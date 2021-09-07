Terre Haute, IN (47803)

Today

Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous this evening. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 60F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous this evening. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 60F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.