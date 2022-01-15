Loyola’s men’s basketball had not lost since November, but based on the way the game started? It didn’t seem like Indiana State’s degree of difficulty was going to be that high against the slow-starting Ramblers.
It got considerably higher as the game went along.
Loyola shook off an early 15-point deficit and used suffocating defense to stymie the Sycamores. ISU hung in for most of the contest, but Loyola scored the final seven points of the game to earn a 64-56 Missouri Valley Conference win at Hulman Center on Saturday.
For ISU? It was another frustrating near-miss. The Sycamores were up 17 at Northern Iowa with seven-man availability. ISU is demonstrating that it can play with, if not control games, at times against the MVC’s best, but it hasn’t been able to notch that marquee win yet.
“Like Coach Schertz says, it’s a process. They’ve been through it all. We’re going through it. [Frustration and growth] are part of the process and we understand that,” ISU guard Julian Larry said.
Cam Henry was the only Sycamore to break double-figure scoring as he had 12 points. ISU struggled in the second half, making just 26.7% of its shots. Lucas Williamson led Loyola with 17 points. Marquise Kennedy added 15 points as well as six rebounds and three steals.
“We have to learn how to win. Loyola knows how to win. We’re going through this for the first time. In competition, there’s no substitute for experience. Pain is a part of the process, but for us? It’s how you apply the pain. The lessons that you learn and glean,” ISU coach Josh Schertz said.
This was a game played at an extremely high defensive level. The second half was a grinder for both teams, but particularly ISU. The Sycamores made just 8 of 30 in the second half with nine turnovers as well.
ISU had a three-point lead going into the half, but Loyola took its first lead since the early part of the contest when Kennedy connected on a 3-pointer with 16:04 left to make it 40-38. The game hung within a possession for either team over the next eight minutes until Loyola finally built a gap. The man responsible? Williamson, per usual for the Ramblers, as the All-MVC guard scored six in a row to stake Loyola to a 50-45 lead.
Loyola’s suffocating, challenge-everything defense was certainly an issue for ISU in this stretch. Schertz called the final five minutes of the first half and the first 15 minutes of the second as the worst ISU has executed offensively all season, though he was happy with the defense in the same stretch.
“That 20-minute stretch was horrendous, the worst we’ve been all year. We were stagnant, the ball stuck, it felt like they 100 shots with Jabo [Xavier Bledson] trying to go one-on-one against Chris Knight [who had four blocks]. No one was moving to help him. As bad as we were? We guarded.”
ISU’s best chance to erase the lead came with under three minutes to go. After Xavier Bledson converted a reverse layup with 2:34 left to cut Loyola’s lead to 57-56, Kennedy missed a 3-pointer, and ISU had a possession to take the lead. They came tantalizingly close. Micah Thomas was short on a floater and Zach Hobbs’ tip-in afterwards swirled out.’
Given an inch, Loyola (13-2, 4-0) took a mile. Braden Norris hit a fall-away jumper in the lane to make it 59-56. Bledson missed on ISU’s end and Norris then hit a killer 3-pointer with 44 seconds left to seal ISU’s fate as Loyola led 62-56. ISU missed its last six shots of the game.
Schertz said there was a defensive mistake on Norris’s dagger shot – the ISU defender went under the ball screen, but Loyola also knows how to dig out a result when the chips are down.
“Down the stretch, you saw it, we saw it too, they made the winning plays down the stretch and we pretty much just didn’t. A few times the ball didn’t bounce our way, but at the same time, there were plays we could have made that we didn’t that prevented us from getting over that hump,” Larry said.
The Sycamores seemed poised to blow out Loyola 2020-style - when the Ramblers got beat by 29 at Hulman Center - based on the first 10 minutes of the game. Loyola missed its first six shots, turned the ball over a high rate, and gave off the vibe of wanting to be anywhere but Hulman Center.
ISU took time to take advantage, but when Bledson entered the fray? ISU’s offense was at its cutting-and-moving best. An 11-2 run midway through the first half staked ISU to a 26-11 lead. Loyola didn’t look like it was at the races.
However, Loyola is never to be counted out – it demonstrated that when it overcame a 10-point deficit in seven minutes against Valparaiso in its most recent game – and sure enough? The Ramblers run came.
ISU lost steam when Micah Thomas and Bledson picked up their second fouls. It coincided with a revival led by Kennedy and Williamson. The pair scored all but three points in a 16-4 Loyola run that ended the half. ISU’s cushion was nearly gone by halftime, the Sycamores led by three, after making just one field goal in the final 6 minutes, 12 seconds while also forking it over four times in the same stretch.
“Indiana State did a great job of coming out with great energy and intensity,” Loyola coach Drew Valentine said. “Their guys were on fire and they were getting to the basket driving our guys one-on-one.”
ISU (8-8, 1-3) goes back on the road on Wednesday as it travels to Southern Illinois.
“We have to keep grinding and keep learning from these games. These games are making us stronger and making us mentally stronger for what’s coming down the stretch,” Bledson said.
LOYOLA (64) – Uguak 3-7 0-0 6, Hutson 0-2 0-0 0, Williamson 5-8 3-7 17, Norris 4-11 3-3 12, Kennedy 6-10 2-4 15, Knight 2-3 2-2 6, Schwieger 1-4 0-0 3, Hall 0-1 0-0 0, Clemons 1-3 0-0 3, S. Thomas 0-0 0-0 0, Welch 1-2 0-0 2. 23-51 FG, 10-16 FT, 64 TP.
INDIANA STATE (56) – Wilbar 2-2 0-0 5, Larry 3-7 2-2 8, Neese 2-9 0-1 5, M. Thomas 3-7 0-0 7, Henry 5-9 1-2 12, Hobbs 2-9 0-0 6, Bledson 3-11 0-0 6, Stephens 2-4 2-2 7. 22-58 FG, 5-7 FT, 56 TP.
Halftime - ISU 33-30. 3-point goals - LU 8-24 (Williamson 4-5, Norris 1-4, Kennedy 1-4, Schwieger 1-4, Clemons 1-3, Uguak 0-3, Hutson 0-1); ISU 7-25 (Hobbs 2-7, Neese 1-6, Stephens 1-3, M. Thomas 1-2, Henry 1-2, Wilbar 1-1, Larry 0-2, Bledson 0-2). Rebounds - LU 37 (Knight 10, Uguak 6, Kennedy 6, Schwieger 4, Team 3, Norris 2, Welch 2, Hutson, Williamson, Hall, S. Thomas); ISU 34 (Larry 6, Team 6, Hobbs 5, Wilbar 4, Neese 3, M. Thomas 3, Bledson 3, Henry 2, Stephens 2). Assists - LU 8 (Uguak 4, Williamson, Norris, Kennedy, Knight); ISU 12 (Bledson 6, Neese 2, Wilbar, Larry, M. Thomas, Hobbs). Steals - LU 8 (Kennedy 3, Williamson 2, Uguak, Knight, Hall); ISU 9 (Bledson 3, Larry 2, Hobbs 2, Neese, Henry). Blocks - LU 5 (Knight 4, Schwieger); ISU 0. Turnovers - LU 17 (Norris 4, Williamson 3, Schwieger 3, Uguak 2, Kennedy 2, Hall 2, Knight); ISU 16 (Henry 6, M. Thomas 3, Bledson 3, Larry 2, Neese 2). Total fouls - LU 14, ISU 16. A – 3,600.
Next - ISU (8-8, 1-3) plays at Southern Illinois and Loyola (13-2, 4-0) plays at Evansville on Tuesday.
