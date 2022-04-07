McKnight adds size and provides depth Schertz wants

Indiana State's men's basketball added its latest player on Thursday — Truman State transfer forward Cade McKnight will play one year for the Sycamores as a graduate transfer out of the Division II ranks.
McKnight, a 6-foot-9 forward who played against ISU for Truman State in a 2018 visit to Hulman Center, brings the usual hope that all new additions to a team do. ISU coach Josh Schertz said McKnight fits the definition of a player "who impact us right away".
However, McKnight's value to ISU isn't just about McKnight. The Grinnell, Iowa native is part of Schertz's overall plan to fix several deficiencies on the roster he felt held the Sycamores back in an 11-20 season in 2022.
One of the ways in which Schertz hopes McKnight can help? Depth, but perhaps not in the way you might think.
"I'm a big believer in iron sharpens iron. I'm not going to play nine or 10 guys. I don't think that's the right way to go about it. Depth in that capacity is overrated to me," Schertz said.
"Where depth is very underrated is day to day in practice. Where practices are unbelievably competitive and there's an unease and angst that every guy has every day that if they don't bring it? Their job is on the line. That if they're not playing the right way? You have the hammer to sit them down and play someone else," Schertz continued. "The depth we're building will make for some ferocious practices. It will be a different from last year where I don't feel we had enough depth where guys came into practice and felt if they didn't work hard, someone would take their spot."
Schertz also sees McKnight, a large stretch forward, can help mentor one of ISU's promising new players — true freshman Avila — who will be on the Sycamores' roster next season.
"Cade and Robbie are two of the most skilled big men I've coached. I'm hoping that Cade can kind of mentor and work with Robbie and help with his transition. We think Robbie can be an all-time great here. Having a guy like Cade to go against every single day, to challenge and mentor him? It will expedite his acclimation process."
As for McKnight's own attributes? They are considerable. McKnight averaged 15.9 points for the Bulldogs in four seasons. He averaged 5.4 rebounds and made 37.4% from 3-point range.
McKnight's numbers peaked in 2022 for Truman State. He averaged 19.4 points, 6.5 rebounds and made 40% from 3-point range.
Truman State made the Division II Elite Eight in 2021 with McKnight at Great Lakes Valley Conference Player of the Year. Truman State also made the Division II tournament in 2022 and McKnight was first-team All-GLVC.
McKnight was also an academic All-American.
"I think he's got the ability to step out and shoot the basketball. He's terrific driving the basketball. He gets downhill. He's a tough matchup for bigs. He's got the physical size to go inside and bang at 6-foot-9 and 240 pounds. He's got a versatile skill set," Schertz said.
Truman State played ISU twice with McKnight on the team in the Greg Lansing era, but McKnight only played once, during his freshman season.
As a freshman, McKnight scored 10 points and had seven rebounds on Dec. 8, 2018 in a 77-69 ISU victory.
Schertz knew of him too.
"When he got in the portal, I knew of him. I watched him in the Elite Eight. He had [34] in the Elite Eight against Flagler, losing a tough game by one. We reached out immediately when he got in the portal. He visited at the same time as Jayson Kent in March," said Schertz, who said McKnight had seven or eight other Division I offers.
Barring any unexpected departures, ISU hopes to sign one more player while April recruiting is on-going.
