Covenant Christian 23. S. Decatur 21. Churubusco 17. Frankton 15. N. Posey 14. Northeastern 13. Central Noble 8. Southridge 8.
Class 1A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Gary 21st Century (11) 5-0 292 1
2. Barr-Reeve (4) 2-0 264 2
3. Bloomfield 2-0 199 3
4. Greenwood Christian 2-0 198 6
(tie) Kouts 4-0 198 5
6. Loogootee 4-0 146 8
7. Lafayette Catholic 2-2 97 4
8. Covington 2-1 77 NR
9. Oldenburg 2-1 72 NR
10. Ev. Day 3-1 59 10
Others receiving votes: Morristown 42. Indpls Metro 42. Argos 31. Christian Academy 30. Providence Cristo Rey 24. Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 14. Dubois 9. W. Washington 6.
Middle school basketball
Girls
Eighth grade — Woodrow Wilson 34 (Julia Ross 13), Sarah Scott 10 (Jameyah Owens 3).
Boys
Eighth grade — Woodrow Wilson 51 (Peyton Rowe 15), Sarah Scott 25 (Javonte Grady 5); (Monday) Casey 56 (Grant Cochonour 26, Cole Gilbert 15), Charleston 46.
Seventh grade — (Monday) Casey 39 (now 9-0), Charleston 37.
