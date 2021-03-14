Indiana State volleyball was unable to keep pace with a powerful Drake offense on Sunday afternoon in the ISU Arena, falling to the Bulldogs 3-0.
With the 25-20, 25-21, 25-21 defeat, Indiana State had its two-game winning streak snapped and moved to 6-8 (6-7 MVC) on the year while the Bulldogs improved to 9-5 (7-4 MVC).
Kaitlyn Hamilton had 11 kills and Gretchen Kucckan 10 for ISU, while the Bulldogs had three double-figure performers and a hitting percentage of .312 for the match compared to ISU's .174.
Chloe Mason had a team-high 18 assists with 11 digs, Mary Hannah Lewis contributed 16 assists as well as eight digs, Melina Tedrow had 19 digs and Ashley Eck had 14 digs.
The same two teams meet at 4 p.m. Monday in the Arena.
Soccer
• Indiana State 2, Illinois State 0 — At Normal, Ill., second-half goals from CeCe Wahlberg and Anna Holcombe, plus stellar play in net by freshman Maddie Alexander vaulted Indiana State over Illinois State on Saturday.
The Sycamores (3-2-0) are now off to the program’s best start in Missouri Valley Conference play, sitting at 3-1-0 in league competition. For the Redbirds (2-4-0) it was the first time losing to Indiana State at home in program history.
Indiana State is now idle until a 1 p.m. match against Loyola on March 24.
• Engineers sweep — Rose-Hulman swept both men's and women's matches Saturday against Transylvania, both teams remaining unbeaten for the season.
The men won 3-0, handing Transylvania its first loss of the season, with Takezo Kelly scoring twice and Jacob Dirienzo adding the third goal. A.J. Yilmaz had two assists and Evan Hofer was in goal for Rose's fourth straight shutout. The 4-0 Engineers host Manchester at 7 p.m. Wednesday, while Transylvania fell to 3-1.
The Engineer women needed overtime to defeat the Pioneers 1-0, with Lane Lawrence scoring, Kyra Hicks and Sarah Shoemaker both getting assists on her goal and Natalie Dillon recording her fourth straight shutout.
The 4-0 Engineers play 3:30 Wednesday at Manchester, while Transylvania fell to 2-2.
Baseball
• Florida Atlantic 7, Indiana State 5 — At Boca Raton, Fla., ISU completed its Florida trip with a 6-1 record, its six-game winning streak snapped Saturday night by the 20th-ranked Owls.
Florida Atlantic led the entire game after a five-run first inning. Diego Gines drove in ISU's first two runs with his first homer of the season and Aaron Beck hit a pinch-hit homer that cut the lead to 7-5.
Both Indiana State and Florida Atlantic are now 9-5. The Sycamores have a three-game series this coming weekend at UAB.
• Hanover 8, Rose-Hulman 4 — At Hanover, the Engineers lost the first game of a Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference doubleheader Saturday but had the lead 7-2 when the second game was suspended by darkness.
Shaine Mitchell and Luke Calabrese had two hits each in the first game, Mitchell hitting a double and scoring twice and Calabrese driving in two runs. Harris Camp had a hit, a stolen base and scored twice.
Now 1-2, Rose-Hulman has a doubleheader this Saturday at Bluffton. Hanover is 4-1.
• Collett stays hot — At Lexington, Ky., T.J. Collett had his third homer in as many days Sunday as Kentucky beat Georgia State 4-2 to complete a three-game sweep.
The Terre Haute North graduate also had a double and drove in three of the four runs.
Softball
• Indiana State 5, Memphis 1 — At Memphis, Tenn., the Sycamores won their series with the Tigers as Bella Peterson and Amanda Guercio both homered and Gabbi Schnaiter and Arielle Blankenship got the win and the save respectively. Lexie Siwek and Olivia Patton had RBI singles.
On Saturday, ISU won the first game 6-1 but lost the nightcap 8-2.
Guercio had a two-run single and Kennedy Shade and Peterson also drove in runs in the first game, with Schnaiter also getting the win in that one. TeAnn Bringle's two-run homer was the bright spot in the second game. ISU is now 6-10.
• Rose-Hulman sweeps — At Rose-Hulman, the Engineers swept a home-opening doubleheader against Eureka by scores of 9-7 and 11-4 on Sunday.
Reagan Knabe had a three-run homer and Nicole Lang hit a grand slam in the first game, with Gabrielle Davidson going 2 for 3 with two RBI and MaKenzie Morgan getting two hits and three RBI.
Lang was 3 for 4 with a homer, a double, four RBI and three runs in the second game, with Angela Boulboulle getting three hits including a double and driving in two runs. Knabe and Jacky Neman had two hits each and Emily Struble and Ashley Pinkham each scored twice.
On Saturday, the Engineers split their season-opening doubleheader at Fontbonne, winning 3-2 and losing 6-3.
Morgan and Pinkham had the RBI in a seventh-inning rally in the opener, Pinkham also getting the win in the circle, and Lang homered and Pinkham drove in the other two runs in the nightcap.
Now 3-1, Rose hosts Greenville this Saturday.
Cross country
• Engineers first, second — At Louisville, Rose-Hulman's men won their fifth Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference championship and the Engineer women finished second in meets Sunday at Tom Sawyer Park.
John Sluys placed fourth and Nolan Gross fifth to pace the men's team, with Ben Gothard ninth and Jonathan Timm 10th. Aidan Woods finished 12th as the Engineers' fifth all-HCAC performer.
Engineer women scored 62, with Hanover winning with a total of 39.
Kaia Johnson took third for Rose, while Sarozjani Hunter was 14th, Madison Lindfelt 15th, Abi Clayton 16th and Maggie Sheerin 25th.
Golf
• Sycamores 13th — At Sevierville, Tenn., Kristen Hobbs led the way with a 78 as Indiana State began its competition at the Bobby Nichols Intercollegiate hosted by Tennessee Tech on Sunday.
Lauren Green shot a 79 for ISU with Madison Branum at 83, Chelsea Morrow and Iyoun Chew both shot 84. Play continues Monday and Tuesday.
Tennis
• Rose-Hulman 8, Millikin 1 — At Rose-Hulman, the Engineer men swept doubles and all but one singles match in their season opener Saturday.
Singles winners were Josh Giambattista, Grant Stamper, Joseph Conrad, Hart Howard and Arudrra Krishnan. Doubles teams winning were Conrad and Howard, Giambattista and Rhian Seneviratne and Mark Slaninka and Stamper. The 1-0 Engineers begin conference play this Saturday at Manchester.
Women's basketball
• Vincennes 75, Lincoln Trail 66 — At Vincennes, Terre Haute South graduate Amani Brown had a team-high 26 points plus five steals, four rebounds and two assists as the Trailblazers gave coach Harry Meeks his 700th career win on Saturday.
High school basketball
• Southwestern (Hanover) 59, Linton 58 — At Huntingburg, Lincoln Hale scored 29 points in his final game as a Miner, but Linton was unable to get a potential game-winning shot off after a late score by the Rebels at the Class 2A Southridge Regional on Saturday.
Linton finished 23-5 for the season, with Hale and his classmates completing their four years with a 94-16 record, a state runner-up finish in 2019 and a potential state-finals trip thwarted by the pandemic last year.
• Marshall 53, Robinson 41 — At Robinson, Ill., Logan Medsker scored 19 points, Daniel Tingley 17 and Lance Rees grabbed 13 rebounds as the visiting Lions won in the season finale for both teams Friday. Noah Gilmore led the Maroons with 10 points.
Both teams finished 6-2 in Little Illini Conference play, with Marshall finishing 10-4 and Robinson 9-7 overall.
