Mallory starts early signing period with 16 student-athletes

Happy about recruiting “a good balance,” Indiana State football coach Curt Mallory announced the signing of 16 new student-athletes to national letters-of-intent during Wednesday’s early signing period.
“We were able to fill the needs we needed to get,” he told the Tribune-Star, “not only with some incoming high school players but also some junior college transfers.”
Mallory said he’s hoping for about 20 early signees — 12 on offense and eight on defense — when all is said and done. But a few encountered delays for various reasons Wednesday. He does not anticipate any negative surprises of players changing their minds after verbally committing to ISU.
“I’m real excited about this group,” Mallory emphasized.
The Sycamores’ coach said the primary traits he values in a potential recruit is character, adding that this group has plenty of it.
“We obviously look at their grades and their attendance in school,” Mallory continued. “And if all that matches up, then we go through the rest of the process — talking to his high school coaches, counselors, people in the school, opponents’ coaches. We do a thorough evaluation and then we look at their ability ... speed, size, strength, the ability to play the game, all that.”
Mallory said six of the expected early signees are from Indiana, including 6-foot-2, 280-pound offensive lineman Griffin Comer from Terre Haute South High School.
“We’re always gonna start [recruiting] in Vigo County and the Wabash Valley and go from there,” the ISU coach explained. “Griffin is a high-character young man and a great student.”
Other “Hoosiers” to send in their signatures Wednesday were 6-4, 225-pound tight end Tyce Ferrell of Avon; 6-1, 190-pound wide receiver Malachi Qualls of Fishers (Anderson High School); 6-5, 295-pound offensive lineman Spencer Schneider of Noblesville (Guerin Catholic H.S.); and 6-2, 195-pound defensive back Ray Vollmer of Fort Wayne (Carroll H.S.).
Mallory said the methods of receiving signed letters from the athletes and parents have changed in recent years.
“We used to wait around a fax machine, but that’s no long the case,” he mentioned. “Now you can take a picture of it on your phone and text it to us or you can scan it and email it.”
Other offensive players submitting their John Hancocks on Wednesday were quarterback Cade Chambers (6-4, 195) from Maryville, Tenn.; running backs Malik Ingram (5-8, 225) from Neptune, N.J., and Derrick McLaughlin (6-0, 205) from Gurnee, Ill.; and offensive linemen Josh Diaz (6-5, 320, redshirt junior) from Queens, N.Y.; Tate Parker (6-5, 280) from Toledo, Ohio; and John Weichel (6-6, 315, redshirt junior) from Arlington Heights, Ill. Other defensive players who turned in their signatures were defensive lineman Connor Smith (6-3, 320, redshirt junior) from Bellevue, Wash; and defensive backs Kaleal Davis (6-1, 195) from Newport, Ky; Johnathan Edwards (6-1, 190) from St. Louis; and VaSean Green (6-0, 180) from Louisville, plus there’s punter Lewis Halton (6-2, 185, redshirt sophomore) from Melbourne Australia.
In three seasons in charge of the Sycamores, Mallory has guided them to records of 0-11, 7-4 and 5-7 respectively.
The NCAA’s early signing period for football continues through Friday, with the traditional signing period resuming in February.
