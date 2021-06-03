Longtime Steelers broadcaster, ISU grad Tunch Ilkin retiring to fight ALS

FILE - Injured Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier, left, and former Steelers lineman and current broadcaster, Tunch Ilkin, embrace at an NFL football practice in Pittsburgh, in this May 31, 2018, file photo. Longtime Pittsburgh Steelers radio analyst Tunch Ilkin is retiring to focus on his fight against ALS. Ilkin, who played 14 years on the offensive line for the Steelers from 1980-1993 and spent the last 23 as a broadcaster for the team, announced his decision Thursday, June 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)