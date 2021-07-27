Long layover means ISU doesn't get love from MVFC voters

Absence apparently didn't make the hearts grow fonder for Indiana State football in the Missouri Valley Football Conference preseason poll, released on Tuesday.
The Sycamores were the only MVFC team that didn't play any games in the delayed spring 2021 season. The Sycamores last played a game in anger when current Green Bay Packers tight end Dominique Dafney rushed for 244 yards and scored five touchdowns in a 51-24 win at Missouri State on Nov. 23, 2019.
Given the length of time between action, the Sycamores are a great unknown to many MVFC voters, and ISU was summarily chosen 10th out of the MVFC's 11 teams in the preseason prognostication.
ISU's long layover also likely influenced the individual voting as well. The four Sycamores who were named among the All-MVFC selections — wide receiver Dante Hendrix, guard Isaiah Edwards, defensive tackle Inoke Moala and safety Michael Thomas — were all honorable mention picks.
This despite the fact that Hendrix was a 2019 All-MVFC first team selection.
None of the above matters much to ISU coach Curt Mallory. He knows what the rest of the league's cognoscenti have forgotten — that ISU has a veteran group that knows the drill under Mallory's tutelage.
"We had 25 seniors going into last year and 23 are coming back. It's been a long time coming, we're a veteran group. We've got over 50 fourth, fifth and sixth-year seniors," said Mallory during the MVFC preseason teleconference on Tuesday.
"These guys were with us when we went 0-11 in my first year and we were with us in the second year when we had the biggest turnaround in college football. This group loves Indiana State, they've been through an awful lot, they've stuck with each other, stuck with us, it hasn't been easy, but I'm excited to get back to football on Thursday," Mallory added.
For the first time in MVFC history, South Dakota State is the preseason favorite, receiving 24 of the 37 available first-place votes. The Jackrabbits made it to the FCS championship game during the spring season, losing in a shootout to Sam Houston State. The Jacks return 20 starters, though notably, one of them is not breakout quarterback Mark Gronowski, who was injured in the FCS championship clash. Gronowski was the MVFC Player of the Year.
With SDSU being tabbed as favorite, it meant perennial power North Dakota State wasn't chosen for the top spot. It's the first time that's happened since the 2011 season. The Bison were picked second, with 18 first-place votes, and were only 19 points behind SDSU in the poll.
North Dakota, which had a promising MVFC debut in the spring was chosen and has the All-MVFC quarterback in Tommy Schuster. Southern Illinois was picked fourth and put more players (13) than any other MVFC school did on the pair of All-MVFC preseason teams.
As for the Sycamores? One big question is whether ISU's decision to opt out of the spring season will pay the dividends on the physical side that the program is hoping for. To some degree, every other MVFC team will still be nursing bruises, if not outright injuries, leftover from the spring season. The Sycamores will not have the same challenge.
On the other hand, ISU has a long gap in game experience. Mallory was asked whether he thinks ISU's decision will play to the Sycamores' advantage in terms of feeling fresher.
"We're all find out. When we made the decision not to play, it was the best decision for Indiana State. I felt like the best thing for the future of the program and for each young man was to get in the weight room and have an offseason program. I certainly saw some great gains. On the negative side? We didn't play football," Mallory said.
ISU will open its season with a so-called Week Zero home game against Eastern Illinois on Aug. 28. Because of that, ISU will report back to preseason practices earlier than usual. The team is scheduled to report on Thursday and is scheduled to have its first practice on Friday.
