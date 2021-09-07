It's easy to forget that Anthony Thompson's last meaningful action at quarterback prior to Indiana State's 26-21 win over Eastern Illinois on Aug. 28 was in high school.
Thompson did transfer to ISU from FBS Northern ,, but the senior rarely saw the field with the Huskies. He played five games, attempting one pass, and he had four rushing attempts.
The last time Thompson played regularly was at Mount Carmel High School in Chicago where he was the team captain for a 7A playoff team.
So Thompson's re-entry into regular football — and the college level at that — was going to be one of the most interesting stories of ISU's opening game. Thompson came out of the gates by completing 13 of 23 passes for 87 yards. He rushed for seven more yards.
It was a performance that was neither great nor bad. It was in-between. Thompson managed the game well for the most part. He was off on a couple of downfield passes, but was also victimized by drops, and once, by a pass interference non-call. Thompson was not sacked, but also, did a good job in staying in the pocket and didn't abuse one of his primary positive traits — his ability to run.
How did Thompson think he did? He seeks consistency, but also understands the importance of wiping out negative plays or drives from his mind.
"[It's about] the consistency. Every play, every rep, every drive, you have to put it behind you. If you go three-and-out, it doesn't matter, you have to restart. You also have to re-adjust to what you see from the defense on the fly. That was the biggest thing," Thompson said.
Thompson stressed the importance of getting back into game action, but also, the preparation that goes into the game beforehand.
"I think [getting back to speed] all comes with the experience of being in the game. After that? After the first couple of plays? The jitters are out and it turns into just like practice. The game [doesn't] feel any different because of how [well] you prepare during the week, but I thought my teammates made it easier for me. The defense played really well. We did well as a team," Thompson said.
Adjusting to the speed of a game is something ISU coach Curt Mallory was cognizant of. He knew the first game would be a case in adjustment for Thompson. With a week off between Week Zero and Week Two, Mallory likes that the learning process can continue with Thompson, but with film evidence to back up the lessons.
"The speed of the game is the main thing. You saw that. We've tried to simulate that going good-on-good (starters vs. starters) this week, we saw it in two-minute, we've put him in a lot of situations where was going against our No. 1 defense, but it's still not game speed. To see that and to see yourself actually on film being corrected go a long way and it's something he can gain from," Mallory said.
Part of film study is the player communicating what he saw on the field live and what the film is showing. Mallory thinks it's been a valuable tool in Thompson's development.
"We've had great film study. He thought coming off after a play, there were things he thought he saw, but when you see it on film? Believe in what you see, I think that's where he's getting more comfortable," Mallory said.
And it's not completely about Thompson either. Mallory thought the offense could have moved the ball better and scored more points than it did. Though ISU scored 26 points, only 19 were scored by the offense.
"Offensively, we saw a lot of plays left out there. We were one block away from a big play here or there. It wasn't one position. It was the wideouts, the tight ends, the line. We're close. If we stay on our blocks, we have a chance to make some big plays," Mallory said.
Mallory stressed that if execution is sharp among ISU's other offensive players, that only helps Thompson.
"When you have a young man who hasn't played a lot surrounded by guys who have, we have to make blocks, we have to make runs and catches to get him into a rhythm. He's not that far and he'll keep getting better," Mallory said.
Thompson understands all of this and he takes his role in being able to manage the game seriously. And when you say "manage the game", that means setting an advantageous table for the defense too.
"The biggest improvement is from week one to week two. We need to be more consistent in putting together longer drives and scoring points off of those drives, especially so we can give our defense a rest," Thompson noted. "Also, understanding to take what the defense gives me. From game one to game two? There's no more jitters. It's on to the next one."
While Mallory welcomed the extra week to teach, he said the off-week "couldn't come at a better time" for all of ISU's units, players want to play, and Thompson is no different. He was ready to go had ISU played a Week One game over the past weekend.
"After having not played for so long, I think everyone wishes we were playing [last week], but we didn't and we have to look at the positives of having an extra week to prepare Northwestern and it's a chance to get everyone healthy," said Thompson, who expounded on one aspect of his game experience that gave him comfort.
"I felt prepared. I know going into game two I can take the same approach and the same preparation," Thompson said.
