The last Indiana State women's basketball game seems sooooo long ago.
Coach Vicki Hall's Sycamores lost to a tough Illinois State squad 62-55 in the regular-season finale inside Hulman Center. Starting guard Marie Hunter led the ISU from Terre Haute with 18 points.
The date was March 7, almost eight months ago.
With a 3-15 Missouri Valley Conference record (5-25 overall), Indiana State owned the No. 9 seed in the annual 10-team MVC tournament, which was scheduled to begin March 12 — a Thursday — in Moline, Ill. The Sycamores' opponent was slated to be No. 8 seed Loyola, which had lost its final seven regular-season contests, in the very first game.
But all that week, rumors of a COVID-19 pandemic putting the nation in a stranglehold were increasing. There were hopes that it would go away, like magic.
But it didn't.
"We were in the hotel rooms ready to play," recalled ISU forward Jamyra McChristine, now a 6-foot-1 senior forward. "We even went into the [TaxSlayer Center] arena for the shootaround.
"Then we got the call that the tournament was canceled."
The MVC women's basketball tournament wasn't the only sporting event in the country called off that week as COVID-19 positive test results among NBA players sent the nation into a state of panic.
COVID-19 still hasn't gone away, but perhaps the panic has lessened a little. The first date on the Sycamores' current 2020-21 schedule is Jan. 1 against MVC foe Southern Illinois in the newly renovated Hulman Center, although ISU has said there's a chance that nonconference games could take place sooner.
The NCAA allowed for official practices to begin Oct. 14, but McChristine and many of her teammates have been on campus longer than that.
"It's very difficult to practice and try not to get COVID," she told the Tribune-Star. "We're going through all the procedures to make sure we still have a season."
McChristine admits there are times when thoughts of another season being cut short by the coronavirus enter her mind.
"I'm kinda scared," she said. "I don't know how my senior year is going to go. I don't know if this will be my last year of playing basketball or not."
When McChristine thinks about this, she remembers to savor every moment, every practice and every game because "you never know when COVID is going to come in and interrupt it."
Not counting COVID-19 concerns, if that's possible, McChristine sees the Sycamores in a great place basketball-wise. That's because the vast majority of a young 2019-20 team has returned, plus three new players — 5-foot-8 freshman guard Kallyn Stumbo from Milford, Iowa, and Australian transfers Natalia Lalic (a 5-11 junior guard) and Essy Latu (a 5-10 junior guard/forward) — are expected to contribute this season.
"Basically, they've been here since July and they're doing a pretty good job," Hall said of the Sycamores. "It's obviously difficult with COVID, but everybody else is having the same difficulties as well."
Hall believes the returnees will show considerable improvement when games start, although 5-8 redshirt junior guard LeAndra Echi — who suffered a leg injury in the 10th game last season — will need more time to fully recover.
"[Echi] is doing really well in her recovery process, but I don't know when we'll see her [in games]," Hall said. "We're going to leave that up to the doctors and the trainers."
As for the other returnees?
"This year, not everything is new to them," ISU's third-year coach explained. "Now we're able to work on getting better at the things we were doing last year. Now we're starting to see improvement on the individual level and the team level."
That includes McChristine.
"She's a hard worker," Hall emphasized. "She's always going to give it her best. She's helping the team get excited about practice and getting better. This is her senior year, so she wants to go out with a bang."
Regarding McChristine's concerns about COVID-19, Hall anticipates no problems with the virus if everyone associated with her team and other MVC programs practice mandated procedures on and off the court.
"I'm confident in our commissioner [Doug Elgin] and our conference that they will make something uniform for all the [MVC] universities to follow," Hall said. "So it will be safe for everybody. . . . We should be fine."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.