For the second time this week, Indiana State and Loyola will square off in Missouri Valley Conference women’s basketball Friday.
Tipoff is slated for 6 p.m. in Hulman Center.
On Tuesday in Chicago, coach Chad Killinger’s Sycamores lost to Loyola 64-40. It was ISU’s worst MVC loss of the season. It also was the Sycamores' fourth consecutive defeat, marking their longest skid of the season.
Grad-student guard Tonysha Curry was the Sycamores’ only double-figure scorer in that contest with 10 points.
For the season, junior guard Del’Janae Williams leads ISU’s non-injured players in scoring with an average of 13.3 ppg.
The Sycamores dropped to 10-13 overall and 5-7 in the conference (seventh in the standings), while Loyola is now 14-10 and 6-7 respectively.
Illinois State (15-9 overall) sits atop the MVC with an 11-2 mark.
For Indiana State to end its drought, it must do a better job of containing 5-foot-7 sophomore guard Maya Chandler and 5-10 junior guard Anna Brown, who tallied 19 and 15 points respectively Tuesday.
Allison Day, a 6-1 senior forward, and Chandler are the Ramblers’ top offensive threats for the season at 10.6 and 10.5 respectively. Day, who did not score against the Sycamores earlier this week, also grabs 5.4 rebounds per outing.
Loyola is coached by Kate Achter.
After Friday, Killinger’s squad will tangle with Valparaiso at 1 p.m. Sunday in Hulman Center.
On Jan. 21, ISU defeated the Beacons 85-65 at Valparaiso.
