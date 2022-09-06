Former Indiana State women’s basketball standout Marie Hunter has signed a professional contract with Riva Basket in Switzerland.
Hunter wrapped up her collegiate career with the Sycamores in March, setting career highs in scoring and field-goal percentage in her final season donning the Blue and White. She ranked second on the team in scoring during the 2021-22 season with a career-best 10.4 points per game, while connecting on nearly 45 percent of her shots from the field, an improvement of more than 10 percent from the 2020-21 season.
“In life you face many obstacles, whether that’s with basketball or life,” Hunter said when talking about her path to the pros. “Mentally we’re told to keep pushing through, sometimes it’s not that easy but you have to remember your why. I’ve learned many different mechanisms to cope with my mental health but God always came first for me. I used my faith to keep me strong in the toughest times. I knew if I couldn’t do it for myself, I could do it for my bigger purpose.
"From the long practices to my own time in the gym, it takes a toll on you and your body, but you must take care of you. I stayed dedicated to my top goal and that was going pro. Everyone wants to go pro, but it’s about your own journey. It’s not going to be the same as the person next to you and that’s OK. Never give up on what’s meant for you. Always believe in yourself no matter others' opinion about you.”
She scored a career-high 23 points in the first round of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament against Evansville, helping lead ISU to its first conference tournament win since 2014. Hunter also pulled down a career-high 10 rebounds in a win over Bradley as part of a double-double, scoring 22 points against the Braves in the process.
Hunter proved her worth at both ends of the floor last season, as she was second on the team with 56 steals, while her 3.2 rebounds per game ranked second among Indiana State guards. Her 1.8 steals per outing ranked fourth in the MVC.
A three-year letterwinner at Indiana State, Hunter finished her Sycamore career with averages of 9.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.4 steals per contest. She started 73 of the 78 games she appeared in, including all 31 last season.
“We couldn’t be more excited for Marie to be continuing her playing career in Switzerland,” ISU coach Chad Killinger said. “She worked extremely hard over the past year, put in extra time refining her shot with Coach [LaKale] Malone and is well-deserving of this opportunity to play professionally.”
Hunter is the 17th Sycamore to sign a professional contract and second Sycamore all-time to sign with Riva Basket. Wendi Bibbins played one season for the Swiss-based team in 2019.
In addition, Hunter is the first Sycamore who played for Killinger to sign a pro contract.
