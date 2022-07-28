The transfer portal. You hear about it all of the time and you know it's here to stay in college athletics.
What's it like to put yourself into it? Less so the officialdom and the social media announcements declaring intent, but the mental process of going through it?
How risky does it feel? Are you like a suitor who has a crush on a certain school or coach? Or are you metaphorically throwing yourself out there, hoping to find Mr. or Mrs. Right?
New Indiana State guard Jayson Kent, late of Bradley, knows as well as anyone what it's like to place your fate into the portal. In the end? Kent ended up exactly where he wanted to be. Indiana State intrigued him when he played against the Sycamores last season.
"For me, when I decided to go into the portal. I threw myself into it not knowing what I could get, but I also knew there was one school to look at. That school was definitely Indiana State," Kent added.
Kent's kernel of interest started with how ISU ran its offense in the season split the Sycamores and Braves had during the 2022 season.
"It was definitely the coaching staff. I watched them and how they interacted with the players. I saw how they move without the ball and I wanted to see what the whole system is all about. I wanted to see if I could fit his legacy at Indiana State," Kent said.
"His" would be ISU coach Josh Schertz. With Schertz's offense, big guards who can shoot are worth their weight in gold. Kent wasn't an elite 3-point shooter at Bradley, making 27% in his career, but Schertz did take note of Kent's size.
Still, it didn't seem like a fit on the surface. Schertz said Kent wasn't really on ISU's radar because Bradley's offense isn't applicable to what Schertz runs at ISU. It wasn't until Kent's high school coach, Oak Forest's Matt Manzke, bent Schertz's ear back in March.
"One thing that attracted [Kent] to our system and was attractive for us is what a good cutter he is. Bradley's system is different. He didn't do that much," Schertz said.
"Coach Manzke called me and let me know of Jayson's interest. I didn't know how he would fit. I asked how he would move?" Schertz said. "[Manske] said he's intuitive and a great mover. Once I heard that? I was intrigued because I knew how big and athletic he was and how good Bradley was."
Manzke had the ear of Schertz because ISU had already signed another of Manzke's players, current freshman Robbie Avila.
The process continued to surprise Schertz. Kent is the son of Jason and Anna Kent, both of whom played Division I basketball at Ohio University and West Virginia, respectively, and both have also been coaches. They agreed with Manzke that Jayson Kent's game was a good fit for the Sycamores. Schertz said he's never had a recruit come to his attention partly via someone picking his program out from an opponent point of view.
So how does Kent fit? He's a big guard at 6-foot-8. He can get to the basket and Schertz believes he can be an extremely versatile defender. Kent averaged 6.9 points and 2.9 rebounds while starting 15 of Bradley's 28 games in 2022.
"He looks like a NBA wing. He's got the body and frame for it. I think we can be our version of Mikal Bridges from the Phoenix Suns," Schertz said. "He can shoot spot threes, he works his tail off, and I think he can be a unbelievable defender. He can guard four positions and sometimes fives with his size and length. He's tremendous in transition."
However, it's Kent's cutting action that fits like hand-to-glove with Schertz's system.
"Here, there's a lot more freedom and movement. You can set more screens. You can make random cuts. The difference here and there is that Bradley was a lot of ball screens and standing in the corner. Here? You can make as many cuts and screens as you need to get yourself or a teammate open," Kent said.
"It makes me better overall. I move very well without the ball and I have a high cutting instinct. This will be easy for me to get easy layups and offensive rebounds," Kent added.
Kent also feels he can be a leader given that he has two years of Missouri Valley Conference basketball under his belt. With the extra COVID-19 year, Kent is eligible for three years with ISU. He knows the league and is tutoring his new teammates who haven't played in the MVC what it's all about.
"This year, with some guys returning and some of the new guys we have coming in, we can make a run this year," Kent said. "You're going to have bumps in the road, but we'll get through them. Chemistry-wise, we're clicking more and more."
Kent is one of three MVC transfers who switched schools within the conference, a once unheard-of move since players had to previously sit out two seasons if they did.
Jawaun Newton (Evansville to Southern Illinois) and JaCobi Wood (Belmont to Murray State) are the other two who switched MVC uniforms after the 2022 season ended. Another intra-MVC transfer, Donovan Clay's move from Valparaiso to Missouri State, occurred in 2021.
Apart from feeling he has an advantage because he knows the league? Kent is relishing the chance to attack the Valley from a different sideline.
"I think it's going to be fun, a little weird, seeing that I'm in blue-and-white instead of red-and-white playing the same teams," Kent said.
Naturally, there's one matchup he's looking forward to the most.
"One thing I'm really excited about is going into Peoria and playing against those [Bradley] guys. I was there for three years. I always played with that crowd. Now I get to see what everyone talks about when you play against that crowd," Kent said.
When he does? Schertz thinks he will show what he's all about.
"His ceiling in amongst our players is the highest of anyone in our program. He's big with guard skills and he's an incredibly hard worker," Schertz said.
• Summer workouts come to an end — ISU will have an informal full-court scrimmage on Friday, but after that, the players are off until classes resume on Aug. 13. With seven new players? Schertz feels good about the transition process.
"It's been a great summer. I can't have imagined it being better," Schertz said. "I said in April when we finished recruiting that I felt we had the talent and character to be a good team. I felt with what we had back and what we signed that we had the talent.
"Now you have to answer how committed, how competitive and how unselfish are you going to be as a group? Some of those still have to be answered, but how committed they are? That has been fantastic," Schertz continued.
