ISU's Porter finishes 19th in NCAA triple jump

Indiana State sophomore Ryann Porter earned Honorable Mention All-America honors for a second straight season Saturday, placing 19th in the women’s triple jump at the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field National Championships at Hayward Field.
Porter, who is one of two women in program history to compete in the triple jump at the outdoor national championships, had a top mark of 12.76m (41-10.50) in the event. She recorded her top mark on her opening attempt, with her other two jumps being marked at 12.38m (40-07.50) and 12.56m (41-03.75).
Porter’s top mark Saturday was her second-best wind-legal mark of the season and her third-best mark in all conditions. Her top wind-legal mark of the season came at the NCAA East Preliminary Round to clinch her spot in the national championships.
Porter became the 10th Sycamore in program history to earn multiple outdoor All-America honors with Saturday’s performance. She concluded her sophomore season ranked in the top 10 in program history in the triple jump (second) and 100m hurdles (10th). She swept the triple jump titles at the MVC Indoor and Outdoor Championships, while also winning the long jump title at the indoor championships and earning all-conference honors in the 60m hurdles (indoor) and 100m hurdles (outdoor).
Porter was named the MVC Most Valuable Athlete of the Indoor Championships, the MVC Indoor Freshman of the Year and the MVC Scholar-Athlete of the Year. She also earned the MVC’s Elite 17 Award for both the indoor and outdoor championships, which goes to the student-athlete with the highest cumulative GPA who scored at the championships.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.