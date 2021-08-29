Indiana State sophomore Noah Malone became the first Sycamore track and field athlete to win a Paralympic medal, claiming silver in the T12 100-meter dash on Sunday morning.
On Friday, Malone qualified for the final in the event after winning his heat with a new American record time of 10.55. On Sunday morning, Malone claimed second in the final with a time of 10.66 to win a silver medal for Team USA.
Norway's Salum Kashafali took the gold medal after sprinting to a world record time of 10.43, breaking his own world record time of 10.45 from the preliminary round earlier in the week.
“It’s a huge honor, you know? Just for comparison here, at the Dubai world championships I didn’t even make the finals, period. A silver medal at the Paralympic Games is a huge honor. Great experience too, great volunteers, teammates, everybody is so cool here. I can’t ask for more. I’m a freshman in college, sophomore now, I can’t ask for more. Great experience,” Malone said.
Malone will also compete in the T12 400-meter race. The heats are Tuesday with the finals to follow on Thursday.
In 2015, Malone was diagnosed with leber’s hereditary optic neuropathy, which eliminated half of his vision. He had to leave his high school basketball team but remained on the track team and began training for the Paralympic games after officials contacted him in 2017.
