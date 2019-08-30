Indiana State's football team opens its season at Kansas at noon today. ISU has not had to find its way to Kansas's Memorial Stadium since 1986 when the teams last met, but the Jayhawks will be trying to find their way a bit too.
Kansas, under first-year coach Les Miles, is in the embryonic stage of starting over. Among the projected starting skill players, there's a total of 21 career starts among six players, all of them by either wide receiver Stephon Robinson or running back Khalil Herbert.
In the Jayhawks' front seven, Kansas is even greener. There's a total of 11 career starts, seven of them by linebacker Kyron Robinson.
After having won just six games since 2015, including three in 2018 that saw the end of the David Beaty coaching era, the newness might not be a bad thing for Kansas, but it certainly isn't a bad thing for ISU either as its most experienced team tries to earn ISU's first-ever win against a Power Five conference foe.
Then again, the near overhaul over such a wide array of positions can create a challenge for any opponent, especially when it comes to procuring game film. It's always an obstacle to clear for the first game, but with a new coach and so many new Jayhawks? ISU has to be creative in researching these new-look Jayhawks.
"You always have to start somewhere. You look at where they've been and you look at the fact that coach Miles had a lot of success at LSU. The defensive coordinator was at Colorado. Then you look at last year's film. They have some new faces, but they have good football players," ISU coach Curt Mallory said.
So what did Mallory and ISU's staff discover? One thing is that listed starting quarterback Thomas MacVittie, a transfer from Mesa Community College, is not unlike ISU quarterback Ryan Boyle in that he can throw and has mobility. ISU might also see senior Carter Stanley, who started two games for the Jayhawks in 2018. Wide receiver Daylon Charlot did play for Kansas in 2018 as he had 12 catches. Wide receiver Andrew Parchment played at Iowa Central in 2018.
"We've only had the spring game film to to watch and we watched some LSU film too. They're downhill and they can spread you out, but I'll think we'll be ready for it," ISU linebacker Jonas Griffith said.
What Kansas does have on the offensive side of the ball is an experienced line. Hakeem Adeniji and Kevin Feder are seniors who bookend the tackle spots. Guards Malik Clark and Chris Hughes as well as center Api Mane are all juniors.
One player ISU won't see is 2018 leading Kansas rusher Pooka Williams Jr. The sophomore — he was the Big 12's Offensive Freshman Of The Year after rushing for 1,125 yards — was arrested and charged with domestic battery in December 2018. He reached a domestic violence diversion agreement in July.
Defensively, Kansas's front seven is obviously young and they will be implementing a new 3-4 scheme as well. While there are not many starts among them, there are seniors in defensive end Darrius Moragne, nose tackle Jelani Brown and linebackers Azur Kamara and Najee Stevens-McKenize.
"It's a new defensive coordinator coming from Colorado [D.J. Eliot] and we have some film of that, but they'll be good and they'll be taught very well. They keep in that 3-4 box set and they have fast, strong guys in the secondary," ISU quarterback Ryan Boyle said.
That secondary is the heart of the Jayhawks' defense. Both safeties (Mike Lee, Jeremiah McCullough), rover Bryce Torneden and cornerback Hasan Defense are seniors. Kyle Mayberry is a redshirt junior and also experienced.
"Their corners cover really well and they have a safety that flies around and gets you down. Their experienced and well-coached. Clint Bowen [Kansas safeties coach] is as respected as anyone in our business," Mallory said.
There's two intangibles to consider with the Jayhawks. The first is that ISU is unlikely to sneak up on the Jayhawks given that the Jayhawks were beaten 26-23 by FCS Nicholls State in 2018. Kansas also lost 41-38 to South Dakota State in its last meeting with a MVFC school in 2015.
Another is Miles' penchant for trick plays. A trick play or special teams miscue can be the deciding factor in FBS vs. FCS matchups.
"You always have to have your antenna up in any game. Les Miles is a veteran coach who is always going to start with fundamentals and running the football, but you're going to have some tricks plays in every game," Mallory said. "You just have to believe in your eyes, your fundamentals. If you get hit with one? Line up and play the next play. Those guys for big plays as well: being able to respond. I think that's where our experience is going to help."
As for the Sycamores? They enter the 2019 season brimming with confidence with 10 returning starters on the offensive side of the ball and several veteran contributors on the defense.
The trick is being confident enough to earn a landmark win without letting the idea of it make the team over-confident. Still, the vibe around the Sycamores is that they're talented enough to beat the Jayhawks.
"We're going there for a win. That's what we expect. Nothing else," Griffith said.
ISU at Kansas
Time — Noon (EDT)
Place — Memorial Stadium, Lawrence, Kan.
TV — Fox Sports Midwest Plus
Radio — WIBQ-FM 97.9.
Web — Fox Sports Indiana online, Fox Sports Go.
Series — Kansas leads 2-0.
Last meeting — Kansas won 20-6 in 1986.
Next — ISU hosts Dayton and Kansas hosts Coastal Carolina on Sept. 7.
