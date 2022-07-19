When it comes to basketball? You know a player has arrived when he is defined by his game above all else.
That seems like an extremely obvious observation, but the truth is that most players are defined by what you see apart from their games.
Take Indiana State freshman guard Rob Martin. The St. Louis native was part of a state championship team in high school, he is extremely quick, he has good court vision and IQ, and is more than holding his own so far during the Sycamores' summer workouts.
Yet, what's the first thing most people will notice? Martin is 5-foot-10.
Size matters in basketball ... until it doesn't. Smaller players with skills, the right mentality and a demonic work ethic can succeed as much as any player can. However, they first have to fight off the perception of being small, with all of the negativity that can have in basketball circles.
"At Indiana State? We're trying to get guys who are better than they're projected," ISU coach Josh Schertz said.
"With Rob, you look at his recruitment, and if he's 6-foot-1? He's probably playing at Missouri. That's crazy, but that's the reality," Schertz said. "However, if you look across college basketball, there's small guards who had a huge impact who weren't recruited where they should have been because many were too caught in the size and not realizing how good they are as a player."
With Martin, ISU is hoping it found itself a gem. Early indications in summer workouts is that Martin could be an impact player.
He's a classic point guard in the sense of his strong basketball IQ, his excellent court vision and his speed. Schertz also hailed his defense, his ability to facilitate and pace he termed as "unbelievable".
Yet, Martin is one of the smaller players on the floor. He will have to fight the perception and stereotypes of being a small player in a tall person's game. He doesn't mind that one bit.
"My high school coach told me to ignore that. You go out and show them you've got that heart. I just go out and give it my all," Martin said.
"It's something I can't control. My height, no matter what it is? I love basketball and I'm going to go out and play basketball and give it my all. I want to prove to people I can make plays and play at a high level with high level guys," Martin added.
Schertz noted that Martin has nothing to compensate for when it comes to his resume to-date. Schertz wants to try to find players who have the underlying traits that might be ignored by others due to physical attributes. In that case? Martin fits that definition.
"For him, you look at the high school he played at. They had five-star John Bol, they had Larry Hughes Jr., they had high level guys and he was the MVP of the tournament and was Player of the Year in the highest [enrollment] division in his state," Schertz said. "You can compensate and become more than your size with your play."
So far, Martin feels comfortable, but knows he's still learning and still trying to achieve consistency.
"It's definitely different from high school to college, but it's going good. Re-adjusting, greater stronger and the pace of the game is way faster. I'm learning new things everyday," Martin said. "I've been comfortable with our ball screens, we did a lot of that in high school, to hit the big man or the mid-range shot. The thing I'm learning is how to do all of the passing and cutting we do. You don't stand around a lot."
Fellow guard Julian Larry has been impressed so far.
"He's really fast and that's coming from a fast player. I'm teaching him the little things, like I had to deal with my freshman year, especially defensively," Larry said.
The sixth-year eligibility for those playing during the COVID academic has skewed all manner of typical freshman development. Incoming freshman are sometimes practicing against teammates five years older. Martin just turned 18 on Tuesday, but Schertz said he hasn't backed off at all.
"he's competing against guys who are 23 and he's more than holding his own. There have been times and days when he's been the best player on the floor. When he's operating at peak level? He's arguably as good a player as we have," Schertz said.
Martin demonstrated his solid point guard instincts with a mistake on a drive to the rim. He fumbled the ball at the elbow, but recovered the ball and kept his dribble alive. With the defense having closed on him in reaction to the momentarily loose ball, Martin stayed calm and found Trent Gibson on a back door cut for a bucket.
"One thing I learned myself is to keep that dribble alive. If you keep it alive, especially below the goal, something will open up. That's another little thing you learn. The defense will eventually give you something," Larry said.
"It's a next play mentality. If you do mess up, you still have to lead, and even if you make a mistake, you know you can be a leader on the next play," Martin said.
Of course, if ISU fans needed some convincing as to the merits of a 5-10 point guard they need only look back three seasons to the heyday of the Sycamores' last St. Louis-based guard, Jordan Barnes. Also from Christian Brothers College High School in the Gateway City, Barnes was a four-year standout with the Sycamores, averaging 12.8 points with 1,558 career points.
"That's like my big brother. Every time I go back to St. Louis, he gives me advice and tells me what to expect and what I'm going to go through. He encourages me to keep working," Martin said. "I text him everyday after practice. I tell him what I did good and what I need to work on, I send him my film. He helps me a lot and I appreciate that."
Martin is excited to make the coming season a successful one for himself and the Sycamores.
"I'm excited to go out and give my all. I know what I can do with my game, being 5-10, and I know what I need to work on. I just want to prove people wrong," Martin said.
