ISU's Washington enters transfer portal

Last week’s burst of incoming men’s basketball recruits at Indiana State — the majority of them guards — had a consequence Sunday when sophomore De’Avion Washington entered the NCAA transfer portal.
The former Indiana All-Star and four-year starter at Terre Haute South had seen his playing time diminish as the 2019-2020 season went along, and the commitment of graduate transfer Randy Miller of North Carolina Central on Saturday put ISU temporarily over its scholarship limit.
“It hurts my heart a little bit,” coach Greg Lansing said by telephone Sunday, “but [transferring] is what’s best for him.
“I love D like a son. I started recruiting him in eighth grade because I wanted his infectious personality around,” the coach continued. “He’s a wonderful kid that everybody likes. I’d do anything for D.”
Washington played in 28 of ISU’s 31 games as a sophomore in 2018-2019, averaging 2.5 points and 2.2 rebounds per game. He had a major part in at least two wins, blocking a shot late in the game and then adding clinching free throws against Wright State and hitting a pair of 3-pointers in overtime in a Missouri Valley Conference road win at Valparaiso.
But although he had his career high in points (nine against Chicago State) and rebounds (six at Louisville) and his only career start (in a loss at Ball State), his sophomore year wasn’t as productive. He appeared in 21 of 30 games, averaging 1.2 points and 1.2 rebounds per game.
“In today’s age, coaches get more commitments and some have to weed out guys,” Lansing said. “You can’t leave your hands tied [in case other players leave], and our coaches have been unbelievable [with three commitments plus a walk-on in the past week].”
A change of scenery might do Washington good, Lansing feels.
“It’s difficult sometimes for local guys,” the coach said. “They have to deal with the expectations and with the friends they have in the community.”
After a video meeting earlier Sunday with Lansing and others, Washington announced his decision on Twitter later in the day.
Contacted by telephone, he told the Tribune-Star he had no destination in mind yet and allowed the tweets to speak for him.
“With a grateful heart, I would like to first thank the Lord and Savior, because without him there would be no De’Avion Washington. I would also like to thank my family for their unconditional love and unwavering support.
“Thank you to coach Lansing for always believing in me and recruiting me. I can’t express enough gratitude for the coaching staff that invested in my future and prepared me for this level of play. I will always cherish the bond I forged with my teammates, my brothers for life. Growing up in Terre Haute I always wanted to be a Sycamore and I was able to make that happen.
“Things just haven’t worked out the way I would have liked. After long talks with my family we have decided that it’s time to part ways from the program. With that being said I would like to announce I will be entering the transfer portal. #doitforgranny”
In a later tweet, Washington added, “Finally, I want to thank my AAU coach Michael Saunders for helping me throughout the years.”
