Del’Janae Williams had a game-high 18 points Friday evening to lead Indiana State but it wasn’t enough, as Missouri Valley Conference foe Loyola escaped the Hulman Center with a 61-59 women’s basketball win over the Sycamores.
Marie Hunter added 13 points and six rebounds and Mya Glanton grabbed 12 boards.
Loyola jumped out to an eight-point lead, but the Sycamores fought back, with Hunter leading the charge to make it a one-point game after a quarter. The Ramblers led by four at half, despite five points from Natalia Lalic in the second. Indiana State came back to take the lead in the third, as Hunter and Williams combined for 14 in the quarter, but a 9-0 Rambler run midway through the fourth proved to be insurmountable for the Sycamores, despite a late push.
Indiana State took an early lead on an Anderson layup, but a 10-2 Loyola run put the visitors ahead by eight midway through the first quarter. The Sycamores responded with a 7-0 run over the final 2:30, with Hunter scoring each of the last four to make it a 12-11 game in favor of Loyola after one quarter.
Loyola opened the second quarter on a 5-0 run, but the Sycamores fought back to close the gap. A Lalic 3-pointer and three free throws by Williams cut the ISU deficit to one, 22-21, late in the quarter, but back-to-back Rambler baskets, including a 3-pointer late in the shot clock, helped Loyola cling to a 27-23 lead at halftime.
Indiana State came out of the locker room at halftime firing on all cylinders, as the Sycamores jumped to a 9-2 run to begin the quarter. Consecutive baskets from Hunter, including a three-point play, gave ISU its first lead since the first quarter. The Sycamores led by as many as four, but the visitors were able to answer. A late Loyola basket sent the teams to the fourth quarter even at 41-all.
The Sycamores and Ramblers traded baskets in the early stages of the fourth quarter before an 8-0 Loyola run gave the visitors a lead they wouldn’t relinquish. Indiana State fought back to make it a one-possession game with a pair of Williams 3-pointers, but it wasn’t enough in the end as the Sycamore rally fell two points short.
A note of interest, Indiana State held Loyola’s Allison Day, the Ramblers’ leading scorer entering this week’s series, to two points across two games.
Friday’s game was the last MVC matchup between Indiana State and Loyola, with the Ramblers set to move to the Atlantic 10 Conference next season.
Indiana State will play host to Valparaiso at 1 p.m. Sunday in Hulman Center.
