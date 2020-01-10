Down two points before the Hulman Center scoreboard even started ticking, the Indiana State women's basketball team fell behind by 15 at halftime and never pulled within single digits in the second half in a 75-56 loss to Missouri Valley Conference foe Valparaiso late Friday afternoon.
It was the Sycamores' 11th straight setback, dropping their records to 2-13 overall and 0-3 in the MVC.
Right before the game was scheduled to start at 5 p.m., officials assigned a technical foul to ISU for one set of LED backboard lights not working, describing it as "equipment failure."
After the Crusaders' Grace Hales sank the unexpected pair of free throws, things never got much better for the home squad.
The lights were eventually fixed, but the Sycamores fell behind 15-4 midway through the first quarter after Hales hit a 3-pointer from the right corner and Valpo teammate Shay Frederick converted a steal into a layup.
ISU's deficits reached 13 points (27-14) and 17 (33-16) in the second period before the teams went into halftime with Valparaiso leading 39-24.
The visitors padded their third-quarter cushion to 21 three times (47-26, 49-28 and 51-30), then the Sycamores closed that frame with a basket by Del'Janae Williams, two free throws by CeCe Mayo and a driving bucket through traffic by reserve Caitlin Anderson to make the score 51-36 heading into the final 10 minutes.
Early in the fourth period, ISU's Mayo (left corner) and Sommer Pitzer (right corner) sank treys to bring the home crowd to life. But Valpo sandwiched a 3 by Addison Stoller between them and followed them with 3s by Carie Weinman and Frederick to keep its margin near 20.
Mayo, Marie Hunter, Anderson and Pitzer were Indiana State's double-figure scorers with 13, 12, 11 and 10 points respectively. Mayo, a 5-foot-11 junior, also contributed four steals.
For Valparaiso, Stoller fired in 16 points, Hales had 14 and Frederick added 13. The Crusaders shot 56.9 percent from the field (29 of 51), compared to ISU's 18 of 47 (38.3 percent).
"Valpo makes you really have to defend and know your help side ... and we're not very good at that yet," ISU coach Vicki Hall told the Tribune-Star afterward. "It showed where we really need to work."
Mayo, although she appeared to be one of the Sycamores' most effective players Saturday, was disappointed in the number of easy shots she missed. She finished 3 of 9 from the field.
"If I could have made my fast-break layups, as many as I had, we would have been way more in it," Mayo said.
Indiana State will return to action Sunday when Loyola visits Hulman Center for a 2 p.m. tipoff. Valparaiso (9-5, 1-2) will travel to Evansville on Sunday.
"Loyola plays a lot different [than Valparaiso]," Hall assessed. "They're going to do a lot more ball-screening action and a lot more quick hits. It's more of what our kids are accustomed to guarding. So hopefully, we'll be able to turn this around and give Loyola a hard time."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.