Thursday is the big night — the first time a Josh Schertz-coached Indiana State men's basketball team takes to the hardwood. The visit of Rose-Hulman in an exhibition contest was to be the big reveal for the new-look Sycamores.
However, fans should calibrate their expectations. Due to mass ISU absences, think of the match-up with the Engineers as a partial reveal.
As many as six Sycamores could be missing in action for the 7 p.m. exhibition game. The biggest name on the list? ISU's All-MVC guard Tyreke Key — and his status goes well beyond one exhibition game and goes straight to the heart of ISU's season direction overall.
Key suffered a subluxed (partial dislocation) right shoulder last week. It's the third time that shoulder has subluxed. It most recently occurred in February 2021, which caused Key to miss two games against Valparaiso and nearly caused him to miss the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament. It also occurred in 2020.
Key will meet with doctors this week. Surgery is an option, and if it's the option chosen, Key would likely miss the 2021-22 season with the option of returning (if he wanted to) in 2022-23 after sitting out as a medical redshirt. Or, Key could soldier on, in which case, he could play in Tuesday's regular season opener at Green Bay, but with the risk that another subluxation could occur at any time.
"We're in wait-and-see mode. Everything is on the table, from him playing against Green Bay to him having surgery and missing the year. He's going to meet with the doctor and then he's going to sit down and there will be a decision sooner rather than later," Schertz said on Wednesday.
"No one wants to be in limbo, I think he wants to know, his teammates want to know, but ultimately, it's Tyreke's decision. We'll advise him on what's best not only for the short term, I think Tyreke has a chance to be a long-term pro, and what's best for his long-term future," Schertz continued.
"He's got to get with the doctor on Thursday, get a feel for where he is. It's a re-occurring problem. It's happened his junior and senior years and here again. We want to make sure we're doing the right thing for him and that he has all the right information to make the right decision. We'll support him 100% wherever he lands with this," Schertz concluded.
Key's status obviously hangs over the season, but for Thursday's game against the Engineers, he'll have company on the sidelines.
Injury-related absences, or possible ones, include freshman guard Quimari Peterson (ankle), forward Simon Wilbar (hand) and guard Zach Hobbs (wrist). Of that trio, Hobbs is the most likely to play as he has been taking part in practice activities.
Cam Henry will not play due to coaches decision and Micah Thomas will not play due to his legal difficulties after he was arrested on Oct. 2. A plea agreement is in place for Thomas as far as official jurisprudence is concerned, but the ISU internal investigation continues, and its outcome will determine Thomas's status going forward.
So that leaves ISU shorthanded, but the Sycamores who will be playing insist there will be no let off.
"Guys being out plays a part in preparation. We're going to miss some guys who are crucial, but we can't dwell or think about it too much. We have to focus on the next game," ISU guard Cooper Neese said.
Absences or not, Schertz doesn't want to deviate from the overall mission of establishing culture.
"Whomever is out there? We want to play to a standard. We want great effort, execution and togetherness. That's what it boils down to in every single game. We're establishing a style of play. It's not going to be linear. Historically, at [Lincoln Memorial] our teams got better as the season went along. So much of that is how we play — learning to read, learning to react, learning how to make decisions," Schertz said.
Schertz also said players who might be further down the rotation in normal roster circumstances will get a long look on Thursday.
As for Rose-Hulman? Rusty Loyd's crew is young with only one senior (Samvit Ram) who played significant minutes in the Engineers' shortened 2021 campaign.
Craig McGee was the talisman for the 10-2 Engineers a year ago. The leading returning scorer is sophomore forward Dillon Duff, who averaged 12 per game. Ram is the other returning regular starter as he averaged 7.7 points. Players like forward Terry Hicks, guard Jackson Kabrick, forward Isaac Farnsworth and forward Trey Wurtz all return, but none played more than 20 minutes per game.
"We're really inexperienced. We just need to get guys on the court, playing against other guys, running our stuff. This is reps for us," Loyd said. "It will be really hard because they're size, length and athleticism makes it hard for us, but if we can run our stuff? It will be a big step forward to get us where want to be against our level against our competition."
The Engineers are also re-implementing a motion offense, so there's been a small adjustment for that too. Loyd said a lot of the Engineers will see action.
There will be no TV or webstream of the contest. The radio call will be available on GoSycamores.com and 105.5-FM.
And injuries or not? There's always excitement on the first game of the season.
"All of the guys are excited to be at Hulman Center. We want to get everyone going and get into a flow," ISU guard Xavier Bledson said.
