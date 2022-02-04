Mallory adds 3 to ISU defensive staff

Indiana State football coach Curt Mallory announced the addition of Wolfgang Shafer, Dere’ Hicks, and Patrick Shepard to the Sycamores coaching staff this week.
Shafer will assume the coaching responsibilities of the safeties, while Hicks takes over the cornerbacks. Shepard will serve as the special teams coordinator.
“When we look at bringing in coaches, we look for high-character guys knowing they will be mentors for our players,” Mallory said. “All three coaches bring the type of qualities that you’d like to see in a husband, father, teacher, and leader of men. I’ve known of all three coaches throughout my career and I’m glad to bring back a player I’ve coached previously in Dere’. All three bring a lot to our coaching staff and I look forward to working with them moving forward.”
Shafer joins the Sycamores by way of a two-year stint at Marietta College where he worked with the Pioneers’ defensive backs. Shafer went to Marietta after serving as a defensive graduate assistant coach at Texas. where he coached the linebackers and nickel backs.
Prior to his time at Texas, Shafer was a graduate assistant coach at Middle Tennessee State University. He played collegiately at Ithaca College, an NCAA Division III school in the Liberty League. Shafer played in 19 games at quarterback for the Bombers in his final two seasons. throwing for 3,561 yards and 29 touchdowns.
Hicks joins the staff by way of Savannah State, where he served as the defensive backs coach this past fall.
Prior to his time at Savannah State, Hicks served as the offensive coordinator and wide receiver coach at Virginia University of Lynchburg. He also served as the defensive coordinator/recruiting coordinator for the Virginia Prep Sports Academy in the fall of 2019 and got his coaching start at Roanoke City Public Schools, serving as the varsity coach from 2013-17. He was a four-year letterwinner and starter for the University of Illinois at cornerback from 2006-09.
Shepard joins the Sycamores by way of Western Illinois University, where he served as the assistant head coach and special teams coordinator for the Leathernecks.
Shepard went to Macomb after a stint at the University of Wyoming, where he was responsible for assisting quarterbacks and special teams. As an assistant coach at Robert Morris University, Shepard coached tight ends from 2010-12, and was the wide receivers and pass game coordinator until 2016.
Shepard was a three-year letterwinner at tight end at Miami of Ohio.
