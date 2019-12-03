After an ugly third quarter of women's basketball Tuesday night in Hulman Center — 39 missed shots in those 10 minutes, for example — the game was left open for the team that could start making shots.
And that wasn't Indiana State.
But after visiting Marshall made its first three fourth-quarter shots and took a nine-point lead, the Sycamores came to life.
A 12-2 run led by Marie Hunter gave ISU its final lead at 57-56 with 4:15 left — but then the Thundering Herd finished the game with a 16-3 run for a 72-60 win.
"I thought we played with pretty good effort," coach Vicki Hall said afterward. "We lost some assignments [after getting the lead] and we missed some boxouts. That's experience stuff, being able to get stops in the clutch."
Until facing that nine-point deficit in the fourth quarter, offense was a constant struggle for the Sycamores. They shot 36%, just 23% from 3-point range, and had some turnovers when they hurt the most.
"We usually shoot a lot better," Hall agreed. [Marshall's] zone [defense] hurt us a little with our pace of play."
ISU did go on a 12-5 run late in the first quarter, taking a 16-12 lead when Jasmine Elder banked in a 3-pointer at the shot-clock buzzer. Moments later a 3-pointer by Del'Janae Williams made it 19-14, the biggest lead the home team would get.
There were eight lead changes in the first half, and the last of three ties came when Hunter wrestled a shot through the Marshall defense for a 29-29 score 1:11 before halftime.
Marshall got the last four points of the half, however, and led the entire miserable third quarter. But when the lead got to 54-45, the Sycamores showed some grit.
Adrian Folks, who had a big fourth quarter on the boards, scored with a rebound to cut the lead to seven. Williams drove the lane, and Hunter hit a short jumper. After two Marshall free throws, Hunter got four of the next six points — Elder the other two — and Hunter's banked 10-footer put the home team ahead.
"I felt like my teammates trusted me [at the time]," Hunter said after the game. "They told me, 'Keep scoring, you've got the hot hand.' "
Unfortunately for ISU, Hunter's counterpart from Marshall was guard Kristen Mayo. She answered with a basket and then a 3-pointer to put the Herd ahead for good, and finished with 11 of her 13 points in the fourth quarter.
Kristen Mayo's first-half counterpart was Savannah Wheeler, who had 14 of her game-high 16 points off the bench in the first two quarters. Taylor Pearson and Khadaijia Brooks added 10 each for the winners.
Elder led ISU with 14 points and Hunter had 13. Williams and McChristine scored 10 each, with Williams adding nine rebounds, four steals and three assists.
"Seventy-two points [allowed] is way too many," Hall concluded. "Way too many for Indiana State basketball defense."
"We've just got to get better each and every day," Hunter added.
