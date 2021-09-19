Indiana State wide receiver Phazione McClurge and defensive back Hunter Lunsford received Missouri Valley Football Conference weekly honors as announced by the conference office on Sunday evening.
McClurge received the Newcomer of the Week award, while Lunsford took home Special Teams Player of the Week accolades following the duo’s performances in the 23-21 win over Eastern Kentucky yesterday afternoon.
McClurge had a six-catch, two-touchdown performance in the win over Eastern Kentucky. The Chicago native scored both of Indiana State’s offensive touchdowns in the game against the Colonels. His 10-yard reception in the second quarter put Indiana State ahead 14-7 as he hauled in the pass in the right corner while fighting off the EKU defensive back.
His second touchdown was a play that Indiana State fans will remember for a while as the Cornell transfer went up at the goal line and hauled in the 24-yard touchdown catch from Kurtis Wilderman as time expired to complete the comeback. McClurge finished with six catches for 75 yards in the win.
Lunsford highlighted the Sycamores special teams on Saturday afternoon as he scored the unit’s first touchdown since the 2019 season. Following a muffed snap, the ball sprung loose near the Eastern Kentucky goal line midway through the first quarter. The Elk Grove, Calif. native pounced on the loose ball and fell into the end zone for the touchdown to give Indiana State the early 7-0 lead. He added two tackles in the Indiana State win.
The Sycamores open Missouri Valley Football Conference play at 1 p.m. this Saturday against South Dakota State.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.