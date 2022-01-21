Larry guards — and stops — the MVC's best players

Indiana State guard Julian Larry is picking up a reputation.
The best kind.
Larry’s contributions to the Sycamores have always been judged more by the eye test than statistics. A relentless hustler, Larry has always been active defensively and done the so-called little things on the offensive end to keep ISU’s engine humming.
Lately, though, Larry’s excellence can be measured statistically – if you see the lack of production the players he’s guarding are able to muster.
ISU coach Josh Schertz has made Larry the Sycamores’ defensive stopper and he’s taking to the role with relish. In ISU’s last three games, Larry has been tasked with defending three All-MVC-level players and none have been productive with Larry guarding them.
The stretch started with ISU’s Jan. 11 trip to Northern Iowa. Larry guarded UNI’s A.J. Green, the 2020 MVC Player of the Year, and Green struggled. He was 4 of 16 from the field, often forced into fall-away jumpers that didn’t fall. Green did ultimately score 16 against the seven-man Sycamores, but only six in the second half and overtime.
Larry helped guard Loyola’s Lucas Williamson in ISU’s 64-56 loss to Loyola at Hulman Center, though he did not have exclusive responsibility. Williamson had a good game, 17 points, but Schertz praised Larry’s defense when he was responsible for guarding the Loyola veteran standout.
However, Larry’s defensive prowess was probably best demonstrated at Southern Illinois’ Banterra Center on Wednesday.
Though ISU faded in a 63-55 defeat, it wasn’t Larry’s fault. He was tasked with guarding SIU forward Marcus Domask, one of the most versatile scorers in the MVC.
Larry locked Domask down. He was 2-for-9 from the field, scoring only eight points. Domask, who is capable of stretching the floor with a good 3-point game, didn’t even attempt a 3-point shot. Larry’s sound defensive principles had Domask completely frustrating. He couldn’t back Larry down in the paint and he had trouble getting off a clean shot. Larry had two blocked shots.
Larry’s stopping power is no mean feat. Officially listed at 6-foot-3, which is a very generous measurement to say the least, the Frisco, Texas native guarded Green (6-4 and bulkier than the sleek Larry), Williamson (6-4) and Domask (6-6).
Larry’s defensive performances are drawing raves from both teammates and coaches.
“I loved Ju’s defensive effort. I honestly think he might be the top tier defensive player in the league. He’s going to stop their best player,” ISU guard Xavier Bledson said.
Schertz, who termed Larry’s defensive effort Green as “legendary” had similar plaudits for Larry in Carbondale.
“I haven’t seen every defender in the league, but I can’t imagine there’s a better defender than Julian Larry. Whether it’s A.J. Green, Domask, or Lucas Williamson before we started moving him around to different guys. He fights through everything, including a ton of screens,” Schertz said. “He was unreal and has been all year.”
What makes Larry so good? His basketball IQ is where it starts. Larry plays smart on both ends of the floor. He studies his opponent and it shows.
But really? It’s just about desire.
“He’s got a combination of some really good defensive talent in terms of having lateral quickness and a strong body. He’s a fierce competitor. He’s relentless. If they make a tough shot, he doesn’t budge, he doesn’t get discouraged. He’s got an unbelievable will and disposition about himself. He completely immerses himself in it,” Schertz said.
The man himself doesn’t think too much about what makes him good or whether he can rise to the occasion against the league’s best players. He takes the same approach to whomever he’s guarding.
“I just take pride in guarding all the time. It doesn’t matter if I’m guarding LeBron James, Marcus Domask or my roommate Sam [Mervis], I have to guard the same way every time. I can’t have bad habits, so I take pride in everybody I guard. I don’t get up or down for anybody. It’s the same preparation,” Larry said.
Schertz said he’s confident putting Larry on any opposition player except a large center. He’s the defensive anchor for the Sycamores, though it’s also acknowledged that his teammates have to feed off of his performance and provide the requisite help.
“We have to follow him and have his back. We have to have his help and we have to do the talking that no one sees. We have to have the rotations, box outs and defensive rebounds,” said Bledson, echoing a theme Schertz also emphasized after the SIU loss.
• Valparaiso visits – The last time Valparaiso played at Hulman Center, ISU clinched the third spot in the 2020 MVC Tournament, and the visitors were still called the Crusaders.
Now nicknamed the Beacons, Valparaiso has had an up-and-down MVC campaign. Valparaiso had a high point in its last game as it cooled off Northern Iowa with an 83-80 overtime home victory. Home and away form doesn’t seem to define the Beacons. Prior to the home win over UNI, Valparaiso was man-handled at home by Missouri State. On the road? The Beacons were hammered by UNI, but forced first-place Loyola into overtime at Gentile Arena.
Valparaiso is middle of the pack in nearly every MVC statistical category. The Beacons boast five double-digit scorers, with Wisconsin transfer Kobe King (13.5 MVC), veteran Ben Krikke (12.9 MVC) and freshman Kevion Taylor (12.7 MVC) maintaining their production in league play so far. Trevor Anderson (9.8) and Sheldon Edwards (9.7) are not far behind.
The Beacons have nine players averaging 15 minutes or more in conference play, a sharp contrast to ISU, as it has played a short rotation in its games. The Sycamores were hopeful that forward Cam Henry, who missed Wednesday’s game at Southern Illinois with an ankle injury, would be able to return for this contest.
After ISU’s loss on Wednesday, Schertz noted that there’s no breaks in league play. Valparaiso won’t provide ISU with one on Saturday either.
“The parity is amazing this year. There isn’t a bad team,” Schertz said.
What will help the Sycamores stand out and start to climb the MVC standings?
“To win in this league? Every game is a heavyweight fight. You’re going to win and lose rounds. You’re going to knock people down and get knocked down. We’re playing hard, but in this league? That’s not enough. You have to play with thought, detail, purpose and poise. The effort is fine. We have to be better at those other things,” Schertz said.
Valparaiso at ISU
Tipoff — 1 p.m. Saturday at Hulman Center.
Records – ISU 8-9, 1-4, Valparaiso 9-10, 2-5.
Broadcasts — Webstream: ESPN+. Radio: WZJK-FM (105.5). Twitter: @TribStarTodd.
Last time out – ISU lost 63-55 at Southern Illinois and Valparaiso defeated Northern Iowa 83-80 in overtime on Wednesday.
Series — ISU leads 56-33. The teams split the series in 2021.
Next – ISU hosts Missouri State on Tuesday. Valparaiso hosts Bradley on Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.