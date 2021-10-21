ISU's Mervis has worked his way into hearts of Sycamores

When you've been around college basketball for a long time, you begin to understand that the personality of a walk-on is often going to determine whether they stick or whether they don't.
There's probably not a single walk-on who feels they don't deserve the scholarship they're seeking, but the way that comes out of them is often different. Some take the brash approach, never displaying anything other than confidence in their own abilities. This can work, but it can backfire if it slips into overconfidence or resentment of scholarship teammates that have what they want.
Many walk-ons are quiet — either by personality, or, by being overwhelmed by the circumstances they find themselves in. Quiet doesn't mean unsuccessful, if they have the work ethic to let their actions do the speaking for them, but the quiet ones also risk fading into the woodwork.
No matter whether a walk-on is loud or quiet, the key to sticking is to not only win over the coaches, but also, to ingratiate themselves to their teammates. They have to demonstrate that their valuable regardless of playing time.
So far, in year two of his time as a walk-on at Indiana State, Sam Mervis seems to be squaring the circle — and in circumstances that have been challenging for a walk-on.
Mervis quickly became a popular teammate in his first season in 2020-21, gaining the confidence and friendship of Sycamores like Tyreke Key, Jake LaRavia, Tre Williams and many others.
Mervis played in six games and the bench always perked up when he entered the game. No more so than when Mervis drove the lane against Evansville on Feb. 17, 2021 to score his only bucket of the season, a bucket that prompted a postgame celebration scrum.
The coaching change from Greg Lansing to Josh Schertz came with no guarantee that Mervis would still be around. Many of his friends bolted for different pastures. Walk-ons from one regime don't always survive to the next.
Yet, Mervis quickly won over Schertz too — as well as the many new Sycamores on the roster.
How did Mervis do it all? From the start, he wanted to define himself by his work ethic. Unfortunately for Mervis, he had some adversity straight out of the box.
"When I first got here, I broke my foot," Mervis recalled. "I didn't know anyone coming in, so I thought that could isolate me, then I get hurt and felt that even more so. I came in knowing I'm not a talk-about-it guy. I work and let the results come when they do."
That was the plan, but the injury threatened to get in the way. Mervis didn't let that happen.
"With the foot, I could go two ways. I could isolate myself or make myself feel a part of the team. The next morning, I was passing to 'Reke [Tyreke Key] before we worked out. I wanted to let people know that I wanted to be there," Mervis said.
That moment, and many since, have not been lost on his teammates.
"I've seen some walk-ons and I respect him a lot. He makes everybody better with how hard he works and competes. He's one of the hardest workers we have. He's in the gym for two or three workouts a day," said Key, no slouch in the gym rat department himself. "A walk-on should want to come in, work hard everyday and want to compete. That's what he does. He makes all the guys better with how hard he works and the energy he brings."
That Mervis is at ISU at all was by his own somewhat unconventional choice. Mervis, an Indianapolis native, was the point guard on a University School team that was 63-13 over his high school career. Mervis averaged 7.6 points and 3.6 rebounds as the Trailblazers' point guard.
Mervis could have tried his luck at the Division II or Division III level, but that wasn't where his mind was.
"I knew I always wanted to challenge myself. My school was 300 kids and I wanted to go somewhere bigger. I was at the top of the food chain there. I wanted to be at the bottom," Mervis said. "Some people shy away from that, but I embraced it. I knew I had to come and earn everything, but I wanted to do that rather than have it handed to me."
With an approach like that, it's easy to understand why Mervis won over teammates and two different head coaches at ISU.
"He absolutely gets it. I couldn't respect or admire Sam more. The thing I like about Sam is there's no entitlement, there's no airs, he rolls up his sleeve. Along with Tyreke, and Julian [Larry] would be right there with them, he's the hardest worker in the program, but Sam might be number one," Schertz said.
Mervis's work ethic is high, but he said it helps when he has teammates with the same mindset.
"People like Tyreke and Julian, my roommate this year, they set such a high standard for how the work should be. People start to respect that. The word 'walk-on' never comes up at all. They treat me like one of them. They take care of me like family," Mervis said.
Mervis also paid tribute to a fellow walk-on, the best ISU has ever had. Jake Odum was on Lansing's staff a season ago and the ISU great imparted valuable advice.
"You have to be in the film room with the coaches. I'm a visual learner, so I have to watch practice to see what it's supposed to look like versus what it did look like. That's something I learned from Coach Odum. He was a huge help to me last year in recognizing that," Mervis said.
The end game for Mervis at ISU is obvious — he would like to earn a scholarship. To do so, he knows he has to put the work in and have the right attitude.
"I've had that [scholarship] conversation with Coach Schertz and I know what's expected of me to do that. I keep pushing for that, but collectively, the number one goal is to win. I bring value in any way I can," Mervis said.
Schertz won't make any promises — no Division I coach ever would given the constant roster churn in the sport, a dynamic that is sharper now with liberalized transfer rules — but the door is never shut either.
"We'll see. I never know how things are going to work out, but you look at Loyola and Braden Norris [third team preseason All-MVC] and how good he is. There's models and examples of smaller guys [Mervis is 5-foot-11] and look at them and say, 'could they?' Then they end up being a tremendous player. You never know what's possible," Schertz said
Whether the scholarship comes or not, Schertz has recognized the value of Mervis in the short time he's been able to spend with him.
"If Sam Mervis never plays a minute for Indiana State this season? He'll still have a major, positive impact on our program because of who he is. [His teammates] respect him because they know he's doing the right things. You don't have to be the best player to be a leader and he's a leader on this team," Schertz said.
