ISU's Malone fourth in Diamond League event

Indiana State sophomore sprinter Noah Malone earned a fourth-place finish in the 100-meter Race to Zero Thursday afternoon at the Diamond League Bislett Games in Norway.
Competing against multiple classes of para athletes, Malone ran a time of 10.70 at Bislett Stadion. Norway’s Salum Ageze Kashafali won on his home turf in a photo finish, with the top three all within one-hundredth of a second of each other.
The Diamond League is the most elite level of competition in worldwide track and field. The event in Oslo is the third of a planned 13-meet schedule.
Thursday’s performance caps an outdoor season for Malone that saw him win multiple all-conference honors and qualify for the NCAA East Preliminary Round.
He was the anchor leg of Indiana State’s 4x100m relay team that won the MVC title in 40.06 and also earned All-MVC honors in the 100m with a time of 10.36 in the final. Malone also scored in the 200m at the MVC Championships and qualified for the NCAA East Preliminary in the event.
Individually, Malone set personal-best times in the 60m (indoor), 100m (outdoor) and 200m (outdoor) in the 2021-22 season.
Competing internationally is nothing new for Malone. He is a three-time Paralympic medalist, winning one gold and two silver medals in Tokyo. Malone won gold as part of the Universal 4x100m Relay and won silver in both the 100m and 400m.
Malone also competed in March at the Dubai Para Athletics Grand Prix, placing first in the 100m with a time of 10.70.
