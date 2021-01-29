Larry has the car keys now for ISU

The car keys have been in freshman point guard Julian Larry's hands before — he started 11 games for the Sycamores — and they will be again when ISU hosts Bradley for a two-game set starting Sunday. This time, though? It feels different.
When Larry made his 11 starts from ISU's opening game to its series against Loyola, it had the feel of a true freshman getting his feet wet. Larry played well to start, but struggled towards the end of his starting stint, as his offensive troubles meant teams were laying well off of him. Larry struggled to handle it.
ISU has graduate transfer point guard Tobias Howard Jr. and the coaching staff elected to go with him to give the offense a boost in the last four contests. It seemed Larry might go the route many freshman do and bide his time, getting minutes as a reserve and when needed.
However, Howard is suspended indefinitely due to conduct detrimental to the team, and will not play against the Braves. So the car keys of running the point are back in Larry's hands. This time? It has the feel of moving towards the future.
It helps that Larry had a breakthrough in Tuesday's 71-59 win over Southern Illinois. Larry is not a natural shooter, but he did make a pair of 3-pointers and drove to the lane for another bucket. Larry's defense and aggressiveness are established strengths of his game, but he learned while playing as a reserve that he needs to be even more aggressive.
"Mainly, the thing I've been focused on being more aggressive," Larry said. "I knew, before, I was lacking it, even before I made the switch to the bench. We're a better team when I'm more aggressive.
Larry was asked to elaborate.
"I want to stay aggressive on defense, but on offense, I want to be more aggressive with my playmaking abilities," said Larry, who is getting wiser as he plays more college games. "I've learned to keep my head up, because the season is going to go up and down. Always push through."
ISU coach Greg Lansing, who has had high belief in Larry all along, thinks ISU will be fine with the freshman in charge.
"Ju is confident. He got hesitant and unsure of himself in trying to figure how people were guarding him. When he's aggressive, he's good. It don't matter if people don't think he can shoot, he's getting his feet in the paint making plays for others," Lansing said.
Howard's absence means Cam Bacote will take on more minutes. Bacote has only averaged 4.4 minutes in seven games, though he averaged close to 12 during the 2020 season.
"We want to play Cam. He went home for a death in the family. He's been here long enough. He's smart and knows what we're doing. He can't come off the bench tentative. That's a hard part for guys coming off the bench. Cam is a good player and he want him to be like Julian, to be aggressive and help us. He just has to believe in himself," Lansing said.
ISU isn't a team that strictly runs its offense through its point guard anyway. Jake LaRavia, Tyreke Key, Cooper Neese and Randy Miller Jr. can all distribute the ball and must do so if the Sycamores are to continue the unselfish run of offense that has helped ISU win five of its last six games.
• Lansing comments on Howard — There was nothing extra that led to Howard's indefinite suspension after Tuesday's game. Lansing confirmed that it was related to Howard's conduct after being taken out of the contest and in the postgame locker room afterwards.
Lansing spoke on Friday about Howard's suspension.
"I feel being a player at Indiana State is a privilege. We have as nice a group of young men as we've ever had as a group. If we're going to be a team, you have to be selfless and put the team first. TJ has to get better at that and get outside himself," Lansing said.
"TJ is a good basketball player that can help us. I like TJ. So maybe taking a bit of time away? We'll see how important it is to him," Lansing added.
• Bradley comes to town — Hell hath no fury like a desperate team — and that's exactly what the Sycamores are going to get when the Braves come to Hulman Center on Sunday.
Bradley has lost four in a row — the last two in excruciating fashion. Bradley led against Loyola for the majority of its game on Monday at Carver Arena before the Ramblers slipped past them for a 65-58 victory. The Braves then lost 91-85 in double overtime at Valparaiso on Thursday.
One caveat in the Braves' skid? They were missing forward Ja'Shon Henry and center Ari Boya for the majority of the losing streak. Henry returned against Valpo on Thursday. Boya was still in a boot, but ISU suspects the 7-foot-1 might be back by Sunday.
"They're going to be like a rabid dog in a cage and will be healthy as they weren't in some of these losses. They're two-time defending [MVC Tournament] champions for a reason. Elijah Childs is a handful, you can't guard him with one guy and they're one of the best defensive teams in the league, mostly man, but some zone. We're going to have to play our best game of the year," Lansing said.
Bradley (9-8, 3-5) and ISU (8-7, 5-5) were considered to be the teams closest-matched to each other in the preseason MVC prognostications. Bradley was picked third, ISU fourth. They tied for third last year. If either team sweeps the series, it will likely shape their prospects to finish in the top half of the league.
"We've known what was coming up. We're enjoying wins, but we're a focused kind of happy. Our mental focus has to be sharp, because we know how good Bradley is," Larry said.
Bradley at ISU
Tipoff — 4 p.m. on Sunday & 5 p.m. on Monday.
Broadcasts — Radio: WIBQ-FM. Twitter: @TribStarTodd.
Series — Bradley leads 54-39. The teams split the season series in 2020.
Last time out – ISU defeated Southern Illinois 71-59 on Tuesday. Bradley lost at Valparaiso 91-85 on Thursday in double overtime.
The players
Indiana State Sycamores (8-7, 6-5) — G Tyreke Key (6-2, Sr., 14.8, 5 rpg), G Cooper Neese (6-4, Jr., 11.9), G Julian Larry (6-3, Fr., 2.9), F Jake LaRavia (6-8, So., 12.2, 5.9 rpg) and C Tre Williams (6-7, So., 8.9, 6.2 rpg) are possible starters. G Randy Miller Jr. (6-2, GSr., 7.6), G-F Cobie Barnes (6-5, So., 3.4), C Ndongo Ndaw (6-8, Jr., 0.8), G Jared Hankins (6-4, Fr., 2 ppg) and G Sam Mervis (5-11, Fr., 0 ppg) are key reserves.
Coach — Greg Lansing (174-161 at ISU, 11th year).
Bradley Braves (9-8, 3-5) — G Terry Nolan Jr. (6-4, Jr., 12 ppg), G Sean East (6-3, So., 8.8), G Ville Tahvanainen (6-4, So., 7.9), F Elijah Childs (6-8, Sr. 15.4, 8 rpg) and F Rienk Mast (6-9, Fr., 5.5) are possible starters. F Ja'Shon Henry (6-6, Jr., 11.1), C Ari Boya (7-1, Jr., 5.6, 6.6 rpg), G Danya Kingsby (6-1, Sr., 3.7), F Darius Hannah (6-8, Fr., 3.4) are key reserves.
Coach — Brian Wardle (90-94 at BU, 6th year; 185-159 overall, 11th year).
Injuries and absences – For ISU, G Tobias Howard Jr. (suspension), C Nick Hittle (stress fracture) & G-F Kailex Stephens (Achilles) are out.
Next games — ISU travels to Northern Iowa and Bradley hosts Southern Illinois on Feb. 6-7.
