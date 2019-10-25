The Indiana State women took fourth place at the Bulldog Invitational cross country meet on Friday in their final tuneup before the Missouri Valley Conference championships.
Marquette took the team title with 48 points and was followed by Butler (53), Illinois State (56) and Indiana State (62).
ISU was led by redshirt senior Brooke Moore, who crossed the line as the first-place scorer and third overall with a time of 17:52.5. She was followed by Moriah McCormick who took 19th, clocking a time of 19:22.8.
Cami Hansen was close behind McCormick, as the senior crossed the line in 20th at 19:24.2. Rounding out the scoring for ISU were sophomores Maggie Falater and Riley Welch. Falater finished 26th in 19:49.0 and Welch ended in 31st at 20:04.
Volleyball
• ISU women lose to Northern Iowa — The Northern Iowa offense was too much to overcome for Sycamore volleyball on Friday evening as the Panthers defeated Indiana State in straight sets at the ISU Arena.
Nikkie White was the offensive leader for Indiana State as the junior tallied eight kills to go along with a block assist. Mary Hannah Lewis led the team in assists, earning 13 with fellow setter Chloe Mason earning nine.
ISU registered 28 kills while hitting .085 to go along with 27 assists. The Panthers hit .337 with 46 kills and added 45 assists, led by Rachel Koop with 32.
Defensively, sophomore Melina Tedrow led the way with 14 digs.
