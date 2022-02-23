Just to make sure there are no misunderstandings, Natalia Lalic likes shooting a basketball.
The 5-foot-11 senior guard, a frequent starter on the Indiana State women’s team, has connected on 31.4 percent of her 3-point attempts (33 of 105) and all 13 of her free throws.
But Lalic doesn’t want to be known only as a shooter.
A native of Adelaide, Australia, Lalic came to ISU in 2020 from Mineral Area College. Like the rest of the Sycamores, she experienced ups and downs as the team finished 5-15 during a season tremendously affected by COVID-19.
During the off-season, as most fans know, previous coach Vicki Hall departed and Chad Killinger was hired to take her place in April.
Like most of the other Sycamores who were eligible to return for the 2021-22 campaign, Lalic felt no desire to leave the program at that time or afterward.
Also during the off-season, Lalic worked aggressively on improving her overall game to earn more playing time.
Apparently her efforts paid off.
Last season, Lalic started five of the 19 games she appeared in. This season, she’s started 20 of her first 23 as ISU owns a 10-15 overall record (4-7 in the Missouri Valley Conference).
“I think I’ve improved a lot,” Lalic said with a distinct Aussie accent. “I’ve definitely been enjoying it a lot more this year. . . . The new coaching staff made the transition easier.”
“She’s done a great job of understanding what her role needs to be,” Killinger emphasized. “She shoots the ball really well. She’s a person we’ve really relied upon at different points in the season.”
Especially her 20-point performance Dec. 30 when the Sycamores won at Drake 78-70.
“She’s defending better,” Killinger continued. “That’s the thing most people would give her credit for. . . . She’s kind of a calming influence on the floor.”
Lalic did miss some playing time because of her own personal experience with COVID — she survived — and she upped her scoring average to 7.4 points per contest after pouring in 16 Sunday during a 74-69 loss to Valparaiso in Hulman Center.
That was the Sycamores’ sixth straight setback after hopes had risen that they might finish in the top half of the MVC regular-season standings.
Regardless of where ISU ends up in the standings, all of the coaches and players realize there will be an MVC tournament March 10-13 in Moline, Ill., and they can make up for any regular-season disappointments by winning the whole freakin’ thing and earning an NCAA tournament bid.
And even if there were no conference tournaments awaiting them, Lalic would still be playing hard because that’s embedded into her character.
The same goes for her teammates, Lalic added. There will be no quitting here, even if their record were 0-100.
“We’ve dealt with a lot of adversity this year,” Lalic pointed out, partly referring to pre-MVC injuries to three key players. “Coach K was telling us the other day that for over a month, we didn’t have 10 players practicing [largely because of positive COVID tests].”
When there’s no basketball or academic responsibilities for Lalic, which isn’t very often, she admits her favorite Terre Haute pastime is “going out to eat.” She named Taco Tequila’s (free plug alert) as her most frequented restaurant, probably because she can easily walk to it from campus.
Also, it’s worth noting that she didn’t go back home to Australia between seasons last summer, opting to see California instead.
But she does plan to visit family in Australia this summer, then use her fifth year of basketball eligibility — thanks to NCAA’s COVID-related rules created in 2020 — at Indiana State, where she’s majoring in sports management.
• • •
• Next game — Indiana State will engage in a rematch with MVC front-runner Southern Illinois (17-7, 12-2) at 7 p.m. EST Thursday inside Barrera Center at Carbondale, Ill.
On Feb. 9, these same teams clashed and the Salukis left Hulman Center with a 79-55 triumph. Quierra Love, Abby Brockmeyer and Gabby Walker paced the winners with 24, 20 and 16 points respectively, while the 6-foot-1 Brockmeyer led everyone with 11 rebounds.
Indiana State’s only double-figure scorer in that game was Anna McKendree with 18 points.
For the season, Makenzie Silvey, Brockmeyer and Walker lead SIU offensively, all averaging in double figures and all in the top 10 in the MVC in scoring. The Salukis are coached by Cindy Stein.
“I think we match up well against them,” Lalic said. “I think it’s going to be a close game and a tough game.”
Junior guard Del’Janae Williams continues to top ISU’s non-injured players in scoring with an average of 13.2 ppg.
After Thursday, the Sycamores will have one day to prepare for Missouri State. They’ll travel to Springfield, Mo., for a 3 p.m. matchup Saturday.
“The kids are working hard,” Killinger told the Tribune-Star, “and that’s really all you can ask from them.
“You can’t look at losses and dwell on those. You’ve just got to go to the next game.”
