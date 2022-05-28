ISU's Porter qualifies for NCAA outdoor nationals

Indiana State sophomore Ryann Porter secured a spot in the NCAA outdoor track and field national championships with her NCAA East Preliminary performance in the women's triple jump Saturday evening at the Robert C. Haugh Track & Field Complex.
Porter, who will be making her second appearance in the championships, had a top mark of 42 feet, 4 inches. She finished tied for 12th with Appalachian State’s Jada Branch and advanced by virtue of her second-best mark (41-4 1/4) being better than that of the Mountaineer jumper, who fouled on her other two attempts.
This year’s run for Porter had a similar feel to the 2021 NCAA East Preliminary, where she also qualified as the final spot in the triple jump.
Porter’s top mark Saturday was her top wind-legal mark of the season and her second-best mark in all conditions. The mark also is her second-best wind-legal mark in her Sycamore career, trailing only her mark at last year’s NCAA East Preliminary.
Porter will head to Eugene, Ore., for the NCAA outdoor nationals slated for June 8-11 at Hayward Field.
