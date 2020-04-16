All sports have developed their own structures on how they run their day-to-day business, but few are more regimented or steeped in tradition as football is.
For college football? It's a familiar pattern. Off-season workouts from the end of the season to March. Then a month or so of spring practice. Then summer workouts among team members. Then, there's a full ramp-up to the season in August.
The coronavirus crisis and stay-at-home orders have completely upset the apple cart. Football's 2020 season isn't yet in jeopardy, but that could change at some point. What's for certain is that the usual preparations that set up the season are a thing of the past.
What isn't a thing of the past is ISU coach Curt Mallory's commitment to maintaining an even keel. Even in the unprecedented disruption the Sycamores and every other football team has had, he keeps calm and just deals with the situation as it comes.
"The challenge I've stressed to all of the coaches is we're on an even playing field. All of our competitors are at home like us. Our goal is to be the best teachers we can. We want to continue on, keep teaching, keep learning in what we're doing and how we're teaching," Mallory said.
So what's the new normal?
"What we're trying to do is operate as normal as we can. We staff on Zoom every morning at 9 o'clock, every day, from Monday to Friday," Mallory said. "Coaches then get on with the players every afternoon in a Zoom meeting. We talk about academics, registration and then we get into some football. The football part of it is great, but the best part is seeing their faces, seeing them laugh and trying to communicate the best we can," said Mallory, who is also recruiting by phone.
Without formal practices — spring ball was set to start on March 31 — ISU has had to do like so many other businesses have, by communicating remotely. Mallory feels ISU was well-suited to this adjustment, and because it was, the net effect is that it wasn't very jarring for anyone.
"We're fortunate. Not to brag, but I will — we're a very organized staff. We've always had an open-door policy," Mallory said. "The only new thing was Zoom meetings. Our installations and teach tapes were already done for the whole spring. As far as meetings? We went about it as if it was spring ball. We're doing our installs just like we're practicing three times a week."
A big concern for coaches in all sports was how to keep conditioning up. Mallory feels confident about that as well.
"Kellen Norris [ISU athletic training] has been a rock star for us ever since he stepped on-campus. He's been in front of that," Mallory said. "Coach [Dave] McManus [ISU strength and conditioning] has sent voluntary workouts to the players, which we were already doing in the winter time. Though they don't have access to the weight room, Coach McManus has been creative in making workouts that are just based on body weights and stuff like that."
Mallory also had very high praise for ISU's academic advisors for keeping the players on-task remotely on their classes.
"What has really helped are the people we're surrounded with. Brooke Porter [Student-Athlete Success Coach] has done an outstanding job in academics of communicating what we need. We always knew how valuable she was, but you really know now. She may have been the most important hire I've made. She's been on top of this with her experience in online classes at other stops.
Zoom meetings can go a long ways to keep everyone on the same page, but what about getting better at football? Spring practices are usually the time to evaluate those kind of things as well as add wrinkles to the existing schemes or revamp them entirely. How can ISU improve without practices to validate that improvement?
"You can't put a price tag on repetition, but what I can rely on is that our system is in place. We've had the same defensive coordinator for four years. Mike Switzer [offensive coordinator] has been here for three years. I feel good about what we're doing. This isn't new to a lot of the guys. They know the terminology. It's just the muscle memory you're not getting," Mallory said.
As for the prospect of a season delay? It's not in Mallory's nature to worry about what can't be controlled.
"We have a plan for if we can come back in June. It might be wishful-thinking, but we have a plan. Bottom line? We're preparing for June. If that doesn't happen? Then July. August, September, whatever it may be, we're going to be prepared and that's what our coaches are going to go by," Mallory said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.