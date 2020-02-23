A 7-0 run in the final minutes enabled Indiana State to sneak out of Ford Center with a 64-62 road victory over the last-place Evansville Purple Aces in Missouri Valley Conference men's basketball Sunday afternoon.
Indiana State trailed 56-51 with 3:32 to go, but the Sycamores countered with two Jordan Barnes free throws, a Jake LaRavia layup and a Christian Williams three-point play to seize a 58-56 advantage with 1:07 remaining.
ISU maintained three-point leads of 60-57, 62-59 and 64-61 until there were 1.7 seconds left. That's when Evansville's Shamar Givance was fouled and sent to the free-throw line, where he made the first one and failed to hit the rim on his second attempt. The visitors survived a last-second turnover on an inbound pass to pull out the win.
Indiana State (16-11 overall, 9-7 MVC) sits one game behind Southern Illinois and Bradley for third place in the league standings with two regular-season games to play.
Christian Williams led the Sycamores with 16 points, Tyreke Key added 12 and Jordan Barnes chipped in with 10. The Sycamores finished 19 of 21 from the free-throw line (90.5 percent) and made their last 12 attempts from the charity stripe.
"I'm just so proud of our seniors stepping up to the free-throw line and knocking down free throws," ISU coach Greg Lansing said afterward. "We couldn't afford to miss any of those ... and we got key stops in situations down the stretch, so the guys just did a great job of fighting like crazy.
"I give Evansville a whole lot of credit. Those guys were playing their tails off."
Key led the Sycamores in rebounds with six. Indiana State, which assured itself of its first winning season since 2014 with Sunday's victory, scored 21 fast-break points.
Most of the damage was done inside the arc, as the Sycamores barely extended their streak of consecutive games with a 3-pointer made to 370 on Cobie Barnes' trifecta in the second half. He scored nine points in the game on the strength of a 4-of-4 shooting performance to tie his career high set earlier this season at home against Evansville.
Trailing by a pair with 5:32 remaining, LaRavia was fouled on the way to the bucket and hit both free throws to knot the game at 48. The Aces' Noah Frederking then went 1 of 2 at the free throw line and Christian Williams did the same with 4:54 remaining to level the score at 49. Frederking hit his second 3-pointer of the game to push Evansville ahead by a trey, but Jordan Barnes hit a pair of free throws with 4:24 remaining to draw ISU within 52-51.
Evansville ran its lead to 56-51 before the Sycamores' comeback started.
The first half featured little offense as each team made only three of its 10 field-goal attempts. When the score was tied at 8-8 with 12:11 showing on the scoreboard, eight different players had exactly two points. Both teams finished the first half 0 for 3 from 3-point range, with Indiana State tallying only 20 points.
Evansville was led in scoring by K.J. Riley with 15 points and Evan Kuhlman with 11.
Indiana State will travel to Carbondale, Ill., on Wednesday to take on Southern Illinois at 8 p.m. EST. Evansville fell to 9-20 and 0-16 respectively.
