Will he or won’t he play? That’s the question when it comes to Indiana State forward Jake LaRavia as the Sycamores begin their Missouri Valley Conference Tournament journey at 9:35 p.m. Friday against Missouri State.
LaRavia left last Saturday’s game against Valparaiso with back spasms. ISU coach Greg Lansing revealed after the game last Saturday that LaRavia’s back has been bothering him for a few weeks and that he nearly missed the Feb. 26 game at Southern Illinois.
LaRavia has not practiced this week and only took part in shooting drills during ISU’s practice window at Enterprise Center on Thursday. He did not do anything that involved cutting, only shooting.
Lansing addressed LaRavia’s health during a press conference Thursday.
“He’s better today. He’s logging a lot of time with Connor [Burton, ISU athletic trainer] and doing absolutely everything he can to be as ready as he can. It’s been bothering him for a couple weeks, and he’s gutted it out. He’s a tough dude. He’ll give us everything he’s got. Whatever that is, we don’t know right now.
LaRavia is central to ISU’s success and its 18-11 record this season. LaRavia averages 9.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and his hustle has helped the Sycamores turn their fate around this season.
Moreover, with Missouri State having a gifted front line featuring All-MVC player Gaige Prim and athletic Tulio Da Silva.
If LaRavia can’t play or is limited, Tre Williams will take on a bigger role. As will Bronson Kessinger. The senior is ready for whatever he has to tackle.
“I’m not worried about it. In my five years here, I’ve done whatever the team has needed to be successful. If I play heavy minutes or not, I’ll be ready,” Kessinger said.
The matchup with the Bears comes off of a season series in which both teams caught the other at the right time for road wins. The Sycamores defeated the Bears 78-68 at JQH Arena on Feb. 1.
The Bears were not unified and Missouri State started its reclamation process when it played walk-on Ross Owens for a significant period of time. He’s since ascended to the starting lineup.
When Missouri State visited Hulman Center on Feb. 16, the Sycamores were reeling and the Bears handed ISU its only home loss, a 71-58 defeat for the Sycamores. Since then, however, ISU has won four straight and rose to a third-place tie in the MVC.
So does anything translate from the previous two meetings given the different state of the teams involved?
“I think a little bit. We’re definitely a different team today than we were even the second time we played them. I would imagine that they feel they are too,” Missouri State coach Dana Ford said. “The stakes are different. It’s just a totally different game.”
“I think with the first two games that we played, there’s takeaways from both of those games because the games were kind of different,” ISU swingman Christian Williams said. “We know how talented and everything that they are. So just pay attention to the details and try to get everything correct.
A threat ISU must contain is Missouri State guard Keandre Cook. He averaged 14.6 points for the Bears, though he didn’t reach his season average in either matchup this season.
That can’t be said for Missouri State swingman Lamont West. The versatile West Virginia transfer hurt the Sycamores badly in the loss at Hulman Center, scoring 22 points while making three 3-pointers in the last matchup.
Not that Missouri State (15-16) doesn’t have anything to worry about. Christian Williams has played his best basketball of the season. Tyreke Key averaged 15 points (27 in one game) and Jordan Barnes averaged 14.5 points in the two matchups.
ISU seeks its first win at Arch Madness since 2016 when it defeated Illinois State. ISU was last the No. 3 seed in 2015, but was beaten by Loyola in that game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.