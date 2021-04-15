Leadership is quality always sought on every athletic team. The COVID-19 pandemic has simply magnified the importance of the attribute.
To be a leader on the Indiana State football team in the last 12 months has not been an easy task. The pandemic wiped out spring ball, the summer brought the pain of societal problems and the desire for players to feel involved as well as the uncertainty of whether there would be a season and what form it might take.
The traditional fall season was canceled in August, but there was hope for those who wanted to play when a spring season was planned. ISU went through fall practices as if they were replacing the spring ones. However, ISU coach Curt Mallory saw bad trends among the teams that attempted to play a fall season and decided to opt out of a spring campaign in January.
Imagine being a player trying to process all of that? Among the several leaders ISU calls upon is tight end Zach Larkin, and he's been through a thing or two himself.
Larkin came to ISU as a quarterback way back in 2016, but Mallory switched him to tight end during his first season in 2017. Larkin slowly grew into his role and peaked with 12 catches during the 2019 season.
A consistent All-Academic selection, Larkin makes his voice felt off-the-field too. He knows it's important to the Sycamores' development.
"It was tough not having a season, but we don't worry about, we just work," Larkin said. "We have a lot of veteran guys who know what it takes to have a winning season and how much work it takes to put into that. We've taken the approach that none of the outside distractions matter. We just work."
Larkin cited an important example.
"In the winter when they canceled the season? That was tough. Not everyone was excited about that, but the next day? The weight room was open and everyone was in there, trying to get better," Larkin said. "Now? We're back to the schedule we know. Everyone's taking the punches well."
Mallory appreciates all of his leaders, including Larkin.
"Zack has been a great leader, not only in the tight end room, but on the offensive side. Isaiah Edwards has stepped up as a leader, [running back] Peterson Kerlegrand and [receiver] Dante Hendrix have also been big on the offensive side. [Punter] Travis Reiner has been big with the specialists," Mallory said. "[Defensive end] Inoke Moala has been tremendous, [linebacker] Kelvin Broome has really stepped up and become vocal, and [safety] Michael Thomas has been excellent. Those guys have been around and played a lot of football. They act like it and lead that way."
Those leaders try to make sure they're all conveying a unified front.
"We're all in the same group and hang out, so it's a simple message to get across. We're all on the same page. Coach Mal is always talking to us. Communication is going everywhere," Larkin said.
One challenge Larkin, and the rest of ISU's receivers will have in the fall, is sharing the ball with a deep group of receivers. Larkin and fellow tight end Matae Thomas as well as wide receivers Dante Hendrix, Rontrez Morgan, Dakota Caton and Daijon Collins all have at least one season of proven pass-catching experience. Add to that transfers Harry Van Dyne and Phazione McClurge, transfers from Minnesota and Cornell, respectively.
Mallory just appreciates the receiver depth.
"You try to manage it and be balanced. We feel like we've got a lot of weapons and that's good to have. A defensive coordinator can't zero in on any of these guys," Mallory said.
Still, how on Earth is ISU going to get everyone the ball? Ever the leader, Larkin says unselfishness is the way to go.
"We have a lot of receivers and everyone wants the ball, but as long as the offense is moving? That's when it's fun, even if you're not getting the ball. Last Saturday [during an ISU scrimmage], not many people got catches, but we were running the ball well, so we were moving and it was fun. Whatever my role is, block or catch, I'm going to do the best job I can. My goal is to be the all-conference tight end Coach Mallory thinks I can be," Larkin said.
• Spring ball so far — Nothing adverse has happened in the spring that has sidelined ISU's plans. In this day and age, that's a major plus right out of the chute. Mallory has been pleased with the progress the team has made so far.
"I've been happy with the way the defense is flying around. They're active and comfortable with the system. The execution on offense has been better each day. We've had a lot of guys in there offensively and have had some bumps and bruises, but nothing serious," Mallory said.
One dynamic that has helped ISU in the spring was the fall ball it conducted. That got the newcomers up to speed, so there hasn't been as much indoctrination needed.
"They got a taste of it and that has helped," Mallory said.
Larkin also noted that with a veteran roster? Not much time would have been spent on learning the system anyway.
"We're a veteran team. Everything's been crisp. We haven't spending early days installing stuff and going slow. We've thrown everything in," Larkin said.
