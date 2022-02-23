Martin keeps CBC-ISU connection flowing

Christian Brothers College High School in suburban St. Louis came through well for Indiana State in the past. Jordan Barnes, a Sycamore stalwart from 2016-20, is a CBC alum.
ISU has a new coaching staff and a new system, but it's hoping it can hit paydirt again with a new generation CBC point guard.
Robert Martin made a verbal commitment to ISU late Tuesday night. Martin, a 5-foot-10 point guard chose ISU over Saint Louis, UAB, Eastern Illinois and several other suitors.
Martin was in-touch with Barnes. The 1,558-point scorer for Sycamores had good things to say about his experience in Terre Haute.
"Jordan is like my big brother. Ever since I've been at CBC, we've been tight. I've worked out with him many times. He was excited when I told him I was coming," Martin said.
"JB told me it's a small town. Me being from St. Louis, I think going to a smaller town is good for me with fewer distractions. He said he loved it here during his four years," Martin continued. "Even though the coaches are different now [from when Barnes played], he knows the style they play and he thought this was a good fit."
Martin is currently averaging 18.9 points, 5.3 assists and 1.9 steals for the 20-6 Cadets, leading CBC in all three categories. He also averages 3.8 rebounds per game.
Martin told the Tribune-Star that ISU got involved with him in January. ISU assistant coach Bryston Williams was the first to have contact with Martin and the process moved swiftly in January.
Martin visited in January and attended the Missouri State contest on Jan. 25, a 76-72 Sycamores win.
"Coach hit me up around January. [Schertz] came down to watch a game in-person. They've been on me very hard and I feel like it was a good decision. They made the effort," Martin said.
When asked to define his game, Martin went straight to his leadership potential.
"I'm a leader first. I like to lead and be coachable. I lead the guys no matter the group," Martin said.
"I can score, but I have a high IQ, so I can find guys and get guys them going. I also like to encourage and make sure they keep their heads up. On the defensive end, I like to guard 94 feet, and fight through screens," Martin added.
"My mid-range is good, my three-point shot [Martin has made 27%] has progressed as well. Free throw percentage [74%] is pretty good. I'm an all-around type of player," Martin continued.
ISU's offense doesn't value mid-range shots too much. Martin said ISU's offense will be something he has to get accustomed to.
"It'll be something new, but read-and-react is what I've been doing at CBC. Just playing basketball and not running a lot of plays," Martin said.
In addition to SLU, UAB and EIU, Martin said Mount St. Mary's, Louisiana-Monroe, SIU-Edwardsville, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Southeast Missouri State and Northwest Missouri State were all interested in bringing him aboard.
If Tyreke Key returns in 2022-23, ISU is over the scholarship limit, but given liberalized transfer rules and player's access to the transfer portal, there's a lot of flux that could take place in the offseason.
By NCAA rule, Schertz is not allowed to comment on Martin until he signs his Letter Of Intent.
