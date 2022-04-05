Before you get into how Courvoisier McCauley can help the Indiana State men's basketball program, there's the matter of how you pronounce his first name?
Indiana State coach Josh Schertz had McCauley for two years at Lincoln Memorial, so he'd know, right?
"It says 'COUR-VAS-E-YAY' on his DePaul thing, but we always pronounced it 'CUH-VAS-E-YAY', like the drink. I always called him Vas," Schertz said. "Maybe I was pronouncing it wrong and he never told me?"
Sometimes? You just have to go to the man himself.
"It's pronounced, 'CUH-VAS-E-YAY'," said McCauley with a laugh on hearing the question.
With Schertz having been absolved of pronunciation guilt, the truth is that the DePaul transfer wouldn't be at ISU if it were not for his relationship with the ISU coach.
McCauley and ISU announced their intention to join forces on Monday. McCauley played at Lincoln Memorial from 2018-20. He was a Division II All-American in 2020 (20 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 43.6% from 3-point range) and made the big leap to the Big East and DePaul.
In his two years under two different coaches at the Chicago school, McCauley averaged 4.7 points for the Blue Demons. In 2022, he averaged 5.7 points while playing 16.9 minutes per game.
How did the stars align for McCauley to come to ISU? McCauley is scheduled to graduate at DePaul and saw it as a good fit.
"Me and coach Schertz go a few years back. The first year [at LMU] I didn't play much, but in the second year, I got to the peak of my game. We have a great relationship on and off the court. He molded me into the player I am today, being here at DePaul from a Division II conference," McCauley said.
"I kept updated with him at DePaul, I knew they were in a rebuilding situation. I'm a graduate transfer and it I decided to play another year of college, why not play with my old coach and someone I had success with?" McCauley continued.
McCauley starred at Manual High School in Indianapolis, averaging 26.8 points in 2017. He spent one season at prep school before he enrolled at LMU.
"I wanted to go closer to home. I'm from Indianapolis and Terre Haute isn't too far from home. It feels like home," McCauley said.
Schertz said after the conclusion of the 2022 season that he had deficits on the roster he wanted to address. He feels McCauley puts the Sycamores on the road to getting to where he wants the roster to be.
"The deficits were nobody's fault mine. I sign off on every player at Indiana State. It's not like it was anybody else's fault. It was on me and our staff to address those deficits," Schertz said.
"We went into the spring knowing we needed to improve the skill level of our team, our ability to handle, pass and shoot the basketball. We also had to improve our positional size. Courvoisier is 6-5, Jayson Kent [signed last week from Bradley] is 6-7. People think [incoming freshman] Robbie Avila is a guard, but he's a big at 6-10, but who has a great skill set. We're addressing those needs," Schertz continued.
Schertz thinks McCauley gives the Sycamores the scoring depth that they were lacking in 2022.
"He's a guy who's an elite scorer. For most players? Fit is the most important aspect of their success. Schematic and cultural fit, but particularly schematic fit. Courvoisier, in our system, is fantastic shooting off the move and off the dribble. You can play through him offensively. He has the gamer mentality to close games," Schertz said.
Fit is a big part of why Schertz is sold on McCauley. Fit might not have been the best for McCauley with the Blue Demons, especially with a coaching change involved.
"The system wasn't the same. Not a knock, but the way they used him was completely different than the way we use him in our system. He puts the ball in the basket as well as anyone I've coached," Schertz said.
Regardless of the fit at DePaul, playing in the Big East, which produced a Final Four team in Villanova and which put six teams in the NCAA Tournament, did nothing but help McCauley's game and his experience there will likely be a great benefit in the Missouri Valley Conference.
"Playing in the Big East, against some of the best coaches, like [Villanova's] Jay Wright, and being around guys who played at the highest level of college basketball. I learned a lot. I understand the game a lot more and the attention to detail," McCauley said.
ISU has not lost any players to the transfer portal since Micah Thomas and Dearon Tucker announced their intentions to transfer on March 24. Though it's always a moving target, it is not expecting that ISU will lose any more players to the portal.
More commitments should come for the Sycamores in the coming weeks.
